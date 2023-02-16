TROY — The host Troy Trojans held the Logos Knights of Moscow scoreless in the first quarter and built a 26-4 halftime advantage en route to a 49-43 Idaho Class 1A Division I opening-round victory Wednesday.

Troy’s defense held Logos (7-13) to just 22% from 3-point range. Chandler Blazzard paced the Trojans (14-6) with 13 points. Joseph Bendel added 11.

Seamus Wilson had 14 for Logos.