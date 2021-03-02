COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Senior punter Cade Coffey of the University of Idaho was named national Special Teams Player of the Year on Monday by STATS Perform FCS.
Coffey punted seven times for a 50.6-yard average in Saturday’s 28-21 win against Eastern Washington.
He was also named the Big Sky’s special teams player of the week on Sunday. Middle linebacker Tre Walker earned the same award on the defensive side. He totaled 15 tackles.
Rolovich to discuss schedule
PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich will join the Sirius XM Pac-12 Radio broadcast crew at 9:30 a.m. today to discuss the release of the 2021 conference schedule.
The show will run three hours.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU game pushed back
Washington State postponed its game against Arizona State — scheduled to be played in the desert on Monday afternoon — because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program.
According to a release, the Cougs and Sun Devils will attempt to make up the game in Las Vegas ahead of the Pac-12 tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 10.
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Yearout named Player of Year
Titus Yearout of Lapwai was named Player of the Year on Monday as the Whitepine League Division I announced its all-league team in boys’ basketball.
Travis Grieser of Genesee won Coach of the Year.
First team — Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos; Cole Schlader, Prairie; Dawson Durham, Genesee; Cy Wareham, Genesee
Second team — Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Zack Rambo, Prairie; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley; Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Jace Sams, Kamiah.
Honorable mention — Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Kaiden Codr, Troy; Wyatt Ross, Prairie; Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie; Luke Krogh, Kamiah
GYMNASTICS
Moscow club makes waves in virtual meet
More than a dozen representatives of Palouse Empire Gymnastics of Moscow competed in the Virtual Pink Invitational meet last month, combining for first-place finishes in nine events and third-place showings in two team divisions.
PEG’s Eva Bishop took first-place All-Around honors among individuals for the eight-year-old Silver division, while compatriots Amara Williams and Chloe Eriksson Scanlan took second All-Around in their respective divisions. Bishop, Williams, Scanlan, Nina Goodell, Whitney Gravel, Harper Mellor and Ava Barrett each gave the club at least one first-place individual event finish.
The virtual meet was based out of Pennsylvania and doubled as a fundraiser for the By Her Side organization, which is dedicated to helping women fight breast and ovarian cancer. More than 60 gymnastics clubs and 2,000 gymnasts participated, with Palouse Empire Gymnastics being the only West Coast program among them.
Palouse Empire team and individual placers are listed below.
Team results
Silver Team — Third place
Level 7 Team — Third place
Individual placers
Silver 8-year-old division
Vault — 3. Eva Bishop, 9.15
Beam — 1. Nina Goodell, 9.6; 3. Bishop, 9.35
Floor — 1 (tie). Bishop, 9.25; Goodell, 9.25
All-Around — 1. Bishop, 36.55
Silver 9-year-old division
Vault — 1. Whitney Gravel, 9.375; 2. Harper Mellor, 9.275
Bars — 1. Gravel, 9.1; 3. Mellor, 9.025
Beam — 1. Mellor, 9.55; 3. Ella Mottern, 9.5
Floor — 1. Mellor, 9.45; 2. Gravel, 9.35
Gold 11-year-old division
Beam — 3. Gemma Sorenson, 8.7
Gold 13-year-old division
Beam — 3. Ashley Stenlund, 9.05
Level 7
12-and-under division
Bars — 3. Nevaeh Carlson, 9.3
13-year-old division
Vault — 3. Grace Morris, 9.275
14-and-over division
Vault — 3. Moriah White, 9.2
Bars — 2. Amara Williams, 9.15; 3. Ava Berrett, 8.875
Beam — 1. Berrett, 9.225; 2. Williams, 9.05
Floor — 3. Williams, 9.4
All-Around — 2. Williams, 36.725; 3. Berrett, 36.575
Level 8
17-and-over division
Vault — 1. Chloe Eriksson Scanlan, 9.15
Bars — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 9.025
All-Around — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 35.175