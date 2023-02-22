LAPWAI — Four Kendrick players scored in double figures and the Tigers won 69-55 in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district boys basketball semifinal against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood on Tuesday at Lapwai High School.
Freshman Nathan Tweit put up a game-leading 25 points for Kendrick (16-3), while Hunter Taylor scored another 17, Jagger Hewett added 14 points and 11 assists and Ty Koepp had 11 points.
“Really, our whole team was just very consistent,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “I think the kids are ready, and Timberline’s playing really well right now — they got the so-called upset against Deary. It should make for a fun night tomorrow.”
Cody Wassmuth 5 1-2 13, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 9 0-0 23, Torry Chmelik 4 2-4 11, Matthew Warren 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-6 55.
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 6 0-0 14, Nathan Tweit 9 6-8 25, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 7 0-1 17, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 2-4 11. Totals 27 8-13 69.
3-point goals — Weckman 5, Wassmuth 2, Chmelik, Taylor 3, Hewett 2, Tweit, Koepp.
LEWISTON — The Trojans trailed early but asserted themselves late to top Prairie of Cottonwood in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out game at Lewiston High School.
“Our man-to-man defense was really tough in the fourth quarter,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said.
Eli Stoner and Noah Johnson put up 11 points apiece to head up the offense for the Trojans (15-7), while Lee Forsmann had the same total for Prairie (6-18).
The Pirates’ season concluded with the defeat, while Troy will face Potlatch today at 6 p.m.
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 1-2 3, Trenton Lorentz 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 3 1-1 7, Noah Behler 2 0-0 6, Lee Forsmann 4 1-2 11, Bennie Elven 0 1-2 1, Phil Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-7 30.
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 4 2-2 11, Chandler Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Dominic Holden 2 3-4 7, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 5 1-4 11, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 1 2-4 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-14 39.
3-point goals — Behler 2, Forsmann 2, Stoner.
LEWISTON — Jaxon Vowels notched a team-high 23 points as Potlatch downed Logos in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
Jack Clark was also in double figures with 14 points. Everett Lovell added 12.
Seamus Wilson paced the Knights (8-14) with 23 points. Boaz Whitling added nine.
The Loggers (16-7) will next play Troy at 6 p.m. at Lewiston High School in a loser-out game.
Seamus Wilson 7 8-8 23, Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 4 0-0 9, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 3 0-0 9, Oliver Spencer 3 0-0 7, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-8 54.
Chase Lovell 6 3-3 15, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 3-6 14, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 2-2 12, Jaxon Vowels 7 6-8 23, Jameson Morris 0 1-2 1, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 15-24 69.
3-point goals — Whitling 3, Driskill 2 ,Spencer, Wilson, Comis, Vowels 3, E. Lovell 2, Clark.
LAPWAI — Timberline of Weippe saved its biggest win of the year for its 1A Division II district semifinal matchup against Deary.
The Spartans (11-9) built an early lead and narrowly escaped the Mustangs late to prevail for the first time in the teams’ three meetings this season.
“This was a big win for us,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We just kept chipping away and everyone had a big night.”
Logan Hunter paced the Spartans with 14 points. Parker Brown added 12.
Blaine Clark paced Deary (11-9) with 12 points.
Timberline will play Kendrick in the Idaho Class 1A Division II championship game at 7:30 p.m. today at Lapwai High School. The Mustangs will play St. John Bosco at 6 p.m. at the same location.
Parker Brown 5 2-4 12, Jude Nelson 0 0-3 0, Gavin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 5 4-6 14 Saimone Tuikolovatu 4 3-3 11, Rylan West 3 0-0 8, Caleb Marshall. Totals 19 9-16 49.
Laithan Proctor 4 1-2 10, Kalab Rickard 7 0-0 17, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 5 0-0 12, Gus Rickert 3 2-6 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 47.
3-point goals — West 2, K. Rickert 3, B. Clark 2, Proctor.