WEIPPE — The Kendrick Tigers built a healthy lead against Timberline of Weippe and narrowly withstood a late Spartan rally to prevail 52-50, clinching the Whitepine League Division II regular-season title in the process Wednesday.

Kendrick (14-2, 10-0) was up 45-31 through three quarters before being outscored 19-7 by Timberline (8-9, 5-5) in the fourth.

The Tigers’ Jagger Hewett was the game’s high-scorer with 20 points, while Nathan Tweit added 15 and Ty Koepp scored another 11. The Spartans were lifted by 19 points from Gavin Christopherson and 18 from Parker Brown, who missed a 3-point attempt just before the final buzzer that would have swung the game in their favor.