LAPWAI — The top-seeded Kendrick Tigers routed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 50-18 in a Class 1A Division II girls basketball district tournament semifinal at Lapwai on Monday.
Rose Stewart (14 points) and Hailey Taylor (11) reached double-digits in scoring for Kendrick (15-4), while freshman Hali Anderson provided what coach Ron Ireland called a “nice little spark off the bench,” adding nine. Eight Tigers got on the board in all.
For the Patriots (4-11), Julia Wassmuth put up a team-high 10 points.
St. John Bosco returns to action facing Nezperce in loser-out play on Thu-rsday at 6 p.m., while Kendrick plays Deary in the district final at 7:30 p.m., both back at Lapwai. The Tigers and Mustangs split regular-season meetings.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-11)
Julia Wassmuth 5 0-0 10, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 1-4 1, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 1-2 3, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 0 2-4 2, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-10 18.
KENDRICK (15-4)
Rose Stewart 7 0-0 14, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Hali Anderson 4 1-2 9, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 2-4 2, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-8 50.
St. John Bosco 4 4 6 4—18
Kendrick 14 18 14 4—50
3-point goals — H. Taylor.
Deary 41, Nezperce 33
LAPWAI — After a quiet opening quarter ended with the teams tied at 6, second-seeded Deary asserted itself to defeat Nezperce in opening-round Class 1A Division II district tournament play at Lapwai.
Araya Wood’s 17-point showing powered the offense for the Mustangs (16-1). For Nezperce Morgan Wemhoff added a team-high 11 points.
“Late in the game, we started attacking the basket better,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “It was a pretty typical district tournament game physical both teams were playing really hard it was hard for us to get going.”
Deary faces Kendrick in the championship game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. back at Lapwai.
NEZPERCE (13-7)
Faith Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 2-2 2, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 10, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 5-6 11. Totals 12 7-8 33.
DEARY (16-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 3 0-0 7, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-1 6, Araya Wood 6 5-8 17, Triniti Wood 3 0-1 7, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-10 41.
Nezperce 6 6 6 15—33
Deary 6 10 7 18—41
3-point goals— Branson 2, K. Wood, T. Wood.
Troy 50, Potlatch 33
Troy pulled a significant upset against Potlatch in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
The Trojans (8-15) had lost to the Loggers (12-11) by scores of 64-24 and 52-17 in two previous meetings this season.
Troy coach Guy Wells attributed the turnaround to improved ball-handling by his team, which had given up more than 30 turnovers in each of its defeats to Potlatch.
“We kind of had a good defensive gameplan going in and Katie (Gray) kind of spearheaded that,” Wells said, noting also that his Trojans outrebounded the Loggers 27-24.
Alaura Hawley (12 points), Olivia Tyler (10) and Dericka Morgan (10) led Troy’s offensive effort, while Tayva McKinney of Potlatch topped all scorers with 13.
The Loggers’ season came to an end, while the Trojans will face Kamiah in another elimination game on Wednesday.
TROY (8-15)
Olivia Tyler 3 4-8 10, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 3 1-4 7, Alaura Hawley 2 7-9 12, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 3 3-7 9, Dericka Morgan 4 1-4 10. Totals 16 16-30 50.
POTLATCH (12-11)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Tayva McKinney 5 3-8 13, Jaylee Fry 1 0-2 2, Bailyn Anderson 3 1-2 7, Jordan Reynolds 2 2-5 6, P. Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-17 33.
Troy 5 12 10 23—50
Potlatch 7 8 9 9—33
3-point goals — Hawley, Morgan, Mitchell.
Colfax 60, Reardan 22
SPOKANE VALLEY — Brynn McGaughy put up 21 points to lead eight Colfax scorers in a Washington Class 2B district tournament quarterfinal win against Reardan at West Valley High School.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-0) also enjoyed four 3-point goals and 14 total points from Jaisha Gibb.
“It was just a good sensible game for us,” Colfax coach Jordan Reynolds said. “We had plenty of assists and fairly even scoring for our kids; just a good win in the postseason to start it off for us.”
The Bulldogs next face Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle on Wednesday in the semifinal round.
REARDAN (8-13)
Kassidy Koch 0 0-0 0, Liberty Henderson 1 0-0 3, Livvie Bell 2 2-2 8, Jaylee Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Regan Soliday 0 0-0 0, Amelia Ray 1 0-0 3, Lana Scheuchenko 0 0-0 0, Emma Flaa 0 0-0 0, Tenice Waters 3 2-2 8, Kelsey Koch 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-4 22.
COLFAX (21-0)
Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 14, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 2 0-0 6, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 8, Hailey Demler 1 2-2 4, Lauryn York 0 1-2 1, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 9 3-3 21, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-10 60.
Readan 7 7 5 3—22
Colfax 13 22 15 10—60
3-point goals — Bell 2, Henderson, Ray Gibb 4, McGaughy 3, Classen 2, Gilchrist 2.
Kamiah 52, Genesee 37
Freshman Emma Krogh was the scoreleader for Kamiah in a Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination-game win against Genesee at Lewiston High School.
The Kubs moved to 14-7 on the season and set up a consolation bracket final against Troy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (12-12) saw their season conclude with the defeat.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Lakeland 53, Moscow 41
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Moscow had the edge in the second and fourth quarters, but could not overtake Lakeland of Rathdrum in an Idaho Class 4A district tournament elimination game defeat.
The Bears (5-16) benefited from a team-high 13-point showing by Maya Anderson, while Landree Simon of Lakeland (11-8) was the overall high-scorer with 14.
“We played really hard and left it all on the floor,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said. “Some of our shots didn’t fall, but I’m just really happy with the effort-level from our group overall this year.”
MOSCOW (5-16)
Punk Knott 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 3, Myah Parsons 2 2-3 6, Maya Anderson 5 2-2 13, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 6, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 1-2 7, Li’i Leituala 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 7-9 41.
LAKELAND (11-8)
Landree Simon 5 4-5 14, Karstyn Kiefer 4 2-2 11, Ziya Munyer 3 2-2 8, Caroline Gallu 0 0-0 0, Kyla Holte 0 0-0 0, Kenna Simon 1 3-3 5, Lila Kiefer 4 0-0 9, Payton Sterling 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 11-12 53.
Moscow 9 12 5 16—41
Lakeland 13 10 11 9—53
3-point goals — Thompson 2, Kiblen, Anderson, Sterling 2, K. Kiefer, L. Kiefer.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colfax 69, Reardan 58
SPOKANE VALLEY — Buoyed by four individual double-digit scoring performances, Colfax built a steady lead and withstood a late Reardan rally to claim a Washington Class 2B district quarterfinal victory at West Valley High School.
Sam Lustig (19 points), Adrik Jenkin (14), J.P. Wigen (12) and Bradyn Heilsberg (11) powered the offense for the Bulldogs (17-4). Logan Flaa of Reardan (9-12) led all scorers with 23 points.
Colfax faces Northwest Christian of Colbert in the semifinal round on Wednesday.
REARDAN (9-12)
Cohen Little 0 0-0 0, Bryson Flaa 0 0-0 0, Z. Thornton 1 0-0 2, Logan Flaa 8 1-2 23, Evan Krupke 2 0-0 4, Jakari Singleton 8 1-5 17, Rysen Soliday 3 5-5 12, Tristo McCrea 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-12 58.
COLFAX (17-4)
Bradyn Heilsberg 5 0-1 11, Adrik Jenkin 6 0-1 14, Carson Gray 1 2-2 4, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 8-8 19, Mason Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, J.P Wigen 4 4-4 12, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 16-18 69.
Reardan 16 9 9 24—57
Colfax 17 20 18 14—69
3-point goals — L. Flaa 6, Soliday, Jenkin 2, Heilsberg, Lustig, Gilchrist.
Potlatch 41, Prairie 23
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Potlatch maintained a steady edge in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division I victory against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Everett Lovell of Potlatch (13-5, 9-4) led all scorers with 16 points, and Jaxon Vowels joined him in double figures with 10 more for the Loggers.
Shane Hanson led the way for the Pirates (5-13, 4-9) with seven points.
POTLATCH (13-5, 9-4)
Chase Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 6 2-4 16, Jaxon Vowels 4 0-2 10, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 2-8 41.
PRAIRIE (5-13, 4-9)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-0 4, Shane Hanson 3 1-2 7, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Lee Forsmann 2 2-2 6, Bennie Elven 1 0-0 2, Phil Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-4 23.
Potlatch 14 9 9 9—41
Prairie 10 6 4 3—23
3-point goals — E. Lovell 2, Vowels 2, Clark.
JV — Potlatch 51, Prairie 26.