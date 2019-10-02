HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian swept Christian Center School of Hayden 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 in volleyball Tuesday to improve to 6-1 on the year, all those matches in Mountain Christian League play.
The Eagles were led by Annie Goetze (10 kills, one block), Alina Combs (seven kills, five digs and six aces) and Faith Berg (15 assists, seven digs and two aces).
“We’ve been really working to speed our offense up a bit and I feel like we did a good job with that tonight,” Eagles coach Jamie Steach said.
Pullman sweeps West Valley
Pullman bounced back from its first loss of the season to topple West Valley in a three-set sweep in a volleyball match Tuesday.
The Greyhounds won 25-22 25-17 26-24.
Mikayla Uhlenkott paced Pullman with 16 kills and 17 digs. Addie Hawes added 24 assists.
Pullman improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in League.
Pirates beat Loggers in 4
COTTONWOOD — Prairie beat Potlatch 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division I match on Think Pink Night, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Leading the Pirates were Trinity Martinez (eight kills and five blocks), Delanie Lockett (eight kills, six assists and two aces) and Madison Shears (16 assists, five kills and three aces). The Pirates improved to 2-4 in league and 2-5 overall.
Pomeroy sweeps Colton
POMEROY — Pomeroy swept Colton 26-24, 25-12, 25-18 in a Southeast 1B League match, though the Pirates had to work for it.
“We had to come from behind in sets one and three,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “In set three, we had a 9-point deficit at one point in time and were able to fight back to win it. I was most proud of the girls for persevering and not giving up.”
Maddy Dixon led Pomeroy with 17 kills while Sydney Watko had six, including some that changed momentum, Smith said. Heidi Heytvelt had 27 assists and also led the hosts in aces with three and digs with nine
Colton was led by Josie Schultheis’ eight kills and 23 digs. Rylee Vining added 22 assists and two aces for the Wildcats.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
West Valley 8, Pullman 0
SPOKANE — West Valley jumped ahead 6-0 in the first half and beat the Greyhounds in a Great Northern League match to drop Pullman to 0-5 in league and 0-8 overall.
“We were hoping for a little bit better result,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
West Valley 6 2-8
Pullman 0 0-0
West Valley — Amann (Scicilia), 3rd
West Valley — Cargile, 5th
West Valley — Trejo (Amann), 15th
West Valley — Gary, 19th
West Valley — Trejo (Carr), 22nd
West Valley — Trejo (Sicilia), 31st
West Valley — Sicilia (Amann), 69th
West Valley — Sicilia (Trejo), 78th
Shots — Pullman 5, West Valley 18
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 8, Peschel 2. West Valley: Moloney 2, Cargile 3.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
UI’s Stucker, Campos earn Big Sky honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — Two members of the Idaho cross country program, Dwain Stucker and Nathalia Campos, have been recognized by the Big Sky Conference as the Athletes of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. Stucker was named co-Athlete of the Week with Southern Utah’s Christian Ricketts.
Campos led Idaho and took 50th overall at the Bill Dellinger Invitational at the University of Oregon. The sophomore from Meridian, Idaho, finished the 6k course in 20 minutes, 54.5 seconds. Stucker placed 65th on the 8k course in a time of 24:45.2.