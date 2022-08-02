AREA ROUNDUP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Representing the Comets Track Club, Pullman’s Hana Tanaka won the 11-to-12-year-old girls high jump title with a mark of 4 feet, 11 inches at the USATF Junior Olympics Championships held Sunday in Sacramento, Calif.
Tanaka also placed 13th in the 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13.98 seconds after setting a personal record of 13.97 in the preliminaries.
YOUTH SUMMER BASEBALLRiver City Thunder 9, 14U Latah Generals 5
RATHDRUM, Idaho — After a promising start, the Latah Generals’ fortunes went south late in a season-ending defeat to the River City Thunder of Post Falls in the semifinals of the Joy Shuman Memorial Tournament.
Latah was up 3-0 after the first two innings, but gave up a disastrous eight-run top of the fourth to River City and could not recoup the damages. The Generals went 3-1 for the tournament and finished the summer with a record of 22-7.
River City 000 81—9 8 4
Latah 210 20—5 7 3
Brayden P. and C. Inge; E. Gilmore, Q. Naranjo (4), D. Holden (4) and K. Clark.
River City hits — M. Allison 2, A. Carrasco, C. Inge, CJ (2B), B. Felix, L. Roos, C. Ray.
Generals hits — M. Durrett 2, J. Tondevold, B. Kiblen, O. Spencer, E. Gilmore.
River City Thunder 8, 16U Latah Generals 0
SPOKANE — The 16U Latah Generals suffered a shutout defeat against the River City Thunder Class of 2025 team at Centennial Middle School in the semifinals of the Joy Shuman Memorial Tournament to conclude their summer travel ball season.
The Generals (15-18-1) were 2-2 in the event.
Latah 000 00—0 2 0
River City 111 41—8 7 0
W. Holmes, W. Hartig (4) and T. Izzo; J. Spier and O. Moore.
Latah hits — J. Driskill, L. Anderson.
River City hits — R. Hachett, B. Newhart, R. Wood, K. Johnson, Florence, Evans, J. Spier.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLRon Stone Jr. named to award watch lists
PHILADELPHIA — Washington State EDGE Ron Stone Jr. was named to the 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List and the Rotary Lombardi Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club and the Rotary Club of Houston announced Monday.
The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Stone Jr. is the first Cougar to be named to the list since Jahad Woods in 2019.
The Rotary Lombardi Award is presented to the offensive or defensive lineman who presents outstanding performance and ability and exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
Stone Jr. earned his first career All-Pac-12 Conference honor last season after making 11.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks, tied for fourth and eighth in the conference respectively. The redshirt-senior from San Jose, Calif. recorded a tackle-for-loss in eight games in 2021, including a season-high three at Utah and tallied a sack in four-straight games, helping WSU to three-straight wins during that stretch.
Simon Samarzich Named to The Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. — Washington State long snapper Simon Samarzich was named to The Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List, Bernies Book Bank announced Monday.
The award is presented annually to the overall best long snapper at the Division I FBS level in college football. Samarzich is the first Cougar in program history to be named to award’s watch list.
He started all 13 games as the long snapper on punt last season and recorded three tackles, including two against USC and one in the win over Arizona. The fourth-year junior from Upland, Calif. is a two-time Pac-12 Conference Fall Honor Roll selection.
To win the Patrick Mannelly Award, a player must have started at least 75 percent of games in his senior year, snapped on punts and placements, and demonstrated a strong mentality, notable athleticism, and speed, accuracy and consistency in snaps.
COLLEGE BASEBALLJake Meyer Inks Free Agent Deal with Colorado Rockies
PULLMAN — Washington State catcher Jake Meyer signed a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies on Monday.
Meyer was a two-time Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll selection and a three-year starter behind the plate for the Cougars, appearing in 101 games with a .266 career batting average, 20 doubles, six home runs, 44 RBI and 49 runs scored.
The Scottsdale, Ariz., native earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021 after hitting .281 with 13 doubles and 22 RBI, and this past season he recorded six doubles, three home runs and seven multiple-hit games.