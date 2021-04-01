TOUCHET, Wash. — Josie Schultheis drove in nine runs for the doubleheader and pitched a five-inning one-hitter in the second game Wednesday as the Colton softball team swept Touchet.
The scores were 19-2 and 13-0.
Schultheis batted 6-for-8, packing four hits, five RBI and five runs into the opener.
The win in that game went to Maggie Meyer, who gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.
In the nightcap, Schultheis struck out 11 and walked one.
GAME 1
Colton 541 63—19 15 1
Touchet 002 00 —2 2 6
Meyer and Becker. Renwick and Orzco.
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 4 (2B), Stout 3, Vining 2, Meyer 2, Purnell 2 (2B), Pluid, K. Schultheis.
Touchet hits — Luna, Kincaid.
GAME 2
Colton 162 22—13 10 1
Touchet 000 00 —0 1 6
J. Schultheis and Becker. Renwick and Orozco, Luna.
Colton hits — Vining 2, Meyer, J. Schultheis 2, Purnell, Pluid, Becker 2 (2B) K. Schultheis.
Touchet hits — Kincaid.
BASEBALL
Touchet 17-10, Colton 13-6
TOUCHET, Wash. — Allowing 17 runs, the Colton baseball team absorbed a doubleheader loss to Touchet.
The scores were 17-13 and 10-6.
Austin Jones collected four RBI for Colton in the second game, and Trent Druffel had two in the opener.
Full box scores were unavailable.
GAME 1
Colton 220 513 0—13 5 0
Touchet 101 960 x—17 9 0
GAME 2
Colton 000 024 x —6 7 0
Touchet 310 005 x—10 12 0
TRACK
Gar-Pal sprinters stand out
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse girls’ sprinters Kennedy Cook, Kodi Gibler, Samantha Snekvik, Zoe Laughary and Lola Edwards all contributed to two wins apiece at a nine-team track meet.
St. John-Endicott claimed both team titles.
Because of weather issues in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic last year, it was only the second meet here since Pomeroy’s $2 million project to refurbish its track three years ago.
TEAM SCORES
Girls — St. John-Endicott 126, Garfield-Palouse 96, Oakesdale 80, Odessa 57, Pomeroy 52.5, Yakama Nation 52, DeSales 31, Prescott 11.5, Tekoa-Rosalia 9.
Boys — St. John-Endicott 100, Tekoa-Rosalia 85.5, Pomeroy 78.5, Oakesdale 58, DeSales 53, Garfield-Palouse 51, Odessa 48, Yakama Nation 47, Prescott 17.
GAR-PAL PLACERS
Girls
400 — 1, Kennedy Cook, 1:03.45.
400 relay — 1, Appel, Gibler, Blomgren, Laughary 1:02.03. 2, Gar-Pal II 1:05.89.
800 relay — 1, Southern, Edwards, Gibler, Snekvik 2:14.92.
1600 relay — 1, Snekvik, Laughary, Edwards, Cook 5:30.29.
Triple jump — 3, Kennedy Cook, 32-3.
Boys
100 — 3, Ethan Cook, 12.56.
200 — 2, Ethan Cook 25.60.
800 — 2, Danny Laughary, 2:27.70.
1600 — 2, Danny Laughary, 5:19.67.
High jump — 3, Jaxson Orr, 5-0.
TENNIS
Sandpoint 8, Moscow 2
SANDPOINT — Dropping eight of 10 matches, Moscow lost to Sandpoint in a 4A Inland Empire League tennis match.
The Bears’ Lynnsean Young won at boys’ No. 1 singles while Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha took girls’ No. 1 doubles.
Girls’ singles — Neva Reseka, San, def. Jayden Pope 6-1, 6-1; Denali Terry, San, def. Natalie Rice 6-4, 6-2; Adrian Doty, San, def. Autumn Tafoya 6-1, 6-4.
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Charlie Johnson, San, 6-3, 6-2; Tyler McNamee, San, def. Brayden Pickard 6-1, 6-1; Aden Heitz, San, def. Kolby Clyde 6-1, 6-1.
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Maile Evans and Berkley Cox 6-3, 7-5; Maise Brazil and Kailee McNamee, San, def. Brigid O’Sullivan and Millie Richards 6-0, 6-3.
Boys’ doubles — Josh Embree and Christian Story, San, def. Kel Larson and Clayton Hemming 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Korn and Carter Johnson, San, def. Colin Wessels and Jack Landis 6-1, 6-1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho eliminated from Big Sky tourney
GREELEY, Colo. — Senior outside hitter Avery Housley and freshman middle blocker Bea Whitling, a former Logos standout, each had six kills, but it wasn’t enough as Idaho was eliminated from the Big Sky Conference tournament with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 loss to Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal match.
Senior setter Donnee Janzen had 13 assists for Idaho (6-11). Sophomore libero Alaina Lacey finished with 13 digs.
Taylor Muff paced Northern Colorado (14-3) with 13 kills and 12 digs. Daisy Schultz chipped in 35 assists. Kyndall Feather had 13 digs and Laura Katarzynski contributed 12.