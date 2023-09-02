BOISE — After a first-half scare, the Kendrick Tigers came back to beat the Oakley Hornets 44-22 on Friday in nonleague prep football action at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

This was the third annual showdown between Oakley and Kendrick, which are the reigning Idaho Class 1A Division I and Division II state champions, respectively.

“Was proud of the guys,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “(We) fought through a little adversity. Definitely did not play our best in the first half. Gathered up at halftime and the kids played better in the second half and stayed solid.”

