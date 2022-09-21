TROY — Jolee Ecklund had 16 kills to help the Troy Trojans remain perfect in Class 1A Division I Whitepine League volleyball play with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-11 win versus the Logos Knights.
Katie Gray was 18-of-20 from the service line and had five aces for Troy (8-3, 7-0). Laura House added 11 digs.
“Logos was a really great team, had a lot of back and forth volleys,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “My girls had really good defense, didn’t let the ball drop. I am excited about that.”
JV — Troy def. Logos.
Loggers level Bulldogs
POTLATCH — In a meeting of two of the top teams in the Whitepine League Division I, Potlatch put a late exclamation point on a four-set victory over visiting Genesee.
The Loggers prevailed 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-6, improving their record to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in league and moving to second in WPL standings in the process.
“To beat them a set 25-6 is impressive,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We served really well tonight. That was a huge key for us — our serving. We kept the pressure on them; that was huge.”
Sophomore Emma Patten went 17-for-17 serving with six aces and nine assists for the Loggers, while Brooke Peterson served 16-for-18 with three aces, 11 kills and five blocks.
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch 3-0.
Tigers complete sweep of league foes
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor had a double-double of 10 kills and 10 aces to lead the Kendrick effort as the Tigers shut down visiting Highland of Craigmont 25-8, 25-9, 25-14.
Kendrick (6-1, 6-0) has now met every other team in the Whitepine League Division II field one time, going unbeaten in those matches to lead the field through the midway point of the season.
Rose Stewart added another seven kills along with four blocks for the Tigers, who knocked the Huskies down to 1-9 on the season and 1-5 in league.
JV — Kendrick def. Highland 2-1.
Colfax comes out on top
COLFAX — In their 2B Bi-County League season debut, the Colfax Bulldogs pulled out a 25-18, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19 win against visiting Reardan.
Brynn McGaughy had 20 kills for Colfax (1-1, 1-0), while Jaisha Gibb provided 19 assists and Brenna Gilchrist made 24 digs.
Bulldogs coach Megan Dorman called it a “well-rounded” showing in which “everyone helped in different areas.”
JV — Colfax def. Reardan.
Mustangs down Nighthawks
DEARY — The host Mustangs earned their fifth win in six contests with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-10 Class 1A Division II effort against Nezperce.
Kenadie Kirk had six aces for Deary (5-3, 3-2).
“One of our first games where we played consistent for all three sets,” Deary coach Brooke Swanson said.
JV — Deary def. Nezperce 25-19, 25-10, 15-7
Blackhawks halt Hounds
CHENEY, Wash. — Visiting Pullman fell in three sets to nonleague foe Cheney with a final scoreline of 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
Joy Assonken led the victorious Blackhawks (6-0) with 18 kills. For the Greyhounds (3-2), Lily McNannay notched 16 digs and Gabriella Oliver made 13 assists while firing two aces.
JV — Cheney def. Pullman 3-0.
Bears bested by Hawks
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow hung close with Inland Empire League rival Lakeland of Rathdrum, but ultimately fell in four sets with a scoreline of 27-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18.
“We struggled a little bit at serve-receive, so I think that hurt us a little bit,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We didn’t play our best tonight, but the girls fought hard to stay in there.”
Freshman middle blocker Jessa Skinner led the Bears (7-8, 1-1) in kills with nine, while Taylor Broenneke returned from an injury layoff with seven kills of her own. Maecie Robbins had a team-high 30 digs for the Bears, and Morgan Claus added 29 digs and seven kills.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow 3-0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman 4, Clarkston 0
In an effort bolstered by three goals from Hannah James, the Greyhounds cruised to victory at home against shorthanded Clarkston in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
James delivered the first, second and fourth scores for Pullman (2-3) with an assist from Vanna Chun on the second, while freshman Sidney Johnson added one goal of her own. For Clarkston (2-1-2), goalkeeper Eloise Teasley made eight saves.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell noted that this was the most lopsided victory his Hounds have recorded against Clarkston since 2011, when they defeated the Bantams 6-0.
Clarkston 0 0—0
Pullman 2 2—4
Pullman — Hannah James, 8th
Pullman — James (Vanna Chun), 16th
Pullman — Sidney Johnson, 45th
Pullman — James, 50th
Shots — Clarkston 2, Pullman 13
Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 8, Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU wins Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State men’s golf team registered its second victory in about a year, beating USC by three strokes at the Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain Golf Club’s Olympic Course.
The Cougars registered an 868 to take the title in the 15-team field, edging past the Trojans’ 871.
Washington State’s last tournament win came Oct. 23, 2021 at the 15-team Visit Stockton Invitational in Stockton, Calif.
Junior Jaden Cantafio had five birdies, three bogeys and an eagle on the 305-yard par-4 No. 18 to finish the third round at 4-under-par 68. That lifted him to a tie for third place overall with a three-round total of 3-under 213. Senior Pono Yanagi had all five of his birdies in the final round on the back nine to card a 1-under 71 and a three-round total of 2-under 214 to tie for fifth place.
The Cougars next compete Oct. 3-4 at the Mark Simpson Invitational at Boulder (Colo.) Country Club.
Team scores — 1. Washington State 868; 2. USC 871; 3. Washington 873; 4. Oregon 874; 5. Long Beach State 876; 6. Oregon State 877; 7. Duke 881; 8. Utah 887; 9. San Jose State 890; 10. Nevada 891; 11. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 893; 12. Seattle 900; 13. UC Davis 906; 14. Boise State 935; 15. Colgate 949.
Medalist — Jackson Rivera (USC) 208.
WSU individuals — T3. Jaden Cantafio 213; T5. Pono Yanagi 214; 23. Preston Bebich 222; T39. Sam Renner 225; T45. Peter Jung 227.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU takes fourth in Wisconsin
VERONA, Wis. — The Washington State women’s golf team finished tied for fourth out of 13 teams at the Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.
The Cougars tallied an 876 to tie with the host Badgers, behind tournament champion Nebraska’s 863.
Senior Darcy Habgood and sophomore Jinyu Wu shot identical 2-over-par 74s in the final round and each finished tied for 12th place with a three-round total of 1-over 217.
Team scores — 1. Nebraska 863; T2. Old Dominion 874; T2. Notre Dame 874; T4. North Florida 876; T4. Wisconsin 876; T4. Washington State 876; 7. Colorado State 877; 8. Rutgers 888; 9. Delaware 889; T10. UC Davis 904; T10. Iowa 904; 12. Indiana 909; 13. East Carolina 926.
Co-medalist — Montgomery Ferreira (Notre Dame), Leigha Devine (Rutgers) 209.
WSU individuals — T12. Darcy Habgood 217; T12. Jinyu Wu 217; T19. Madelyn Gamble 220; T28. Sarah Skovgaard-Bils 222; 59. Jiye Ham 235.
PRO GOLF
Nuhn tied for 26th at PGA regional event
SPOKANE — University of Idaho men’s golf coach David Nuhn had a 1-over-par 72 and sits in a tie for 26th place after the first round of the 2022 PGA Pacific Northwest Professional Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club.
Nuhn had three birdies and four bogeys on his round, and is 12 shots behind Colin Inglis for the lead.
Current UI golf course pro Michael Wagner tied for 105th place after a 13-over 84, and former UI golf course pro Andrew Elaimy, now the pro at Old Works Golf Course, is 111th after a 16-over 87.
The second round starts at 7:40 a.m. today.