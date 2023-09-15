AREA ROUNDUP

NEZPERCE — Unbeaten Kendrick football made a tour de force 70-0 showing against host Lewis County to begin its Whitepine League Division II title defense on Thursday.

Going back to the second half of their nonleague win last week against Oakley, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0) have now scored 98 unanswered points over their last six quarters played.

