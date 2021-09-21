TROY — The Troy volleyball team remained perfect in Whitepine League Division I play Monday night with a straight set victory against formerly unbeaten Potlatch.
Troy won by set scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-13
The service line was key for Troy (8-3, 6-0) as Jolee Eckland was 14-for-15 from the line with three aces and Bailee Cook was 14-for-16 with two aces. Eckland added nine kills in the match.
Potlatch slipped to 7-1 and 6-1.
Huskies defeat Mustangs
CRAIGMONT — Kadence Beck collected 13 kills and Highland picked up speed in the fourth set to beat Deary in a Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11.
Chani Brammer served 20-for-20 and tallied 19 assists for the Huskies (2-3, 2-2)
Highland coach Amy Arnzen lauded her team’s overall play and complimented Deary setter Kenadie Kirk.
Orofino sweeps Kendrick
KENDRICK — Livia Johnson racked up 20 assists as Orofino took a nonleague decision from Kendrick.
The scores were 25-17, 25-15, 20-19.
Kaycee Hudson notched eight kills and nine digs for the Maniacs (5-1), who “started swinging on our hits and played as a team,” colach Heidi Summers said.
Eagles win in three
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian won its fifth straight match to start the season, beating Spokane Classical Christian 25-18, 25-18, 25-12.
Pullman Christian (5-0, 5-0) was led by Annie Goetzem who had four aces, 10 kills and five blocks.
Grace Berg had seven assists while Faith Berg had three aces, three kills and 10 assists.
“They always play really well together,” Eagles coach Sarah Lindstrom said.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman Chr. 9, Classical 1
SPOKANE — Shane Shaffer went off for five goals as Pullman Christian drilled Spokane Classical Christian in a Mountain Christian League game.
Isaac Nimmer added two goals for the Eagles (3-0-1, 2-0-1), who also got one score apiece from Judah Fitzgerald and Spencer Bren.
Pullman Christian coach Sean Dinius said his team’s experience level came in handy against a school that just resurrected its soccer program this year.
A box score was unavailable.
CYCLING
Ewers leading World Tour team out of the gate
Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers led Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in her first event on tour abroad with the women’s professional cycling program, placing fifth at the Tour de l’Ardeche held in southeastern France from Sept. 8-14.
The 27-year-old Ewers made top-10 showings in four of the Tour’s seven stages.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU’s Timmer honored
Pia Timmer of the Washington State volleyball was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Timmer led the Cougars to a Thunderdome Classic tournament win in Santa Barbara, Calif.. She had 47 total kills, including a career-best 19 against the Gauchos in the default championship match.
SCHEDULING
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Border Battle volleyball tournament at Pomeroy scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
Also, a cross country meet at Nezperce today has been scrapped for the same reason. There are hopes to reschedule in October.