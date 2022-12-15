Four local Washington basketball teams were voted in the top 10 and four more got votes by a state panel of sports writers in the first weekly Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 season Wednesday.
On the boys side, Pullman (4-0) tops the Class 2A rankings, taking two of the four first-place votes.
Colfax (3-1) is the only other top 10 area boys team, as the Bulldogs are tied for ninth in Class 2B.
The Colton girls did not receive a single first-place vote, but top the Class 1B rankings with 25 points. The Wildcats (2-0) have a four-point advantage over Mount Vernon Christian. Garfield-Palouse (2-2) earned one point.
Colfax (5-0) also did not receive a first-place vote but is second in the Class 2B rankings. The Bulldogs have 30 points, trailing only LaConner’s 38. Asotin (3-2) also earned three points.
DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 29
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lane Collier scored 16 points for the Vikings in a Southeast 1B league loss Tuesday to the Irish.
Kieran Snekvik had eight points and Colton Pfaff added five for Garfield-Palouse (0-6, 0-2).
Spencer Green had 18 points for DeSales (4-1, 3-0).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-6, 0-2)
Bryce Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Lane Collier 7 0-0 16, Macent Rardon 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 4 0-0 8, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 1-2 29.
Spencer Green 8 0-0 18, Carter Green 4 0-0 10, Jack Lesko 2 3-6 8, Sal Sisk 2 0-2 5, William Holtzinger 1 0-0 2, Caden McCollaugh 3 0-0 6, Daniel Balof 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 3-8 55.
3-point goals — Collier 2, S. Green 2, C. Green 2, Sisk.
Jehlarova named first-team All-American
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named to the All-American first team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, it was announced.
Jehlarova, who was a third-team All-American selection in 2021, was fifth in the nation with 176 total blocks and posted the third-highest attack percentage in a single season in program history at .389. She became the first player in Cougar history to earn four straight first-team All-Pac-12 honors and is the first player since Sarah Silvernail in 1996 to be named a first-team All-American.
Jehlarova is second in program history with 483 block assists and third in solo blocks at 117.