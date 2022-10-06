The Pullman cross country teams each had individual race winners as the Greyhounds lost the boys meet and tied the girls meet in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action against Shadle Park.
In the boys meet, the Highlanders won with 28 points and the Greyhounds had 29. On the girls side, the two teams finished with 28 points apiece.
Junior Leonardo Hoffman was the individual winner in the boys 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 16.20 seconds. Senior Abigail Hulst took the girls 5K event in 21:55.10.
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 28; 2. Pullman 29.
Individual — Leonardo Hoffman (Pullman) 18:16.20.
Other Pullman indvividuals — 4. Peter Jobson 19:02.60; 5. Brendan Doumit 19:10.90; 7. Kolby Uhlenkott 19:28.80; 12. Kieran Hampson 20:00.60; 13. Lucas Mooney 20:16.10; 14. Adam Swensen 20:22.80.
Team scores — T1. Shadle Park 28; T1. Pullman 28.
Individual — Abigail Hulst (Pullman) 21:55.10.
Other Pullman individuals — 2. Alison Hathaway 24:17.20; 6. Shahad Akasha 24:53.70; 8. Erin Tolleson 26:03.80; 11. Jordan Hendrickson 26:35.00; 12. Susanna Molsee 26:38.10; 13. Audrey Tan 27:32.10; 14. Chloe Jones 27:39.50; 15. Eloise Clark 27:40.20; 19. Hazel Welling 30:36.50; 20. Tatum Lloyd 34:35.60.
Lone Bear to play at state tourney
Moscow freshman Chase Lovell finished just one stroke behind winner Brady Hanna of Lakeland with a round score of 83 to earn his spot at the two-day Class 4A state championship starting Friday at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.
Lovell has been strong all season, including a 77 to finish in a tie for seventh at the Lakeland Invite.
He led Moscow to a fourth-place team finish, 10 shots ahead of Lewiston, with a 9-over 81 at the Lake City Invitational.