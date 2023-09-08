TROY — Jolee Ecklund served all 25 points of a shutout third set against Lapwai to close out the second of back-to-back Whitepine League Division I volleyball wins for the host Trojans in style on Thursday.
Troy first handled Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-8, 25-11, 25-8, then slammed the door on Lapwai 25-14, 25-16, 25-0. The Trojans moved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in league so far this season.
“I have never seen that before,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of the third set against Lapwai. “(Ecklund) served really, really well. She served short, she served long she served high in corners, mixed it up.”
Also excelling in the match for Troy was Dericka Morgan with 17 kills.
Bears best Badgers
MOSCOW — The host Bears firmly asserted themselves in the fourth set to claim a 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16 win over nonleague opponent Bonners Ferry.
Eva Biladeau provided 15 kills and three blocks to spearhead the offense for Moscow (6-4).
JV — Moscow def. Bonners Ferry 3-0.
C — Moscow def. Bonners Ferry 2-1.
JV — Troy def. Lapwai.
Hounds blast Hawks
Pullman downed nonleague foe Cheney with a scoreline of 25-18, 25-20, 25-15.
The Greyhounds’ senior outside hitter Sophie Armstrong led with 9 kills while adding three service aces. Gabby Oliver provided 18 assists and seven digs for Pullman (2-0).
Knights vanquish visitors
Logos of Moscow came through in four sets against back-to-back Whitepine League Division I visitors Lapwai and Clearwater Valley.
The Knights (4-5, 3-2) prevailed with scorelines of 25-7, 25-14, 14-25, 25-21 and 25-10, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 in what coach Ryan Smeets called a “total team effort.”
JV — Logos def. Lapwai 25-27, 25-21, 15-10.
Bulldogs power past Pirates
GENESEE — Visiting Prairie of Cottonwood stepped up its defense to sneak a set off Genesee in Whitepine League Division I play, but the Bulldogs were stronger overall in a 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 win.
Chloe Grieser notched a double-double of 12 kills and 21 digs for Genesee (8-3, 5-1), which also benefited from 28 assists and a 19-for-19 serving performance courtesy of Kendra Meyer.
JV — Genesee def. Prairie 25-22, 25-23.
Tigers pounce on Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Kendrick rolled to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 Whitepine League Division II win against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The Tigers moved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league play, while the Patriots fell to 2-4 and 1-2.
JV — Kendrick def. SJB 2-0.
Mustangs buck Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Deary charged to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 win over Timberline of Weippe, remaining perfect in Whitepine League Division II play.
Kenadie Kirk had eight kills and seven assists for the victorious Mustangs (5-1, 4-0), while Madelyn Proctor added three blocks and four kills.
JV — Deary def. Timberline 25-23, 25-23.
Bulldogs bow in three
MCCALL — Visiting Grangeville mounted a late rally, but ultimately lost in three to 2A Central Idaho League foe McCall.
The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-7, 26-24 as the Bulldogs fell to 0-2 on the season, with both defeats having come to the same opponent.
Mattie Thacker had four kills and three digs for Grangeville.
JV — McCall def. Grangeville 2-0.
C — McCall def. Grangeville 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow 2, Coeur d’Alene 0
The Moscow girls soccer team was able to down Coeur d’alene in nonleague action.
The Bears improved to 2-2-1 overall on the season.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 4, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow boys soccer team allowed three goals in the first half in its loss to nonleague foe Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears fall to 0-3 overall on the season. Complete statistics were not available at press time.
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 3 1—4
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho downs CSUN
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Senior Hannah Alfaro scored a pair of goals as the Idaho soccer team notched a 5-1 win over California State University Northridge.
Alfaro’s first goal came 20 seconds into the contest and was the second-fastest goal scored in Vandal history.
The senior’s second goal came in the 67th minute off of a Makenzie Burks assist.
Idaho (4-1-1) outshot CSUN (0-6-1) 7-3. The Vandals sophomore goalkeeper Kira Witte notched two saves.
Idaho 3 2—5
CSUN 0 1—1
Idaho — Hannah Alfaro (Alyssa Peters), 1st.
Idaho — Margo Schoesler (Karli Yoshida-Williams), 16th.
Idaho — Izzy Thomas (Kylie Hummel), 26th.
CSUN — Izabel Reyes, 48th.
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks (Peters), 57th.
Idaho — Alfaro (Burks), 67th.
Shots — Idaho 13, CSUN 10. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 2. CSUN: Hayden Mauldin 2.
Saint Mary’s 1, Washington State 0
A Briana Salvetti goal in the second minute was all Saint Mary’s needed to hand the Washington State women’s soccer team its first loss of the season.
The Cougars (5-1) had several chances to tie the game, outshooting the Gaels 13-8 in defeat.
Saint Mary’s (4-2-1) managed to play a cleaner game, only committing 10 fouls compared to 15 by WSU.
Saint Mary’s 1 0—1
Washington State 0 0—0
Saint Mary’s — Briana Salvetti, 2nd.
Shots — Saint Mary’s 8, Washington State 13
Saves — Saint Mary’s: Taylor Poland 5; Washington State: Nadia Cooper: 0.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU beats Towson in 3
Washington State downed Towson in three sets at the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.
The set scores were 26-24, 25-20, 25-21.
Outside Hitter Iman Isanovic paced the Cougars with 11 kills. The graduate student also added seven digs.
Irbe lazda had a match-high 14 kills for Towson (6-3).
WSU (7-1) senior setter Argentina Ung finished with a match-high 32 assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Johnson finishes tied for seventh at Ram Masters
FORT COLLINS, CO. — Idaho finished seventh overall with a score of 866 at the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Co.
Sophomore Samuel Johnson had the best overall finish for the Vandals, placing tied for seventh with a score of 209.
Sophomore Joe Sykes finished 17th with a final score of 212.
Team scores — 1. Long Beach State 825; 2. Colorado State 836; 3. California State University, Fullerton 841; 4. Utah Valley 852; 5. Wyoming 857; 6. Creighton 860; 7. Idaho 866; 8. Tarleton State 867; 9. University of Misouri- Kanasas City 868; 10. Xavier 873; 11. Morehead State 881; T12. Utah Tech 889; T12. Southern Utah 889.
Medalist — Connor Jones, Colorado State, 197.