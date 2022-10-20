LEWISTON — Logos of Moscow continued to show why it is a legacy team in the district in cross country Wednesday.
The Knights swept the team titles, as well as the individual races, at the district cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
Logos won the boys meet, for the fifth consecutive year, with 27 points to qualify for the state meet, which will be held at the same site on Oct. 29. Prairie (85) and Potlatch (86) also qualified as teams to the state event.
On the girls side, the Knights won with 19 points, Deary was second with 47 and Potlatch third (75) to move on to the state meet. It’s the third straight district title for Logos.
Logos senior Zach Atwood led the 53-runner boys field with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds, winning the meet for the second consecutive season. Those individuals not on qualifying teams who finished in the top-third of the field, or in the top 17, advance to the state meet.
Knights junior Sara Casebolt crossed the finish line in 19:17 to win the girls 5K event, placing first for the second straight time. Those individuals not on qualifying teams who finished in the top-third of the field, or in the top 12, advance to the state meet.
Team scores — 1. Logos 27; 2. Prairie 85; 3. Potlatch 86; 4. Nezperce 88; 5. Troy 103; 6. Timberline 105.
Individual — 1. Zach Atwood (Logos) 17:23.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Simeon Rauch 17:54; 4. Bear Lopez 18:30; 10. Bo Whitling 19:23; 18. Ethan Bremer 19:46; 26. Clive Miller 20:58; 29. David Daniels 21:33.
Prairie indivdiuals — 8. Chase Von Bargen 19:11; 12. Ben Secrest 19:27; 17. Jackson Enneking 19:44; 33. Morgan Poxleitner 21:54; 41. Dylan Klapprich 23:05; 46. Landon Riener 25:23; 53. Zane Uptmor 28:23.
Potlatch individuals — 5. Tanner Smith 18:32; 7. Micah Smith 19:05; 16. Marius Luker 19:43; 38. Caleb Laprath 22:51; 50. Jude Oliver 27:18; 51. Jonas Oliver 27:34; 52. Colton Minden 28:07.
Nezperce individuals — 11. Tristan Currall 19:26; 15. Blayne Mosman 19:38; 22. Owen Tiegs 20:17; 25. Noah Johnson 20:49; 42. Kaden Schaff 23:30.
Troy individuals — 14. Noah Johnson 19:31; 24. Draveun Buchanan 20:32; 27. Rowen Tyler 21:07; 34. Archer Barton 22:17; 36. Asher Wilson 22:40; 39. Aaron Price 23:03; 40. Derrick Chamberlin 23:05.
Timberline individuals — 19. Kyd Bonner 19:48; 20. Gabe Skinner 19:56; 30. Devyn Sparrow 21:35; 32. Justice Richardson 21:51; 35. Wyatt Traylor 22:26; 49. Isaiah Wisher 27:15.
Other area individuals — 3. Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 18:13; 6. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 19:05; 9. Charlee Denmark (Kamiah) 19:23; 13. Ben Farr (Genesee) 19:30; 21. Jackson Smith (Highland) 20:08; 23. Aram Donigian (Deary) 20:28; 28. Evan Fox (Kendrick) 21:31; 31. Conner Trimmer (Kendrick) 21:43; 37. Aaron Kinzer (Highland) 22:46; 43. Ryan Sackett (Kamiah) 23:57; 44. Hayden Bremer (Kamiah) 24:41; 45. Kyle Trimmer (Kendrick) 24:43; 47. Anthony Lewis (Kendrick) 25:27.
Team scores — 1. Logos 19; 2. Deary 47; 3. Potlatch 75; 4. Prairie 108; 5. Troy 125.
Individual — Sara Casebolt (Logos) 19:17.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Mari Calene 20:13; 3. Lizzie Crawford 21:19; 6. Cora Johnson 22:15; 7. Josephine Wyrick 22:33; 8. Alyssa Blum 23:01; 9. Chloe Jankovic 23:06.
Deary individuals — 4. Kaylee Wood 21:54; 5. Araya Wood 21:56; 10. Emily Scott 23:20; 14. Emily Mottern 24:33; 16. Macie Ashmead 24:52; 25. Gracie Beck 28:17.
Potlatch individuals — 12. India Luker 23:50; 13. Victoria Weber 24:25; 17. Britton Tunnell 24:53; 18. Rebecca Cerruti 25:06; 20. Jessica Biltonen 26:11; 24. Lucy Tunnell 27:23; 34. Wisteria Mulford 33:00.
Prairie individuals — 15. Elizabeth Severns 24:41; 19. Natalie Goeckner 25:33; 26. Callie Remacle 28:43; 28. Alaina Lustig 28:52; 31. Miranda Klapprich 32:24.
Troy individuals — 21. Gretchen Fiedler 26:14; 22. Lydia Richmond 26:37; 29. Brianna O’Dea 29:40; 32. Sophia Tibbals 32:48; 35. Grace Nordin 33:50; 36. Poppy Hooper 35:08; 37. Isabelle Nordin 37:51.
Other area individuals — 11. Evelyn Ward (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 23:41; 23. Kelsee Hunt (Kamiah) 27:05; 30. Zoe Hooper (Kamiah) 31:04.
Colton beats Asotin in three
ASOTIN — The Asotin volleyball team dropped a Class 2B Bi-County match to Colton 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.
Rachel Becker had 15 digs for the Wildcats (4-9, 2-6). Sidni Whitcomb had seven assists. Clair Moerhle and Kaydee Heitstuman each finished two blocks.