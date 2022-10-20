LEWISTON — Logos of Moscow continued to show why it is a legacy team in the district in cross country Wednesday.

The Knights swept the team titles, as well as the individual races, at the district cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.

Logos won the boys meet, for the fifth consecutive year, with 27 points to qualify for the state meet, which will be held at the same site on Oct. 29. Prairie (85) and Potlatch (86) also qualified as teams to the state event.

