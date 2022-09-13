TROY — The Trojans defended home court in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 volleyball victory versus the Potlatch Loggers in a 1ADI Whitepine League match Monday.
Julie Echland led Troy (7-3, 4-0) with 15 kills. Katie Gray was 18-of-19 from the service line and had two aces.
“Girls really came together tonight. Potlatch is a really great team and we were excited to play them,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We have a young team, lost six seniors last year, so just trying to develop themselves as a team.”
Potlatch dropped its first game of the season and is now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
POST FALLS — The Bears dropped both sides of a three-team match against Post Falls and Spokane Prep.
Moscow (7-6) first lost to the Trojans 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.
Maecie Robbins had 15 digs and Sam Unger had 13 assists.
The Bears then lost to the Bullpups 25-20, 25-22, 26-24.
Millie Richards had 10 assists and eight digs.
Morgan Claus combined for 19 digs and 15 kills in the two matches.
COLTON — The Panthers swept Colton 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 in a nonleague game.
“Did not play our best game, but found a way to figure it out at the end,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said of her team, which improved to 3-1.
Kendrick cruises past St. John Bosco
KENDRICK — The Tigers remained undefeated in 1ADII Whitepine League play with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 win versus St. John Bosco.
Kendrick (3-1, 3-0) served 55-of-61 (90 percent) from the service line.
Hailey Taylor had 10 kills and Ruby Stewart had 23 assists.
Smoky air halts outdoor events
Air quality caused havoc on local outdoor sporting events Monday.
The Lewiston Invitational golf tournament was postponed and will be played at 9 a.m. Thursday.
A girls soccer match between Pullman and North Central also could not be played because of health risks. A makeup date has not been announced.
Vandal women in top 10 in Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Nattavadee Khunsri is tied for eighth as the Idaho Vandal women’s golf team is sixth among 18 teams after two rounds at the Hobble Creek Classic at the Hobble Creek Golf Course.
Khunsri shot a 5-over-par 76 in the opening round and 1-over 72 in the second round.
Yvonne Vinceri was tied for the individual lead after the first round with a 1-over 72, but finished the second round with a 9-over 80.
The Vandals are five shots behind second-place Portland State and 16 shots behind leading Boise State.
Idaho wraps up the tournament today.
Team scores — 1. Boise State 299-293-592; 2. Portland State 305-298-603; 3. Weber State 303-301-604; T4. Wyoming 310-298-608; T4 CSU Fullerton 301-306-607; 6. Idaho 303-305-608; T7. UC Davis 313-297-610; T7. UC Riverside 312-298-610; 9. CSU Northridge 311-301-612; Tarleton State 312-302-614; 11. Utah Valley 306-310-616; T12 North Dakota State 320-304-624; T12 Lamar 313-311-624; 14. Montana 322-308-630; T15 Idaho State 314-318-332; T15 Utah Valley 318-314-632; 17. Southern Utah 321-318-639; 18. Utah Tech 334-307-641.
Individual leader — Tiffany Le (UC Riverside) 72-71-143; Jessica Zelasko (Weber State) 72-71-143.
Idaho individual scores — T8. Nattavadee Khunsri 76-72-148; T22. Yvonne Vinceri 72-80-152; T48 Jenna Bruggeman 76-80-156; T52 Vicky Tsai 79-78-157; T81. Kyndall Newman 87-75-162.