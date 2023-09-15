AREA ROUNDUP
NEZPERCE — Unbeaten Kendrick football made a tour de force 70-0 showing against host Lewis County to begin its Whitepine League Division II title defense on Thursday.
Going back to the second half of their nonleague win last week against Oakley, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0) have now scored 98 unanswered points over their last six quarters played.
Ty Koepp passed for four touchdowns, Sawyer Hewett ran for two and caught for one, and Nathan Tweit caught for two before running the final three.
Kendrick 30 12 16 12—70
Lewis County 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 34 run (Hewett run)
Kendrick — Nathan Tweit 27 pass from Ty Koepp (Tweit pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Hewett 34 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 15 pass from Koepp (run failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 29 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Tweit 26 pass from Koepp (run failed)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 26 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Tweit 74 run (Cade Silflow pass from Tweit)
Kendrick — Tweit 15 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Tweit 59 run (run failed)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs beat back Bantams
COLFAX — Host Colfax took down larger-division foe Clarkston in straight sets with a final scoreline of 25-21, 25-15, 25-22.
Hailey Demler recorded a double-double of 13 kills and 14 digs for the victorious Bulldogs (2-1), who also enjoyed 22 assists from Lauryn York and three blocks by Hope Fulfs.
JV — Colfax def. Clarkston.
Valiant Vikings prevail in five
REARDAN, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse overcame nonleague foe Reardan in five sets with a scoreline of 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11.
The Vikings improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Screaming Eagles fell to 0-4.
Bears bow in five
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Moscow pushed Lake City of Coeur d’Alene to the limit, but ultimately fell in a seesaw five-set encounter.
The final scoreline was 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-12 in favor of the host Timberwolves (3-4).
Eva Biladeau notched six blocks and three aces for the Bears (3-5), while Jessa Skinner racked up 10 kills, 9 digs and two blocks. From the back row, Anabelle Arebalo provided 17 digs while firing two aces, and setter Alli Dorigo dished out 15 assts while making four kills and three aces.
“They played a great game,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said. “... We stayed with them the whole time. We came out and played hard. I’m really proud of my team today.”
Titans halt Hounds
The host Greyhounds suffered a straight-sets defeat to the University Titans of Spokane in nonleague competition.
The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 as Pullman fell to 2-2 on the season.
Leaders for the Hounds included Jasmyne Washington (eight kills), Lily McNannay (19 digs) and Gabby Oliver (19 assists).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow 1, Lake City 0
MOSCOW — Elli Rainer scored early off an assist from Kolbi Kiblen to give Moscow a lead that would prove sufficient for victory against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
“Our defensive line — Punk Knott, Araya Wood, Lola Johns, Jessika Lassen, and Makai Rauch — worked hard to deny Lake City a goal,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “The girls deserved the win today.”
Goalkeeper Makai Rauch saved all nine shot attempts that came her way to preserve the advantage for the Bears (4-2-1, 1-1).
Lake City 0 0—0
Moscow 1 0—0
Moscow — Elli Rainer (Kolbi Kiblen), 12th
Shots — Lake City 9, Moscow 12. Saves — Lake City: Acaja Scott 8; Moscow: Makai Rauch 9.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake City 9, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Moscow suffered a shutout at the hands of unbeaten Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears fall to 0-5-1 on the season, while the Timberwolves moved to 7-0. Complete information was unavailable.
Moscow 0 0—0
Lake City 6 3—9
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Seibly leads Bengal charge
WORLEY, Idaho — Mollie Seibly of Lewiston took fourth among individuals with a 75-stroke showing on the girls’ side of a the Dizzy Bird Invite at Circling Raven Golf Course.
Dash Walker led the Bengal boys with an 84. Coeur d’Alene dominated the team competition among both boys and girls.
GIRLS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 315, Sandpoint 345, Lewiston 348
Medalist — Sophia Vignale, Coeur d’Alene, 75
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 80, Julia Brume 83, Shelby Arellano 92, Aleena White 93.
BOYS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 303, Lake City 326, Lewiston 346, Sandpoint 370.
Medalist — Trey Lambert, Lake City, 326.
Lewiston individuals — Dash Walker 84, RJ Wagner 87, Kayden Orton 87, Clayton Lee 88.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State 2, Seattle 1
PULLMAN — No. 24 Washington State defeated the Seattle U Redhawks at Lower Soccer Field to conclude the Cougars’ nonconference regular season play.
WSU seniors Margie Detrizio and Bridget Rieken each scored first-half goals off headers to give the Cougs (7-1-0) the lead and the win. Both goals were also their respective scorers’ third of the season.
Wazzu concludes the nonconference season with its best record since 2019, when it began Pac-12 play at 7-1.
Seattle 0 1—1
Washington State 2 0—2
Washington State — Margie Detrizio (Reagan Kotschau), 29th
Washington State — Bridget Rieken (Nat Lewis), 39th
Seattle — Kait Raffensperger, 74th
Idaho 1, UTEP 0
EL PASO, Texas — Goalkeeper Kira Witte became the all-time leader at Idaho wtih 16 career shutouts as the Vandals closed out nonconference play with a win at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Kylie Hummel came through late to break a stalemate with the first and only goal of the match for Idaho (5-2-1), scoring off a header set up by Maya Hamilton.
Idaho 0 1—1
UTEP 0 0—0
Idaho — Kylie Hummel (Maya Hamilton), 78th.