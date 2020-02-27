LOS ANGELES — Former Idaho safety Armond Hawkins, a central defensive figure in the Vandals’ 2016 Potato Bowl win against Colorado State, landed a job with USC’s football program as the director of high school relations, as first reported by 24/7Sports.com.
Hawkins’ duties will be, in short, to foster relationships with high school coaches, players and their families.
Hawkins graduated from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School and played at UI from 2013-17, starting his final two seasons. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder — who played in 44 career games, starting 18 — was known as a hard-hitting, ball-hawking strong safety. As a senior, he had two interceptions, six pass break-ups and 46 tackles. He majored in public relations.
Hawkins’ father, Armond Sr., runs a training program that features many of USC’s top prospects. His brother, Chris, played defensive back at USC and served a short stint as a grad assistant there.
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Whitepine League all-league teams announced
Lapwai sophomore guard Titus Yearout was named Whitepine League Division I Player of the Year, and his first-year coach, Zachary Eastman, earned Coach of the Year when the league announced its season honors.
Potlatch, the league’s regular-season and district champions, placed two on the first team — all-state guard Brayden Hadaller and post Connor Akins, the son of former University of Idaho forward Dan.
The rest of the honorees are listed below.
FIRST TEAM — Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch; Connor Akins, Potlatch; Zachary Stoner, Troy; Cole Schlader, Prairie; Jace Sams, Kamiah.
Player of the year — Yearout.
Coach of the year — Zachary Eastman, Lapwai.
SECOND TEAM — Grayson Foster, Troy; Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Damian Forsmann, Prairie; Sam Mager, Prairie; Laban Francis, Clearwater Valley; Cy Wareham, Genesee; Tyler Wilcoxson, Potlatch.
HONORABLE MENTION — Derik Shears, Prairie; Owen Anderson, Prairie; Sam Brisbois, Kamiah; AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai; Lydell Mitchell, Lapwai; Dawson Durham, Genesee; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley.