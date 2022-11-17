BERKELEY, Calif. — These are the kinds of games Idaho women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee hopes will prepare his team for the grind of the Big Sky Conference season once it begins in late December. But Wednesday’s nonconference game should give the Vandals some confidence heading into the rest of the schedule.
California had five players in double figures, but Idaho made it a game for the most part until eventually falling 84-71 at Haas Pavilion.
Kemery Martin finished with 19 points for the Bears (2-1), who played well but lost 90-79 to No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday in St. Louis. Evelien Lutje Schipolt added 14 points and seven rebounds. Leilani McIntosh chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Peanut Tuitele contributed 11 points and five assists. Ugonne Onyiah had 10 points in 12 minutes of play.
Senior guard Beyonce Bea tallied 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals (0-2). Junior guard Sydney Gandy contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Freshman guard Rosa Smith had 14 points and eight assists. Sophomore guard Jordan Allred had 10 points.
Idaho held the lead for the majority of the first quarter before a 8-0 spurt by California late in the period put the Bears up 21-18.
A 5-0 mini-run midway through the second pushed California to a 30-24 advantage. But Gandy hit a pair of 3-points in the 35-second stretch to tie it at 34, but back-to-back 3s by the Bears gave them a six-point edge at the 2:28 mark, which is where it stood at intermission.
California then started to stretch the lead in the third quarter and held a 65-50 advantage going to the fourth. Idaho never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
The Bears held a 38-24 edge in points in the paint; 15-13 in points off turnovers; 12-3 in second-chance points and 22-8 in bench points, going 35-for-65 (53.8 percent) from the field, including 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from 3-point range. Conversely, the Vandals were 26-of-58 (44.8 percent) shooting, including 11-of-29 (37.9 percent) from distance. California held a 42-24 rebounding advantage, including 11-0 on the offensive glass.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 against Richmond in the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Md.
IDAHO (0-2)
Bea 7-16 5-5 19, Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Gandy 5-11 0-0 15, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Allred 4-6 0-0 10, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 26-58 8-9 71.
CALIFORNIA (2-1)
McIntosh 5-7 0-2 12, Martin 8-15 0-0 19, Lutje Schipholt 6-13 2-5 14, Curry 2-8 1-2 6, Tuitele 4-5 0-0 11, Onyiah 5-5 0-0 10, Ortiz 1-4 0-0 2, Langarita 3-3 0-2 6, Bush 1-2 0-0 2, Mastrov 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 35-65 5-13 84.
Idaho 18 21 11 21—71
California 21 24 20 19—84
3-point goals — Idaho 11-29 (Gandy 5-10, Allred 2-3, Smith 2-6, Brans 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Bea 0-1), California 9-19 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 24 (Bea 7), California 42 (McIntosh 9). Assists — Idaho 15 (Smith 8), California 19 (McIntosh 6). Total fouls — Idaho 10, California 15. A — 1,023.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43
The Vandals were unable to get much going offensively, but the Roadrunners used a 20-0 second-half run to eventually pull away to win a nonconference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Kaleb Higgins had 18 points for Bakersfield (2-1), who forced Idaho (1-3) into 18 turnovers. Ivan Reynolds added 10 points.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt and junior forward Isaac Jones each scored 10 points, and Jones added 10 rebounds, for the Vandals, who were just 15-of-46 (32.6 percent) from the field, including 7-of-28 (25 percent) from distance.
Down by one at halftime, Idaho used a 9-0 run in a 3:33 stretch at the start of the second half to take a 30-24 lead with 14:03 left in regulation. Freshman forward Nigel Burris hit a 3-pointer to put the Vandals in front, then Jones and Moffitt each had layups in a 36-second stretch.
But Higgins scored 12 points during the big spurt for Bakersfield in taking a 44-30 edge with 6:46 to go. Idaho pulled within five with 2:04 to go, but that was as close as it would get.
The Roadrunners held advantages in points off turnovers (22-8), bench points (17-8), points in the paint (26-16) and bench points (12-7).
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against Utah Tech.
BAKERSFIELD (2-1)
Higgins 6-13 4-4 18, Smith 3-10 0-0 6, McGhee III 2-4 0-0 5, Collum 1-6 2-2 4, Henson 1-3 0-0 2, Reynolds 3-8 4-4 10, Kancleris 3-4 0-0 7, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-10 52.
IDAHO (1-3)
Moffitt 2-8 5-5 10, Jones 5-6 0-0 10, Frank 3-9 1-2 9, Salih 2-7 0-0 6, R. Smith 0-3 0-0 0, T. Smith 1-3 0-1 3, Burris 1-6 0-0 3, Ford 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 15-46 6-9 43.
Halftime — Bakersfield, 22-21. 3-point goals — Bakersfield 4-11 (Higgins 2-4, Kancleris 1-1, McGhee III 1-3, Smith 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Hunter 0-1), Idaho 7-28 (Frank 2-7, Salih 2-7, T. Smith 1-2, Moffitt 1-4, Burris 1-4, Ford 0-1, R. Smith 0-3). Rebounds — Bakersfield 32 (Smith, Collum 7), Idaho 33 (Jones 10). Assists — Bakersfield 4 (Reynolds 2), Idaho 11 (Moffitt 4). Total fouls — Bakersfield 16, Idaho 14. Technical — Higgins. A — 2,042.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kendrick 61, Prairie 51
COTTONWOOD — For the first time that coach Ron Ireland could remember, the Tigers knocked off the Pirates of Cottonwood in a nonleague game.
“This is what nonleague games are all about,” Ireland said. “This was a first for me, and the bus is going to be floating on the way home.”
The Tigers were without starting point guard Hailey Taylor, who was out with the flu. Hali Anderson stepped in relief and put up 16 points.
“It was a big showing for her,” Ireland said. “She just stepped up and played fantastic defense and didn’t turn the ball over.”
Rose Stewart notched a double-double for Kendrick (3-0) with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Prairie’s Kristen Wemhoff notched a game-high 21 points and Lexi Schumacher added 10.
KENDRICK (3-0)
Rose Stewart 8 2-6 18, Harley Heimgarter 2 1-2 6, Hali Anderson 6 2-4 16, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 5, Ruby Stewart 5 3-6 16, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-18 61.
PRAIRIE (0-1)
Lexi Schumacher 4 0-0 10, Kristin Wemhoff 7 5-7 21, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 3 1-2 7, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 2 0-0 5, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-9 51.
Kendrick 22 12 8 19—61
Prairie 19 15 5 12—51
3-point goals — Ruby Stewart 3, Anderson 2, Heimgartner, Silflow, L. Schumacher 2, Wemhoff 2, Hanson.
JV — Kendrick 31, Prairie 30.
Post Falls 76, Moscow 32
POST FALLS — The Bears fell 76-32 to the Trojans in their season opener.
Post Falls had five players in double figures. Myckenzie Mintley and Kinlee McLean each finished with 16 points, Brooklynn Brennan tallied 14, Letti Asper had 11 and Capri Sims 10.
Jackque Williams led Moscow with 13 points.
MOSCOW (0-1)
Punk Knott 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-2 3, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-1 0, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 1 0-0 3, Loala Johns 2 3-5 7, Jackque Williams 5 3-3 13, Jessa Skinner 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 8-13 32.
POST FALLS (1-0)
Kinlee McLean 6 3-4 16, Katie Berg 1 1-1 3. Kailee Walton 0 5-6 5, Ellie McGowan 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Brennan 6 2-4 14, Capri Sims 5 0-0 10, Letti Asper 3 5-5 11, Myckenzie Mitley 6 2-2 16, Kaelynn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 18-22 76.
Moscow 3 13 13 3—32
Post Falls 26 18 26 6—76
3-point goals — Anderson, McLuen, Mitley 2, Asper, McLean.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.