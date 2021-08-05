The University of Idaho volleyball program announced the hiring Wednesday of Lorelle Hoyer as an assistant coach.
Hoyer spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Southern Utah, where she was the recruiting coordination and learning specialist. Previously, she was the director of volleyball operations at the University of Texas at San Antonio and was a graduate assistant at North Carolina Central before joining a club program in Raleigh, N.C., for two years.
“She brings a lot of energy, experience and knowledge to our staff. She will be a great fit within our athletic department,” coach Debbie Buchanan said in a news release.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
UI inks middle distance athlete from Washington
Idaho announced the signing of Savannah Pratt, who hails from Spokane Valley.
Pratt, a Central Valley High grad, has personal bests of 1:02.16 in the 400, 2:20.72 in the 800 and 5:25.96 in the 1,600. She also has a top time of 19:37 in cross country and placed 24th at this year’s Washington Class 4A state championships, which were conducted virtually.
Also, the team announced its fall schedule. The Vandals will not have a home meet, but will compete close to home three different times.
UI opens the season Sept. 3 at the Clash of the Inland Northwest at Eastern Washington. The next week, the Vandals will compete at the Cougar Classic in Colfax. UI wraps up the regular season Oct. 16 at the Warrior Invitational at Lewis-Clark State’s Cross Country Trail.
The Big Sky meet will be Oct. 29 in Portland, Ore., with the NCAA West regional Nov. 12 in Sacramento, Calif., and the NCAA championship meet Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — at Clash of the Inland Northwest; 10 — at Cougar Classic; 23 — at Bill Dellinger Invitational; Oct. 16 — at Warrior Invitational; 29 — at Big Sky Championships; Nov. 12 — at NCAA West regional; 20 — at NCAA Championships.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Habgood fails to advance at U.S. Amateur
RYE, N.Y. — Darcy Habgood, a senior-to-be at Washington State, missed the cut during the stroke play portion of the United States Women’s Amateur tournament this week at Westchester Country Club.
Habgood, of Nambucca Heads, Australia, had rounds of 79 and 76 to finish at 11-over 155, missing the cut to advance to match play by five shots.
She was one of five qualifiers who advanced from the field July 13 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.
Habgood was the first WSU player to compete at the Women’s Amateur since Emily Baumgart in 2019.
JUNIOR GOLF
Greeny competes in WJGA championship
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Pullman’s Lauren Greeny recently competed in the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship.
In the 16-18-year-old girls’ division, Greeny withdrew after shooting a first-round 14-over-par 86 at Glendale Country Club.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU to play in Frisco Classic
Washington State announced it will be playing in the 2022 Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
The Cougars will play three games at the stadium that is home to the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. WSU faces Texas A&M at 5 p.m. March 4, Wichita State at 10 a.m. March 5 and Iowa at 10 a.m. March 6.