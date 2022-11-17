BERKELEY, Calif. — These are the kinds of games Idaho women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee hopes will prepare his team for the grind of the Big Sky Conference season once it begins in late December. But Wednesday’s nonconference game should give the Vandals some confidence heading into the rest of the schedule.

California had five players in double figures, but Idaho made it a game for the most part until eventually falling 84-71 at Haas Pavilion.

Kemery Martin finished with 19 points for the Bears (2-1), who played well but lost 90-79 to No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday in St. Louis. Evelien Lutje Schipolt added 14 points and seven rebounds. Leilani McIntosh chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Peanut Tuitele contributed 11 points and five assists. Ugonne Onyiah had 10 points in 12 minutes of play.

