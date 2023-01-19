The Pullman wrestling team registered seven victories overall, including five by pinfall, to take down visiting West Valley 39-33 on Wednesday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet and win the league title for the second consecutive year.
Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (152), Matthew Rembert (170), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285) each won their respective matches by fall for the Greyhounds.
“I figured it was going to be a close match going into it,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “The guys really had to dig deep tonight to win. I was incredibly proud of their effort. Matt Rembert’s pin was the momentum swing. It was really great for him to get the pin in front of the home crowd on his senior night.”
106 — Jaxn Fraser (West Valley) dec. Dominic Luna 12-10; 113 — Jaiden Peak (West Valley) dec. Bingham Cordova 9-4; 120 — Gavin McCloy (Pullman) by forfeit; 126 — Brycen Palmer (West Valley) pinned Austin Crossler 1:11; 132 — Logan Utecht (West Valley) dec. Aydin Peltier 2-0; 138 — Israel Acosta (Pullman) pinned Simeon Mattingly 4:37; 145 — Gavin Lindor (West Valley) pinned Marshall Emerson, 0:47; 152 — Ivan Acosta (Pullman) pinned Wesley Caro 3:53; 160 — Quentin Ikuse (Pullman) dec. Champ Bailey 7-4; 170 — Matthew Rembert (Pullman) pinned Conner Furulie 3:11; 182 — Andrew Royston (West Valley) pinned Merreck Emerson 3:08; 195 — Samuel Sears (Pullman) pinned Josh Moreau 2:24; 220 — Logan Crosby (West Valley) pinned Holden Chandler 2:43; 285 — Cotton Sears (Pullman) pinned Isaiah Lyden 1:10.
Lakeland 60, Moscow 24
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears had to forfeit in six classes in dropping a Class 4A Inland Empire League dual to the Hawks of Rathdrum.
Moscow picked up wins at 113, 126, 152 and 160.
Diego Deaton made quick work of Lakeland’s Owen Rose, pinning him in the second period at 160. Jason Swam also notched a pin in the second period at 126 against Justin Baxter.
106 — Jaren Knopp (Lakeland) by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) pinned Duke Williamson 5:48; 120 — Matt Williams (Lakeland) by forfeit; 126 — Jason Swam (Moscow) pinned Justin Baxter 2:20; 132 — Kaleb Hammer (Lakeland) pinned Sam Young 1:06; 138 — John Meredith (Lakeland) pinned Conn Perryman 1:53; 145 — Thayer Sabatke (Lakeland) pinned Cameron Vogl, 1:27; 152 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) pinned Owen Rose 3:20; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (Moscow) pinned Wyatt Berger 2:57; 170 — Dylan Scott (Lakeland) by forfeit; 182 — Hans Pluid (Lakeland) by forfeit; 195 — Bradley Grubham (Lakeland) pinned Paul Dixon 2:46; 220 — Devon Howell (Lakeland) by forfeit; 285 — Preston Jeffs (Lakeland) by forfeit.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton 80, Touchet 21
TOUCHET, Wash. — The Vikings hit 17 from beyond the arc in a lopsided Southeast 1B League win against the Indians.
Grace Kuhle led the way for top-ranked Colton (12-1, 4-0) with six 3-pointers and 25 points. Kyndra Stout had 20 points, hitting four 3s.
The Vikings jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the opening quarter and had a 57-4 advantage by halftime.
“We had a real solid game tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We had some good contributions from everyone.”
Diana Rincon had eight points to lead Touchet (1-10, 0-6).
COLTON (12-1, 4-0)
Grace Kuhle 7 5-5 25, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 6, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 8 0-1 20, Ella Nollmeyer 2 0-0 4, Kaydee Heitstuman 3 0-0 7, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 6, Sidni Whitcomb 4 2-2 12. Totals 28 7-8 80.
TOUCHET (1-10, 0-6)
Marielle Mendoza 2 1-6 6, Diana Rincon 4 0-0 8, Mackenzie Forbes 1 2-2 4, Emily Hilbert 1 0-0 3, Venessa Angeles 0 0-0 0, Cadence Carlisle 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-8 21.
Colton 31 26 16 7—80
Touchet 0 4 7 10—21
3-point goals — Kuhle 6, Stout 4, H. Heitstuman 2, Moehrle 2, Whitcomb 2, K. Heitstuman, Hilbert.
Orofino 49, Moscow JV 35
OROFINO — Grace Beardin recorded a double-double as the Maniacs defeated the Bears’ JV team in a nonleague contest.
Beardin finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Livia Johnson added 13 points and nine boards while Jaelyn Miller scored 10 for Orofino (4-7).
Addie Lassen scored nine to lead the Moscow JV team.
Moscow JV 10 6 8 11—35
Orofino 8 15 10 16—49
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho’s Moffitt earns weekly honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho guard Divant’e Moffitt was named the Big Sky men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced.
He averaged 30.5 points, 4.5 assists and shot 55% (18-of-33) from the field against Eastern Washington on Saturday and Montana State on Monday.
Moffitt, a senior, had 29 points against the Eagles, then finished with 32 points and seven assists against the Bobcats.
The Vandals next play at 5 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Northern Arizona.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Murphy named player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State’s Maxine Murphy was named the Pac-12’s women’s tennis player of the week, the conference announced.
Murphy, a sophomore from Laguna Nigel, Calif., posted two victories during the Cougars’ 7-0 nonconference win against Montana on Friday. She teamed with freshman Eva Alvarez Sande for a 7-5 win over Hailey Murphy and Grace Haugen at No. 1 doubles. Murphy followed with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win against Hailey Murphy at No. 1 singles, winning the first 11 games to open the match.
WSU next plays at noon Sunday at home against Gonzaga.