Pullman High School and Cougar Aquatics club swimmer Jake McCoy qualified for the 2024 Olympic trials after finishing 11th in the 400-yard individual medley at the USA Swimming Junior National Championships on Tuesday.

McCoy clocked a time of 4 minutes, 25.02 seconds, dipping under the 4:25.19 Olympics trials qualifying mark.

“Jake is a phenomenal person and athlete,” Cougar Aquatics coach Russ Whitaker said. “I’ve reminded him over and over again: he isn’t entitled to this, he’s earned it. From the pool, the weight room, and being an example to his teammates, he has earned this right.”

