Four local Washington basketball teams were voted in the top 10 and four more got votes by a state panel of sports writers in the first weekly Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

On the boys side, Pullman (4-0) tops the Class 2A rankings, taking two of the four first-place votes.

Colfax (3-1) is the only other top 10 area boys team, as the Bulldogs are tied for ninth in Class 2B.

