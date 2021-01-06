TROY — Brayden Stapleton dropped 38 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Deary boys’ basketball team Tuesday as the Mustangs prevailed 63-48 against Troy in a nonleague contest.
London Kirk added 15 points, while Gus Rickart chipped in six points and six rebounds filling in for Karson Ireland.
“We had about a month with no games,” co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “So it felt good to come back out and find a way to win at the end of the game.”
Kaleb Rickard picked up four points, collected seven boards, and provided a spark for Deary going into halftime.
“I thought we started out slow,” other co-coach Mike Morey said. “In the second half our defense started warming up and we played a lot better.”
DEARY (3-1, 2-0)
London Kirk 6 2-4 15, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 14 5-9 38, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 2 0-0 4, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickart 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 7-13 63.
TROY (0-3, 0-2)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 1-4 9, Chandler Blazzard 4 2-2 10, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 3 0-2 7, Elijah Phills 1 1-4 3, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 4-5 6, Darrick Baier 5 0-0 11, Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-17 48.
Deary 6 15 22 20—63
Troy 9 10 17 12—48
3-point goals — Stapleton 5, Kirk, Demeerleer, Baier.
JV — Troy 21, Deary 17
Logos 53, Kendrick 41
Will Casebolt racked up 26 points with four 3-point goals and a 6-for-6 free-throw showing for Logos of Moscow, which claimed a nonleague victory against visiting Kendrick.
The Knights (4-2) also enjoyed a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds from Roman Nuttbrock. For Kendrick (2-5), Hunter Taylor scored a team-high 11 points, while Jagger Hewett added 10.
The game was tied at 13 through the opening quarter, then Logos outscored Kendrick by four in each of the next three. Coach Matt Whitling credited “defensive adjustments” and “better shot selection” for his team’s success in asserting itself.
KENDRICK (2-5)
Jagger Hewett 4 1-3 10, Hunter Taylor 5 0-0 11, Ty Koepp 2 1-2 5, Dallas Morgan 3 0-0 6, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 3 1-1 7. Totals 18 3-6 41.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-2)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 0-0 15, Kenny Kline 2 0-0 4, Aiden Elmore 1 1-3 4, Will Casebolt 8 6-6 26, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-9 53.
Kendrick 13 11 7 10—41
Logos 13 15 11 14—53
3-point goals — Hewett, Taylor, Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock, Elmore.
JV — Logos def. Kendrick.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Kendrick 54, Potlatch 24
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart totaled 15 points, seven steals and four rebounds as she led Kendrick to a nonleague victory against visiting Potlatch.
Teammate Erin Morgan notched 13 points and five rebounds while Drew Stacy had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (8-3), who held the Loggers to single digit point totals in each quarter. Tayva McKinney led the way for Potlatch (3-9) with eight points.
“I was happy with our pressure,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We got some quick steals and got it going pretty fast in the first quarter.”
POTLATCH (3-9)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 1 4-4 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 3 1-1 8, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 1 0-1 2, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 7-8 26.
KENDRICK (8-3)
Rose Stewart 5 5-7 15, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 2-4 8, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 4 5-8 13, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Ruby Stewart 1 1-4 3, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 13-23 54.
Potlatch 4 4 9 7—24
Kendrick 15 12 13 14—54
3-point goals — McKinney, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick 24, Potlatch 22
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU game Friday postponed
The Washington State game Friday at Beasley Coliseum against Arizona State, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Sun Devils’ program.
The Pac-12 Conference will attempt to work with both teams to find a date to reschedule the game.
The next scheduled game for the Cougars is at 11 a.m. Sunday at home against Arizona.