TROY — Dubbed “the LeBron James of the Whitepine League” by opposing coach Ron Dinsmoor, All-Idaho outside hitter Morgan Blazzard piled up 19 kills to lead Troy to a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 defeat of Potlatch at the 1A Division I District II volleyball tournament.
The Trojans advance to a semifinal match with fellow league heavy Genesee.
“We did a good job of executing — we didn’t have too many errors and kept it in,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team improved to 14-1.
Jolee Echland added seven kills, and Makayla Sapp went 11-of-12 from the service line and tallied 14 digs.
“It was really hard-fought,” Blazzard said. “I feel like there were a lot of rallies back and forth.”
For Potlatch, Josie Larson had 15 assists and went 12-for-12 serving, Olivia Wise had seven kills and seven digs, and Dani Howard served 11-for-11 with 10 digs.
“There were a lot of good rallies and in the first and third sets we played well, but we just could not finish the points,” said Dinsmoor, whose team travels to Cottonwood for a loser-out match with Prairie tonight at 6. “Troy is just more consistent than we are at this point in time.”
The Trojans, who are looking to defend their Class 1ADI crown, meet the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. tonight at Troy. Genesee recently dealt Troy its first Whitepine League defeat in three years.
“I feel like we’re still getting better, which is great,” Blazzard said.
Bears bested in district semis
A 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 Idaho 4A District II tournament semifinal defeat by host team Sandpoint put an end to Moscow’s season.
The Bears rallied for their first set win against Sandpoint this season, but a 2-0 hole was too much to climb out of. They finish their campaign with a 1-6 overall record.
Individual stats were unavailable.
Loggers eliminate Logos
TROY — Potlatch overcame Logos in a seesaw five-set opening-round 1A Division I District II tournament match that put an end to the season for the Knights from Moscow.
The scoreline read 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 16-25, 15-8 as the Loggers (12-6) advanced to face Troy.
“It was a really interesting match,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Neither team could carry any momentum to the next set. Luckily, with our backs against the wall, our girls were not ready for their season to end. We played really strong in that fifth set.”
The Loggers’ Olivia Wise had 14 kills including three in final set, made 11 digs, and served 19-for-19 with four aces. Josie Larson had 29 assists and went 20-for-20 from the line, and Brooke Peterson also served 100 percent at 13-for-13 serving.
For Logos, Lucia Wilson had nine kills and four blocks, Hero Merkle had six kills and two blocks, and Lucy Spencer had 16 digs.
“We improved over the season,” said Logos coach Jessica Evans, whose team concludes its first season in the Whitepine League Division I with a 7-7 record. “I didn’t feel like this was a rough first year; I felt like it was a good start to establish ourselves in the league. ... We’ll find our place as we continue forward.”
Huskies headed to final
KENDRICK — Visiting Highland of Craigmont advanced to the 1A Division II District II final with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-23 defeat of Kendrick.
Taylor Crea went 16-for-16 from the service line for the Huskies, whose serving on the whole “stood out” in the contest, according to coach Tami Church. Teammate Hannah Miller had 16 digs.
The match put an end to the Tigers’ season, while Highland travels to face Deary at 6 p.m. tonight. If Highland, which already has one defeat in the double-elimination bracket, wins the 6 p.m. contest, a deciding title match is set to follow at 7:30.
Bulldogs pass Pirate test
GENESEE — A 95-percent team serving performance helped Genesee top Prairie in straight sets to advance to the Idaho 1A Division I District II tournament semifinals.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19 as the Bulldogs improved to 15-2 on the season.
Genesee setter Carly Allen had a double-double of 20 assists and 13 digs while serving 17-for-17 on the day. Lucie Ranisate and Isabelle Monk notched 12 kills apiece while Riley Maguire added 11 for the Bulldog offense, and Makenzie Stout led the team in aces with four.
“We created a lot of opportunities by just being smart,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Placing the ball a little bit more than we normally do, and just kind of taking what they gave us. We were really consistent across the board.”
Tara Schlader led the Pirates with 10 assists and nine kills, and Hope Schwartz kicked in 13 assists and two aces.
“I felt like we were playing too careful,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
Both teams play again tonight at 6, with Genesee proceeding to a blockbuster showdown at top-seeded Troy while Prairie has a loser-out contest at home against Potlatch.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cougs learn possible kickoff times
The Washington State football team learned potential kickoff times Tuesday for its two Friday games this season.
The Cougars’ home game against Washington on Nov. 27 will start at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ABC or ESPN, the Pac-12 announced.
The next week, WSU’s game at USC on Dec. 4 will start at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1.