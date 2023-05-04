KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers pulled out an 8-7 Whitepine League win over the Potlatch Loggers on Wednesday in a game that had been postponed from Tuesday due to thunder.

Potlatch (8-8, 5-7) managed to tie the game at seven runs apiece after a three-run top of the seventh before Kendrick (13-6, 9-4) walked off the game with a final run in the bottom of the inning.

Josh Biltonen absorbed the loss for the Loggers pitching in relief, while Tucker Ashmead earned the win for the Tigers in relief.