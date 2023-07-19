Washington State didn’t land any first-team honorees when the All-Pac-12 Conference preseason teams were announced Tuesday, but the Cougars did have seven players earn second-team or honorable mention awards.

Four players were named to the second team in edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, defensive back Chau Smith-Wade and punter Nick Haberer.

Making honorable mention were defensive back Jaden Hicks, kicker Dean Janikowski and running back Nakia Watson.

