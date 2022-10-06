The Pullman cross country teams each had individual race winners as the Greyhounds lost the boys meet and tied the girls meet in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action against Shadle Park.

In the boys meet, the Highlanders won with 28 points and the Greyhounds had 29. On the girls side, the two teams finished with 28 points apiece.

Junior Leonardo Hoffman was the individual winner in the boys 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 16.20 seconds. Senior Abigail Hulst took the girls 5K event in 21:55.10.

