TROY — The host Troy Trojans held the Logos Knights of Moscow scoreless in the first quarter and built a 26-4 halftime advantage en route to a 49-43 Idaho Class 1A Division I opening-round victory Wednesday.
Troy’s defense held Logos (7-13) to just 22% from 3-point range. Chandler Blazzard paced the Trojans (14-6) with 13 points. Joseph Bendel added 11.
Seamus Wilson had 14 for Logos.
The Trojans will next play top-seeded Lapwai (22-0) in the semifinals of the tournament at 4 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School. The Knights play Genesee (1-20) in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. at the same location.
LOGOS (7-13)
Seamus Wilson 5 2-3 14, Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 4 0-0 8, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 3 0-0 9, Oliver Spencer 2 1-3 6, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-8 43.
TROY (14-6)
Joseph Doumit 1 0-0 2, Eli Stoner 3 1-4 7, Chandler Blazzard 3 7-11 13, Dominic Holden 3 2-4 9, Noah Johnson 3 1-2 7, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 4 2-2 11. Totals 17 13-23 49.
Logos 0 4 14 25—43
Troy 11 15 15 7—49
3-point goals — Whitling 3, Driskill 2, Wilson 2, Spencer, Holden, Bendel.
Potlatch 41, Prairie 24
POTLATCH — Jaxon Vowels finished with 18 points as the Loggers downed the Pirates of Cottonwood in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament.
Potlatch coach Ryan Ball also highlighted Sam Barnes’ defensive efforts on Prairie standout Lee Forsmann, who he held to just two points.
Riley Shears paced the Pirates (5-17) with seven points.
Potlatch (15-6) will next play Kamiah (19-4) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School in a semifinal game. The Pirates will play Clearwater Valley (6-14) at 2:30 p.m. Monday in a loser-out game at the same location.
PRAIRIE (5-17)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 2 1-2 7, Trenton Lorentz 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 3 0-5 6, Noah Behler 2 0-0 5, Lee Forsmann 1 0-3 2, Bennie Elven 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 0 2-3 2, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-13 24.
POTLATCH (15-6)
Chase Lovell 3 0-0 6, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 2-2 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 3 0-0 7, Jaxon Vowels 8 2-4 18, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-6 41.
Prairie 2 3 8 11—24
Potlatch 8 12 8 13—41
3-point goals — Shears 2, Behler, E. Lovell.
Lapwai 103, Genesee 36
LAPWAI — Lapwai junior Kase Wynott continued his run of extraordinary stats with a first-career quadruple-double in the Wildcats’ 103-36 win in the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament’s opening round against Genesee on Wednesday.
Wynott finished the game with 37 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals. Wynott’s steals made up 34% of the Wildcats’ 29 as a team.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and Ahlius Yearout each pitched in seven steals to go along with 20 and 14 points, respectively. Christopher Bohnee was also in double figures with 11 points, adding eight rebounds.
Derek Zenner paced the Bulldogs (1-20) with 14 points.
This was Lapwai boys basketball’s 58th consecutive win overall and the third time in three meetings with Genesee that the Wildcats have recorded more than 100 points.
GENESEE (1-20)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 3 0-0 6, Derek Zenner 4 5-6 14, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 6 0-0 14, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-6 36.
LAPWAI (22-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 2-2 14, Joseph Payne 1 2-2 5, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 6 6-6 20, Jalisco Miles 3 1-4 8, Christopher Bohnee 5 1-1 11, Kase Wynott 18 0-0 37, Marcisio Noriga 1 0-0 2, Quienten Kipp 1 0-0 2. Totals 42 12-17 103.
Genesee 10 11 9 6—36
Lapwai 38 25 26 14—103
3-point goals — Vestal 2, Zenner, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout 2, Payne, Miles, Wynott.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakesdale 54, Garfield-Palouse 23
DAYTON, Wash. — Jessie Reed finished with 20 points and the Nighthawks used a 15-0 second-quarter run to outpace the Vikings in a Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination game.
Marilla Hackett chipped in 16 points for Oakesdale (19-3), which held a 33-9 edge at halftime.
Kyra Brantner tallied nine points for Garfield-Palouse (7-12).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-12)
Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 2 1-6 5, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 2, Kyra Brantner 4 0-0 9, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kadence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Camryn Blakenship 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Kelnhofer 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-6 23.
OAKESDALE (19-3)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 5, Jessie Reed 10 0-0 20, Marilla Hackett 6 1-2 16, Bradyn Henly 2 0-0 4, Lucy Hackett 2 0-0 4, Graci Perry 1 0-0 3, Samantha Holling 1 0-0 2, Paige Eads 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-2 54.
Garfield-Palouse 9 0 4 10—23
Oakesdale 18 15 7 14—54
3-point goals — Flansburg, Brantner, Hackett 3, Dingman, Perry.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho adds assistant
The Idaho women’s soccer coaching staff announced the addition of Neal Ozmun as an assistant.
Ozmun spent the past four years as an assistant at Abilene Christian, helping the Wildcats to two Southland Conference postseason appearances. Previous to that, Ozmun was an assistant at Grambling State for the 2018 season. He also was an assistant at Idaho State for three years and at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark.
“We are very excited to add Neal to the coaching staff,” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said in a news release. “He is an experienced coach that is very versatile. We look for strong contributions from him with our goalkeepers, field players, and recruiting.”