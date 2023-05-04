KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers pulled out an 8-7 Whitepine League win over the Potlatch Loggers on Wednesday in a game that had been postponed from Tuesday due to thunder.
Potlatch (8-8, 5-7) managed to tie the game at seven runs apiece after a three-run top of the seventh before Kendrick (13-6, 9-4) walked off the game with a final run in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Biltonen absorbed the loss for the Loggers pitching in relief, while Tucker Ashmead earned the win for the Tigers in relief.
Kendrick was boosted by four hits from Jack Silflow, while Dale Fletcher and Wyatt Fitzmorris contributed three apiece, with two of Fletcher’s and one of Fitzmorris’ being doubles. Potlatch enjoyed three hits apiece from Chet Simons, Bryson Carpenter and Jay Marshall. Two of Simons’ hits and one of Carpenter’s were doubles.
Potlatch 111 010 3—7 15 0
Kendrick 131 002 1—8 18 3
Bryson Carpenter, Josh Biltonen (7) and Waylan Marshall; Noah Littlefield, Troy Patterson (6), Tucker Ashmead (7) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W—Ashmead; L—Biltonen
Potlatch hits — Chet Simons 3 (2 2B), Carpenter 3 (2B), Jay Marshall 3, Jaxon Vowels 2 (2B), Jack Clark, Sam Barnes, Levi Lusby, Tucker Anderson.
Kendrick hits — Jack Silflow 4, Dale Fletcher 3 (2 2B), Fitzmorris 3 (2B), Xavier Carpenter 2, Ashmead 2, Patterson (2B), Isaac Rigney (2B), Mason Kimberling, Ty Koepp.
Clarkston 6, Pullman 5
The visiting Bantams squeaked out a narrow win over the Greyhounds in a 2A Greater Spokane League baseball game.
Going into the bottom of the fourth, Clarkston (15-3, 11-3) had a 6-0 lead over Pullman (13-8, 10-5), but the Greyhounds responded by holding the Bantams scoreless for the final three innings while putting up five runs of their own — ultimately coming up one short.
Trace Green earned the win by pitching the first five innings for Clarkston, with Lance Heitstuman coming in for the last two to get the save. The Bantams were led with two hits including a double from Hayden Line, while the Greyhounds enjoyed two with one double from Kris Schroeder.
Clarkston will be looking to clinch a standalone league title on Friday as it faces Shadle Park on the road at 4 p.m.
Clarkston 030 300 0—6 7 4
Pullman 000 212 0—5 4 4
Trace Green, Lance Heitstuman (6) and Emmett Slagg; Calvin Heusser, Caleb Northcroft (7) and Kris Schroeder. W—Greene; L—Heusser.
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line 2 (2B), Heitstuman (2B), Jacob Caldwell, Green, Slagg, Nathan Somers.
Pullman hits — Schroeder 2 (2B), Max McCloy (2B), Brendan Doumit.
Sunnyside Christian 8-11, Colton 4-0
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The visiting Wildcats dropped a Southeast 1B League doubleheader to the Sunnyside Christian Knights.
Colton (8-12, 5-9) tied Game 1 at four runs apiece after the top of the fifth inning, but Sunnyside Christian (14-6, 9-5) had a 4-0 advantage after that point for the win. Angus Jordan provided a team-high three hits.
In the nightcap, Sunnyside Christian would outscore Colton 10-0 over the course of the fourth and fifth innings to invoke the five-inning mercy rule. Wyatt Jordan accounted for the Wildcats’ only hit in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colton 000 040 0—4 7 4
SSC 022 031 x—8 5 2
Grant Wolf, Dan Bell (6) and Ryan Impson; R. Schileperoort, B. Smeenk (7) and S. Jansen. W—Schilperoort; L—Wolf.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan 3, Bell 2, Matthew Reisenauer, Wolf.
Sunnyside Christian hits — C. Wagenaar 2, Schilperoort (2B), D. Bosma, J. Bosma.
GAME 2
Colton 000 00— 0 1 3
SSC 001 82—11 10 0
Angus Jordan, Wyatt Jordan (4) and Ryan Impson; DeBoer and Jansen.
Colton hit — Wyatt Jordan
Sunnyside Christian hits — B. Smeenk 2 (3B), DeBoer 2 (2B), C. Smeenk (2B), Schilperoort, D. Bosma, Jansen, J. Bosma, J. Householder
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Potlatch 26, Kellogg 8
KELLOGG — Adding an exclamation point with an 11-run seventh inning, Potlatch scored an emphatic nonleague softball win over the Kellogg Wildcats.
The Loggers (11-3) were already leading 15-8 through six before their bats went off. Kaylen Hadaller earned the win from the pitching circle for Potlatch.
Every single Logger who recorded an at-bat had at least two hits. Brooklyn Mitchell and Jaylee Fry had four apiece, with Mitchell’s including a double, and Tayva McKinney, Josie Larson, Delaney Beckner and Dareese Brown each recorded three hits. McKinney’s hits included two doubles and a home run, while Larson had two doubles.
Potlatch 403 314 (11)—26 26 4
Kellogg 001 502 0— 8 5 8
Kaylen Hadaller, Josie Larson (5) and Tayva McKinney; M. Jerome and B. Hei.
Potlatch hits — Brooklyn Mitchell 4 (2B), Jaylee Fry 4, McKinney 3 (2 2B, HR), Larson 3 (2 2B), Delaney Beckner 3, Dareese Brown 3, Hadaller 2, Kylie Heitstuman 2, Haley McNeal 2.
Kellogg hits — Hei, C. McDaniel, A. Karst, B. Clapper, J. Helkey.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Eagles outpace Greyhounds in league meet
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman fell to West Valley in team scoring on both the boys and girls sides of a 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
Liam Fitzgerald had a strong outing for the Greyhound boys, winning the 1,600 meters in a time of 4:24.81 and the 800 in 2:02.05 while anchoring a first-place 1,600 relay (also receiving legs from Anthony Wright, Evan Anderson and Timothy Chapman) that clocked a 3:32.58. Chapman won the 100 by one-hundredth of a second, clocking 11.10 to 11.11 for West Valley’s Jayden Barta.
The Pullman girls swept the top two spots in both hurdle events courtesy of Olivia Whitworth, Jennabee Harris and Audrey Cousins, and also went 1-2 in the triple jump with Ayana Kapofu and Heidi Lee.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 80, Pullman 65.
100 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 11.10; 2. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 11.11; 3. Connor Furulie, West Valley, 11.62.
200 — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 22.46; 2. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 22.74; 3. Siqi Li, Pullman, 23.94.
400 — 1. Parker Munns, West Valley, 52.46; 2. Channing Wu, West Valley, 55.09; 3. Anthony Wright, Pullman, 55.40.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:02.05; 2. Peter Jobson, Pullman, 2:06.25; 3. Caleb Ratliff, Pullman, 2:08.86.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 4:24.81; 2. Tony Belko, West Valley, 4:33.86; 2. Judah Fitzgerald 4:33.86.
3,200 — 1. Tony Belko, West Valley, 10:16.29; 2. Peter Jobson, Pullman, 10:58.68; 3. Kenton Bell, West Valley, 10:59.28.
110 hurdles — 1. Alexander Wheatley, Pullman, 16.86; 2. Eli Holden, West Valley, 17.00; 3. Asa Fischer, Pullman, 17.50.
300 hurdles — 1. Eli Holden, West Valley, 44.30; 2. Asa Fischer, Pullman, 46.49; 3. Ethan Smith, West Valley, 47.10.
400 relay — 1. West Valley A (Graham Hill, Connor Furulie, Will Busse, Eli Holden), 45.05; 2. West Valley C 46.14; 3. Pullman A 48.96.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A (Anthony Wright, Evan Anderson, Timothy Chapman, Liam Fitzgerald), 3:32.58; 2. West Valley A, 3:35.07; 3. Pullman B, 3:49.65.
Shot put — 1. Raesean Eaton, West Valley, 51-2; 2. Trey Raiford, West Valley, 47-1; 3. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 44-5.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 128-6 1/2; 2. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 127-11 1/2; 3. Dylan Heid, West Valley, 125-5.
Javelin — 1. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 160-7; 2. Cooper Kenkel, West Valley, 147-6; 3. Erik Borg, West Valley, 127-11.
High jump — 1. Parker Munns, West Valley, 5-10; 2. Kimani Mugo, West Valley, 5-4; 3. Ethan Smith, West Valley, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Darryl Fu, Pullman, 11-0; 2. Matthew Bowman, Pullman, 10-6; 3. Trenton Dubs, Pullman, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 20-0 1/2; 2. Alvin Fu, Pullman, 18-8; 3. Ashton Hoskinson, West Valley, 16-9 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 86, Pullman 63.
100 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 12.75; 2. Lydia Park, Pullman, 13.36; 3. Kyia Silva, West Valley, 13.72.
200 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 26.44; 2. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 27.82; 3. Quincy Andrews, West Valley, 27-94.
400 — 1. Quincy Andrews, West Valley, 1:01.61; 2. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 1:02.37; 3. Copperlyn Gannon, West Valley, 1:05.73.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:21.35; 2. Ada Harris, Pullman, 2:29.00; 3. Hadassah Duff, West Valley, 2:30.40.
1600 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 5:28.20; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:31.62; 3. Chloe Van Wey, West Valley, 5:51.35.
3200 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 11:48.01; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 11:56.50; 3. Kenzie Bushnell, West Valley, 14:25.00.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 18.24; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pullman, 18.51; 3. Kailee Hurst, West Valley, 18.93.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 50.36; 2. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 53.43; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pullman, 53.99.
400 relay — 1. West Valley A (Claire Busse, Jayden Reese, Hailey Colyar, Gabi Glass), 54.32; 2. Pullman A, 57.14; 3. West Valley B, 57.65.
800 relay — 1. West Valley A (Gabi Glass, Kyia Silva, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 1:49.98; 2. West Valley B, 1:54.40; 3. Pullman A, 1:57.13.
1600 relay — 1. West Valley A (Kyia Silva, Hadassah Duff, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 4:10.17; 2. Pullman A, 4:14.12; 3. Pullman B, 5:16.72.
Shot put — 1. Macy Osborn, West Valley, 28-5 1/2; 2. Ava Petersen, West Valley, 27-5 1/2; 3. Ana Ben-Yisrael, Pullman, 24-4.
Discus — 1. Kailee Hurst, West Valley, 94-4; 2. Ava Petersen, West Valley, 87-5; 3. Amaya Monteon, West Valley, 78-1 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Amaya Monteon, West Valley, 113-7; 2. Louise Majjuuko, Pullman, 88-2; 3. Sophia Raskell, West Valley, 80-1.
High jump — 1. McKenzie Sargent, West Valley, 5-0; 2. Macy Osborn, West Valley, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Maile Sandberg, Pullman, 8-9; 2. Brenna Vasicek, West Valley, 8-0; 3. Hailey Colyar, West Valley, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Lydia Park, Pullman, 15-10 1/2; 2. Aylen Littleworth, West Valley, 14-4; 3. Heidi Lee, Pullman, 13-11.
Triple jump — 1. Ayana Kapofu, Pullman, 33-0 1/2; 2. Heidi Lee, Pullman, 30-1 1/2; 3. Macy Osborn, West Valley, 29-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU’s Yanagi selected to NCAA regionals
Washington State men’s golfer Pono Yanagi was selected to play in the NCAA regional tournament as an individual, it was announced Wednesday.
Yanagi will be the first Cougar to play in an NCAA regional in 13 years, since Kevin Tucker did it in back-to-back seasons in 2009-10.
The Hilo, Hawaii, native led the team in scoring average at 71.42 strokes per round, collected four top-10 finishes and posted three top-five placements this season. Yanagi recently set the program record for the best finish at the Pac-12 championship with a third-place finish.
The tournament will take place May 15-17 at the Institute in Morgan Hill, Calif.