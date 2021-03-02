COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Senior punter Cade Coffey of the University of Idaho was named national Special Teams Player of the Year on Monday by STATS Perform FCS.

Coffey punted seven times for a 50.6-yard average in Saturday’s 28-21 win against Eastern Washington.

He was also named the Big Sky’s special teams player of the week on Sunday. Middle linebacker Tre Walker earned the same award on the defensive side. He totaled 15 tackles.

Rolovich to discuss schedule

PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich will join the Sirius XM Pac-12 Radio broadcast crew at 9:30 a.m. today to discuss the release of the 2021 conference schedule.

The show will run three hours.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WSU game pushed back

Washington State postponed its game against Arizona State — scheduled to be played in the desert on Monday afternoon — because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program.

According to a release, the Cougs and Sun Devils will attempt to make up the game in Las Vegas ahead of the Pac-12 tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 10.

BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL

Yearout named Player of Year

Titus Yearout of Lapwai was named Player of the Year on Monday as the Whitepine League Division I announced its all-league team in boys’ basketball.

Travis Grieser of Genesee won Coach of the Year.

First team — Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos; Cole Schlader, Prairie; Dawson Durham, Genesee; Cy Wareham, Genesee

Second team — Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Zack Rambo, Prairie; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley; Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Jace Sams, Kamiah.

Honorable mention — Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Kaiden Codr, Troy; Wyatt Ross, Prairie; Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie; Luke Krogh, Kamiah

GYMNASTICS

Moscow club makes waves in virtual meet

More than a dozen representatives of Palouse Empire Gymnastics of Moscow competed in the Virtual Pink Invitational meet last month, combining for first-place finishes in nine events and third-place showings in two team divisions.

PEG’s Eva Bishop took first-place All-Around honors among individuals for the eight-year-old Silver division, while compatriots Amara Williams and Chloe Eriksson Scanlan took second All-Around in their respective divisions. Bishop, Williams, Scanlan, Nina Goodell, Whitney Gravel, Harper Mellor and Ava Barrett each gave the club at least one first-place individual event finish.

The virtual meet was based out of Pennsylvania and doubled as a fundraiser for the By Her Side organization, which is dedicated to helping women fight breast and ovarian cancer. More than 60 gymnastics clubs and 2,000 gymnasts participated, with Palouse Empire Gymnastics being the only West Coast program among them.

Palouse Empire team and individual placers are listed below.

Team results

Silver Team — Third place

Level 7 Team — Third place

Individual placers

Silver 8-year-old division

Vault — 3. Eva Bishop, 9.15

Beam — 1. Nina Goodell, 9.6; 3. Bishop, 9.35

Floor — 1 (tie). Bishop, 9.25; Goodell, 9.25

All-Around — 1. Bishop, 36.55

Silver 9-year-old division

Vault — 1. Whitney Gravel, 9.375; 2. Harper Mellor, 9.275

Bars — 1. Gravel, 9.1; 3. Mellor, 9.025

Beam — 1. Mellor, 9.55; 3. Ella Mottern, 9.5

Floor — 1. Mellor, 9.45; 2. Gravel, 9.35

Gold 11-year-old division

Beam — 3. Gemma Sorenson, 8.7

Gold 13-year-old division

Beam — 3. Ashley Stenlund, 9.05

Level 7

12-and-under division

Bars — 3. Nevaeh Carlson, 9.3

13-year-old division

Vault — 3. Grace Morris, 9.275

14-and-over division

Vault — 3. Moriah White, 9.2

Bars — 2. Amara Williams, 9.15; 3. Ava Berrett, 8.875

Beam — 1. Berrett, 9.225; 2. Williams, 9.05

Floor — 3. Williams, 9.4

All-Around — 2. Williams, 36.725; 3. Berrett, 36.575

Level 8

17-and-over division

Vault — 1. Chloe Eriksson Scanlan, 9.15

Bars — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 9.025

All-Around — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 35.175

Tags

Recommended for you