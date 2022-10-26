SPOKANE — The Pullman volleyball team rolled past West Valley 25-8, 25-6, 25-13 to stay undefeated in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday.
Pullman (11-3, 8-0) was led by Margot Keane with 13 kills. Gabriella Oliver had 33 assists and Leila Brown had 14 digs.
Pirates take down Vikings
POMEROY — The Pomeroy volleyball team was dominant from the service line in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-22 Southeast 1B League win against Garfield-Palouse on senior night.
The win clinched second place in the league for Pomeroy (16-6, 7-3).
Kaylee Schmidt led the way going 18-for-18 with nine aces as the Pirates served 95 percent as a team with 21 aces.
“Really gave ourselves an advantage at the service line,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Jillian Herres had 29 assists. Kendall Dixon had eight kills.
Colfax stays unbeaten in league
COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team remained undefeated in Class 2B Bi-County league play with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-14 senior night win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Brynn McGaughy had 12 kills and four blocks. Lauren York had 15 assists for Colfax (11-2, 10-0).
“We came out strong, played hard,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “I thought we came out well for senior night.”
Jaisha Gibb and Olivia Ng were honored before the game.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Five from Moscow honored
A total of five boys soccer players from Moscow were honored when the Inland Empire League recently released their Class 4A all-league teams.
Seniors Zachary Skinner, Lucas Ting and Tyler Woolley, along with sophomores Ty Kindelspire and Nicholas Odberg, all earned spots.
Sandpoint swept the top league awards.
FIRST TEAM
Zachary Skinner, Moscow; Ty Kindelspire, Moscow; Nicholas Odberg, Moscow; Lucas Ting, Moscow; Tyler Woolley, Moscow; Hudson Drake, Lakeland; Jacob Ukich, Lakeland; Henry Barnes, Sandpoint; Randy Lane, Sandpoint; Emmett Morgan, Sandpoint; Eoin Eddy, Sandpoint.
MVP — Evan Dickenson, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the year — Logan McGrann, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Tanner French, Sandpoint.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow players, coach earn honors
A total of six from the Moscow girls soccer program recently were honored as the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A all-league teams.
The Bears’ Jessica Brown earned coach of the year honors after leading Moscow to a 9-6-1 overall record and a spot in the district final. Freshman Ellie Rainer also was named newcomer of the year.
Four players — junior Jessika Lassen, Punk Knott and Araya Wood, along with senior Megan Poler — were named to the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Hadley West, Lakeland; Evelyn Bowie, Lakeland; Jessika Lassen, Moscow; Megan Poler, Moscow; Punk Knott, Moscow; Araya Wood, Moscow; Hannah Harvery, Sandpoint; Kesley Cessna, Sandpoint, Aliya Strok, Sandpoint; Kimbo Yarnell, Sandpoint; Cecilia Digman, Sandpoint.
MVP — Lilliana Brinkmeier, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the year — Ellie Rainer, Moscow.
Coach of the year — Jessica Brown, Moscow.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU’s Gueye named first team
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye was named to the Pac-12 Conference’s preseason first team in voting by media members, it was announced.
Gueye averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds to help the Cougars to a 22-15 record, including a run to the NIT semifinal round. He also finished with 33 blocks, fourth on the program’s all-time list for a freshman, and his 181 rebounds were the fifth-best for a first-year player in the program’s history.
Gueye also was named to the Pac-12 freshman team in 2021-22.
The Cougars begin the season at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at home against Texas State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU’s Walker named to conference preseason team
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named to the Pac-12 Conference’s preseason first team in voting by media members, it was announced.
She averaged 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in helping the Cougars to a 19-11 overall record, a second-place finish in the conference and a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament. Leger-Walker was one of 20 players selected to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list last week.
She is a two-time All-Pac-12 first-team selection.
Senior center Bella Murekatete, who was named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list a week ago, was an honorable mention preseason selection.
WSU opens the regular season at noon Nov. 7 against Loyola Marymount at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU picked seventh in preseason polls
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s basketball team was selected to finish seventh in the coaches and media preseason polls during Pac-12 Conference media day, it was announced.
A year after the Cougars won a program-record 11 times in the conference to finish in a tie for second place, the coaches and the media predicted the team would finish in the bottom half of the conference.
WSU plays an exhibition at 2 p.m. Sunday against Westmont (Calif.), then open the regular season at noon Nov. 7 against Loyola Marymount.
COACHES POLL
1. Stanford (11) 121; 2. Oregon 101; 3. Arizona 100; 4. UCLA 91; 5. Utah (1) 84; 6. Oregon State 62; 7. Washington State 61; 8. Colorado 55; 9. USC 50; 10. Washington 28; 11. California 21; 12. Arizona State 18.
MEDIA POLL
1. Stanford (28) 336; 2. Arizona 291; 3. Oregon 275; 4. UCLA 237; 5. Utah 226; 6. Oregon State 181; 7. Washington State 170; 8. Colorado 145; 9. USC 105; 10. Washington 78; 11. California 71; 12. Arizona State 69.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Harris wins Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior middle blocker Travel Morris was named the Big Sky Conference’s defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Morris had 14 blocks in seven sets in a pair of matches this past week. She had a career-high 11 total blocks in Saturday’s four-set victory against Northern Arizona that broke a seven-match losing streak for the Vandals. It was the most blocks by a player in a conference match this season.
Jehlarova wins weekly honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s defensive player of the week, it was announced.
She finished with eight total blocks in Friday’s five-set win against Arizona, then tallied four total blocks and had seven kills in Sunday’s straight-set win against Arizona State, with a .462 attack percentage.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vinceri ties for fifth for Idaho
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Sophomore Yvonne Vinceri finished in a tie for fifth place to lead the Idaho women’s golf team to a tie for eighth out of 17 teams at The Clash at Boulder Creek.
The Vandals finished with an 881, well behind meet champion Nevada’s 839.
Vinceri had a final-round even-par 72 for a three-round total of 5-under 211. She had two birdies and two bogeys in the third round.
Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had a third-round 4-over 76 to finish in a tie for 81st place overall at 17-over 233. She had four birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys in the final round.
Team scores — 1. Nevada 839; 2. Long Beach State 855; 3. Fullerton 861; 4. Seattle 863; 4. UTEP 868; 6. Northern Arizona 879; 7. Boise State 880; T8. California Baptist 881; T8. Idaho 881; T10. UC Irvine 884; T10. San Francisco 884; 12. UC Riverside 887; 13. Southern Utah 899; 14. Utah Valley 900; 15. Montana State 904; 16. UTRGC 905; 17. Utah Tech 931.
Medalist — Victoria Gailey (Nevada) 207.
Idaho individuals — T5. Yvonne Vinceri 211; T24. Vicky Tsai 218; 67. Nattavadee Khunsri 229; T68. Kyndall Newman 230; T73. Jenna Bruggeman 231.