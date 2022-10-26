SPOKANE — The Pullman volleyball team rolled past West Valley 25-8, 25-6, 25-13 to stay undefeated in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday.

Pullman (11-3, 8-0) was led by Margot Keane with 13 kills. Gabriella Oliver had 33 assists and Leila Brown had 14 digs.

Pirates take down Vikings

