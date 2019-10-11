POTLATCH — The Troy volleyball team beat Potlatch on Thursday 25-9, 25-14, 25-11 in a Whitepine League Division I match to wrap up league play 12-0. The Trojans had already clinched the league title earlier in the week.
Troy was led by Morgan Blazzard (18-for-19 serving with seven aces) and Isabelle Raasch (30 assists). The Trojans, 19-2 on the year, will open Districts on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
Kendrick beats Highland
CRAIGMONT — Kendrick swept Highland 25-8, 25-13, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division II match to bump the Tigers to 9-0 in league and 12-1 overall.
The Tigers as a team tallied 26 kills, nine of those by Cassidy Lustig. Eliza Olson added eight kills and Megan Brocke had six. Mya Brown went 13-for-13 serving.
“We just played good all-around volleyball,” coach Ann Munstermann said.
Post Falls leashes Hounds
Idaho Class 5A Post Falls snapped Pullman’s three-match winning streak with a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 decision against the host Hounds of Washington’s Class 2A.
Pullman (13-4) was led by Mikayla Uhlenkott’s 20 kills, Hanna Gecas’ 27 digs and two aces, and Addison Hawes’ 36 assists.
Deary beats Timberline
DEARY — Deary beat Timberline 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in league.
Celebrating senior night, the Mustangs were led by graduating players Tona Anderson (six kills, five aces), Lizzie Stout (six kills), Matteya Proctor (25 assists, three aces) and Graci Heath (11 digs).
“The seniors had a fantastic night and it was a good way for them to cap their last home game,” coach Dani Jones said.
Garfield-Palouse sweeps Prescott
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse beat Prescott 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 to improve to 3-6 in Southeast 1B League play and 4-8 overall. The Vikings were led by Kenzi Pederson (16 kills, seven aces, two blocks), Denni Fealy (24 assists) and Maci Brantner (14 digs).
’Cats sweep Panthers
ASOTIN — Josie Schultheis and Megan Kay combined for 22 kills, boosting Class 1B Colton to a nonleague sweep of 2B Asotin.
The Wildcats (10-4) won by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-13.
Kay and Schultheis logged 11 kills apiece, and Schultheis also chipped in three aces and 30 digs.
Mary Pluid blocked six and Rylee Vining chalked up 22 assists. Asotin dropped to 6-7.
For Asotin (6-7), which was done in with hitting errors, Izzy Baily had 14 digs; Maddie Shriver made 15 assists and Mackenzie Stein slapped six kills.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gordon named to Maxwell watch list
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon has been added to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the premier player in college football, it was announced Thursday.
Gordon, who had not been projected to be the WSU starter this year, leads the nation with 2,146 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell will be announced Oct. 29.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Arizona 1, WSU 0
The 15th-ranked Washington State soccer team surrendered a goal with just nine minutes remaining, which proved to be the clincher as the Cougars were bested by No. 25 Arizona on Thursday evening at WSU’s Lower Soccer Field.
Arizona (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) got a corner kick sent into a scrum of players in the 81st minute. Wildcat defender Samantha Falasco attempted a header that lacked the punch. Instead, the ball trickled around a packed box, and Kelcey Cavarra slipped her first goal of the season through a pack of muddled Cougs.
It’s the second straight season that favored WSU (9-3, 2-2) has been upset by UA, which defeated the Cougs 2-1 on Oct. 21, 2018.
“I think the first half went both ways and the second half we were all over them,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “We had numerous chances and their goalkeeper played out of her mind. We missed a lot of opportunities.”
Wazzu got 18 shots off, seven on target, and had a season-high 12 corner kicks. Wildcat keeper Hope Hisey saved four, two of them dazzling, diving stops. UA defenders were constantly in position to suppress Coug chances at the net.
WSU’s Ella Dederick warded off three.
It was the 10th time the Cougars have allowed one or no goals, but for the second time, they were shut out by a league opponent — No. 2 Stanford topped WSU 5-0 on Oct. 3.
Arizona 0 1—1
WSU 0 0—0
Arizona — Kelcey Cavarra (Hallie Pearson, Samantha Falasco), 81st
Shots — Arizona 11, WSU 18
Saves — Arizona: Hope Hisey, 4; WSU: Ella Dederick, 3