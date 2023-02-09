WEIPPE — The Kendrick Tigers built a healthy lead against Timberline of Weippe and narrowly withstood a late Spartan rally to prevail 52-50, clinching the Whitepine League Division II regular-season title in the process Wednesday.
Kendrick (14-2, 10-0) was up 45-31 through three quarters before being outscored 19-7 by Timberline (8-9, 5-5) in the fourth.
The Tigers’ Jagger Hewett was the game’s high-scorer with 20 points, while Nathan Tweit added 15 and Ty Koepp scored another 11. The Spartans were lifted by 19 points from Gavin Christopherson and 18 from Parker Brown, who missed a 3-point attempt just before the final buzzer that would have swung the game in their favor.
“I was happy that the boys were able to just buckle down and get this win,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said.
KENDRICK (14-2, 10-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 8 0-0 20, Nathan Tweit 5 4-4 15, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 1-2 11. Totals 20 5-6 52.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (8-9, 5-5)
Parker Brown 7 0-0 18, Jude Nelson 1 0-0 2, Saimone Tuikolovatu 2 0-0 5, Gavin Christopherson 8 1-1 19, Logan Hunter 3 0-2 6, Rylan West 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-3 50.
Kendrick 16 18 11 7—52
Timberline 12 9 10 19—50
3-point goals — Hewett 4, Tweit, Koepp 2, Brown 4, Christopherson 2, Tuikolovatu.
Northwest Christian 67, Colfax 55
SPOKANE VALLEY — After leading by 10 points through the opening half, Colfax lost the momentum and fell before a major upsurge by Northwest Christian of Colbert in a Class 1B district tournament semifinal at West Valley High School.
The Bulldogs (17-5) were up 17-16 through the first quarter and 36-26 at intermission, but were outscored 20-5 in a disastrous third quarter that saw the tables turn in favor of the Crusaders (19-3).
“We gave up turnovers, they got some easy shots, kind of got momentum, and then we just could not get back in control of the game,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
Seth Lustig (16 points), J.P. Wigen (15) and Adrik Jenkin (14) led the way for Colfax, while Nate Clark of Northwest Christian topped all scorers with 21.
The Bulldogs return to action at 3:30 p.m. today facing St. George’s of Spokane back at West Valley.
NORTHWEST CFHRISTIAN (19-3)
Nate Clark 9 1-2 21, Avi West 3 8-9 14, Asher West 6 2-2 15, Emmitt McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Joseph Spuler 0 0-0 0, Ben Slade 7 0-0 15, Titus Spuler 1 0-3 2. Totals 26 11-16 67.
COLFAX (17-5)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-2 0, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-0 14, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 1 0-1 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 3-4 16, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 1-2 1, J.P Wigen 6 3-3 15, Jaxon Wick 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 7-12 55.
Northwest Christian 16 10 20 21—67
Colfax 17 19 5 14—55
3-point goals — Clark 2, As. West, Slade, Jenkin 4, Wick 2, Gray, Lustig.
Moscow-Coeur d’Alene postponed
The scheduled Inland Empire League boys basketball game between Moscow and Coeur d’Alene at Bear Den was postponed for unknown reasons.
A make-up date was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 25
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs outscored the Lions of Spangle 30-9 in the second half of a Washington Class 2B district tournament semifinal-round game at West Valley High School.
Brynn McGaughy had 21 points to pace Colfax (22-0), the top-ranked 2B team in the state in the final media poll. Jaisha Gibb contributed 17 more.
“I challenged (the players) at halftime,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Holmes said. “We played hard, got the ball inside and rebounded hard. It was a good win for us.”
Sadie Pierce and Sasha Vaughn each finished with eight points for Upper Columbia Academy (8-9).
Colfax will play Liberty of Spangle in the district final at 5 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY-SPANGLE (8-9)
Sadie Pierce 3 0-0 8, Tatum Durbin 0 0-0 0, Katie Bunn 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Linden Peterson 1 0-0 2, Sasha Vaughn 2 4-6 8, Madilyn Larson 0 0-0 0, Megan Christensen 0 0-0 0, Sidney Folkenberg 2 0-0 4, Mia Pierce 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 4-6 25.
COLFAX (22-0)
Jaisha Gibb 7 0-0 17, Makiah Zorb 1 0-0 2, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, Hailey Demler 3 1-1 7, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 9 3-4 21, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-5 61.
UCA 5 11 7 2—25
Colfax 15 16 15 15—61
3-point goals— S. Pierce 2, M. Pierce, Gibb 3.
Kamiah 48, Troy 28
In Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School, Kamiah reached double-digit point totals while holding Troy to single digits in all four quarters en route to victory.
Karlee Skinner hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals for the Kubs (15-7), all of those coming in the second quarter at an ideal time to help her team establish scoreboard separation. Laney Landmark was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points, while Dericka Morgan put up a team-high 10 for Troy (8-16).
The Trojans’ season concluded with the defeat, while the Kubs return to Lewiston today at 6 p.m. to face Prairie of Cottonwood with a state berth on the line.
TROY (8-16)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 2-2 2, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 3 1-2 8, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 2 0-0 4, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 10, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-4 28.
KAMIAH (16-6)
Emma Krogh 2 0-0 4, Laney Landmark 6 1-2 13, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 2 0-0 5, Mariah Porter 3 1-2 9, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 9, Logan Landmark 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Schoening 0 1-4 1, Kaidence Roadifer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 48.
Troy 9 6 4 9—28
Kamiah 12 12 10 14—48
3-point goals — Morgan 2, Hawley, Skinner 3, Porter 2, Hunt, Lo. Landmark.
Colton 69, Liberty Christian 39
COLTON — The Wildcats used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to put away the Patriots of Richland in the first round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament.
Kyndra Stout hit six 3-pointers and tallied 20 points for Colton (20-1), the second-ranked 1B team in the state per the final media poll of the season. Grace Kuhle had 18 points and Holly Heitstuman finished with 16.
“We played a real solid game to open up district play,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I thought Heitstuman really gave us us lift tonight with her energy and great play.”
Ali Bush paced Liberty Christian (12-8) with 19 points.
The Wildcats next play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Sunnyside Christian in the semifinal round.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-8)
Savannah Armijo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Reed 3 0-2 7, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 1 0-0 2, Ali Bush 9 0-2 19, Catherine Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Calista Davis 3 1-6 7. Totals 18 1-10 39.
COLTON (20-1)
Grace Kuhle 6 4-4 18, Holly Heitstuman 6 1-2 16, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 20, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 4 0-0 8, Sidni Whitcomb 2 1-1 5. Totals 26 6-7 69.
Liberty Christian 13 10 4 12—39
Colton 19 17 19 14—69
3-point goals — Reed, Bush, Stout 6, Heitstuman 3, Kuhle 2.
Sunnyside Christian 35, Garfield-Palouse 20
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse grew stronger with each quarter, but it was too little too late in a Washington Class 1B district tournament opening-round defeat.
Kennedy Cook had two 3-point goals and provided half the Pirates’ total with 10 points, while Kara Blomgren scored another four and made a team-high seven rebounds for Gar-Pal (6-11). Violet Bosma of Sunnyside Christian (17-4) was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-11)
Kennedy Cook 4 0-0 10, Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 4, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kyra Brantner 1 0-3 2, Elena Flansburg 0 1-2 1, Kinsley Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-5 20.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (17-4)
Violet Bosma 6 0-2 13, Taylor Andringa 4 0-2 9, Breya Faber 2 4-6 9, Hailey Van Wieringen 1 0-2 2, Devan Harrington 0 2-2 2, Sadie Alseth 0 0-0 0, Victoria Velazquez 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-12 35.
Garfield-Palouse 3 4 5 8—20
Sunnyside Christian10 9 8 8—35
3-point goals — Cook 2, Laughary, Bosma, Andringa, Faber.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho’s Newman earns weekly honor
FARMINGTON, Utah. — Idaho sophomore Kyndall Newman was named the Big Sky Conference’s women’s golfer of the week, it was announced.
Newman shot a 4-under-par 212 to finish in fourth place Tuesday at the Falcon Florida Classic at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. In the two-day, three-round event, she finished with 13 birdies and topped her career-best by five shots.
The Vandals next compete Feb. 27-28 at the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix.