TROY — Jolee Ecklund had 16 kills to help the Troy Trojans remain perfect in Class 1A Division I Whitepine League volleyball play with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-11 win versus the Logos Knights.

Katie Gray was 18-of-20 from the service line and had five aces for Troy (8-3, 7-0). Laura House added 11 digs.

“Logos was a really great team, had a lot of back and forth volleys,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “My girls had really good defense, didn’t let the ball drop. I am excited about that.”

