The University of Idaho men’s golf program Monday announced the signing of a first-team All-Greater Spokane League selection last year.
Matthew McGann of Gonzaga Prep placed 13th in the 4A class of the Washington state tournament in 2019.
“Competing for one of the most elite high school programs in the Northwest the last four years has prepared Matt very well for the demands of college golf,” Idaho coach David Nuhn said. “This is evident in the production we’ve seen from current Vandal Jack Plaster, another Gonzaga Prep product. I’m thrilled to add Matt and I’m looking for big things from him and the team in coming years.”
McGann helped lead Gonzaga Prep to three-straight GSL Championships, including a Washington State Championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish at the state level in 2019. McGann’s senior season was cut short, but he won the 2020 Kennewick Invitational prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
His best round of his career came during his final GSL match in 2019, where he shot a 6-under-par 66.
PREP HONORS
Potlatch claims IHSAA honor
Potlatch High garnered the 1A Division I award Monday as the Idaho High School Activities Association announced its School of Excellence awards, which the organization considers its most prestigious.
Genesee placed second in the same enrollment class, and Timberline of Weippe-Pierce was runner-up in 1A Division II.
The awards take into account athletics, academics and sportsmanship.
5A — 1, Eagle. 2, Timberline-Boise. 3, Rocky Mountain.
4A — 1, Bishop Kelly. 2, Century. 3, Twin Falls.
3A — 1, Sugar-Salem. 2, Snake River. 3, Timberlake.
2A — 1, McCall-Donnelly. 2, Melba. 3, St. Maries.
1A Division I — 1, Potlatch. 2, Genesee. 3, Liberty Charter.
1A Division II — 1, Sun Valley. 2, Timberline. 3, Lighthouse Christian.