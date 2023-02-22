LAPWAI — Four Kendrick players scored in double figures and the Tigers won 69-55 in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district boys basketball semifinal against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood on Tuesday at Lapwai High School.

Freshman Nathan Tweit put up a game-leading 25 points for Kendrick (16-3), while Hunter Taylor scored another 17, Jagger Hewett added 14 points and 11 assists and Ty Koepp had 11 points.

“Really, our whole team was just very consistent,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “I think the kids are ready, and Timberline’s playing really well right now — they got the so-called upset against Deary. It should make for a fun night tomorrow.”

