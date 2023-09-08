TROY — Jolee Ecklund served all 25 points of a shutout third set against Lapwai to close out the second of back-to-back Whitepine League Division I volleyball wins for the host Trojans in style on Thursday.

Troy first handled Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-8, 25-11, 25-8, then slammed the door on Lapwai 25-14, 25-16, 25-0. The Trojans moved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in league so far this season.

“I have never seen that before,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of the third set against Lapwai. “(Ecklund) served really, really well. She served short, she served long she served high in corners, mixed it up.”

Tags

Recommended for you