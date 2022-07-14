A total of 70 golfers will be competing for two spots in this year’s United States Amateur when final qualifying for the event takes place today at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
It’s the first time the facility has hosted a qualifier for the Amateur. This year’s Amateur takes place Aug. 15-21 at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.Y.
The field is made up mostly of players from the region, but there are golfers from California, Oregon, Georgia and Florida, as well as from three foreign countries competing.
There are several former and current area high school and college golfers competing. Included in that are Devon Caruso and Kristof Panke (Lewis-Clark State); Bryden Brown (Moscow); Jaden Cantafio, Tianyu Wu and Nate Plaster (Washington State) along with Clarkston resident Mike Iacobelli and Pullman resident Kevin Tucker.