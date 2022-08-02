AREA ROUNDUP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Representing the Comets Track Club, Pullman’s Hana Tanaka won the 11-to-12-year-old girls high jump title with a mark of 4 feet, 11 inches at the USATF Junior Olympics Championships held Sunday in Sacramento, Calif.

Tanaka also placed 13th in the 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13.98 seconds after setting a personal record of 13.97 in the preliminaries.

Tags

Recommended for you