The area’s golf courses had continued to stay open with limitations, but with Idaho and Washington declaring stay-at-home orders, that’s no longer the case.
Here is a list of area golf courses affected by stay-at-home decrees declared by Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee:
University of Idaho Golf Course
Closed until further notice
Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club
Member play only at this time.
Palouse Ridge Golf Club
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
Colfax Golf Club
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Member play only. Clubhouse is closed until further notice.
Clarkston Golf and Country Club
Entire facility closed until at least April 7.
Bryden Canyon Public Golf Course
Open for play. Clubhouse is closed until further notice. Call ahead for tee times.
Quail Ridge Golf Course
Entire facility closed until at least April 7.
Orofino Golf and Country Club
Course open for play. Clubhouse is closed except for takeout.
Pomeroy Golf Club
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
EVENTS
Vandal Scholarship Fund announces adjustments to schedule
The University of Idaho athletic department and the Vandal Scholarship Fund have made changes to upcoming summer events in accordance with health and safety guidelines under the current concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Five of six previously scheduled events remain on the calendar, with one being postponed.
“We look forward to these events all year and understand how much they mean to the Vandal family, so know that these decisions were not made lightly,” said Mahmood Sheikh, associate athletic director for development. “The status of each event was determined at the local level, with our staff and chapter leaders working together to determine the best response on a case-by-case basis.”
The Ada County Vandal Scramble, originally scheduled for May 1-2 at Quail Hollow Golf Couse in Boise, has been postponed. An updated schedule for the event still is being coordinated and will be announced at a later date.
The Latah County Vandal Golf Tournament & Dinner Auction, which was scheduled for June 5 at the University of Idaho Golf Course, has been canceled. The event will resume in 2021.
The annual Silver and Gold spring football game previously was canceled, as were all athletic practices and competitions.
All other events still are on the schedule and will be monitored as they get closer. Those include the Hayden Lake Country Club Vandal Scramble honoring Dennis Erickson on May 16, the Canyon County Vandal Scramble on June 19 in Nampa, the Buhl Pig Out on July 31 and the Inland Empire Vandal Celebration on Aug. 20.
Those wishing to support the more than 300 UI student-athletes, especially during this uncertain time, can do so by going to uidaho.edu/vsf.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
4A IEL honors released
Two Moscow boys’ basketball players and the Bears’ coach recently were honored as the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A awards.
Senior Ben Postell and junior Benny Kitchel were among seven players who made the first team.
Josh Uhrig, who led Moscow to the Idaho Class 4A state title game, was named the league’s coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Ben Zubaly, Lakeland; Ben Postell, Moscow; Benny Kitchel, Moscow; Kobe Banks, Sandpoint; Ryan Roos, Sandpoint; Carson Seay, Lakeland; Noah Haaland, Lakeland.
Player of the year — Zubaly.
Coach of the year — Josh Uhrig, Moscow.