POTLATCH — After making two free throws in the closing seconds of a Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball game, Jordan Reynolds of Potlatch missed a potential overtime — forcing third in a 34-33 Troy victory.
“Feels good, you know,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “I think our girls are starting to learn how to compete on a consistent quarter, consistent game basis.”
Isabelle Raasch racked up 13 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Trojans (3-6, 1-5).
“She had 11 points in the first quarter,” Dail said of Raasch. “I think she’d had a lot of people talking to her and encouraging her to be more aggressive the past few days, and she came out on fire.”
Morgan Blazzard added 13 rebounds along with eight points and six steals.
For Potlatch (1-7, 1-5), Josie Larson and Emma Chambers each finished with seven points.
TROY (3-6, 1-5)
Katie Gray 2 1-2 5, Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 6 0-1 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 2 4-6 8, Whitney Foster 1 1-3 4, Betty McKenzie 0 2-3 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-15 34.
POTLATCH (1-7, 1-5)
Josie Larson 3 0-0 7, Emma Chambers 2 2-2 7, Taylor Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 3 0-0 6, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 1 0-0 3, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 2-3 6. Totals 12 5-7 33.
Troy 13 5 6 10—33
Potlatch 8 9 10 6—34
3-point goals — Raasch, Foster, Larson, Chambers, Arciga, Fry.
Genesee 48, Logos 40
Claira Osborne had 17 points, 17 rebounds and five steals to lead visiting Genesee to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos of Moscow.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 4-1) had a dominant 25-13 opening half, only for the Knights (4-6, 2-5) to come on strong in the third quarter and rally to within a possession at 29-26. Genesee managed to hold off the Logos momentum, however, in a high-scoring fourth.
Bailey Leseman of Genesee added 10 points and four assists.
Kirstin Wambeke led the Logos offense with 13 points.
GENESEE (5-1, 4-1)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-1 3, Bailey Leseman 3 2-4 10, Lucie Ranisate 4 1-4 9, Shelby Hanson 0 1-2 1, Claira Osborne 7 3-5 17, Isabelle Monk 2 2-2 8, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-18 48.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-6, 2-5)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 2 3-4 7, Naomi Michaels 1 1-2 3, Emilia Meyer 0 0-2 0, Kirstin Wambeke 5 3-4 13, Ameera Wilson 4 0-0 8, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 3 1-4 7, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-16 40.
Genesee 12 13 4 19—48
Logos 6 7 13 14—40
3-point goals — Leseman 2, Monk 2, Mayer.
JV — Logos 35, Genesee 21
Lakeland 53, Moscow 40
Addie Kiefer poured in 23 points and Katy Ryan added 16 to push Lakeland past Moscow in an Inland Empire League game.
Angela Lassen led Moscow with 13 while Ellie Gray scored 10 and hit a pair of 3s.
The Bears (0-4) fought tough and made 16 of 36 field goals, but came up short in the end.
“We shot the ball well, best we have all year,” coach Alexa Hardick said. “We just have to improve our rebounding. .. I was pretty impressed with the effort, so we’ll just keep on getting better.“
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (4-3, 3-1)
Peyton Sterling 1 0-0 3, Abbey Neff 2 2-6 6 , Sydnee Hostetler 0 0-0 0, Katy Ryan 7 2-5 16, Kenna Simon 2 1-2 5, Addie Kiefer 11 1-2 23, Lila Kiefer 0 0-0 0, C. Gallus 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-15 53.
MOSCOW (0-4, 0-3)
Angela Lassen 5 3-8 13, Ellie Gray 4 0-2 10, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 2 0-0 5, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 3, Elsie Leituala 1 0-0 2, Monroe Mastro 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-10 40.
Lakeland 10 17 15 11—53
Moscow 8 9 13 9—40
3-point goals — Sterling, Gray 2, Heyns, Berg, Baker.
JV — Moscow 38, Lakeland 24.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Time on WSU’s game Friday changed
Washington State’s men’s basketball game Friday against Montana State, originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., now will take place at 6 p.m. It will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.