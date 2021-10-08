Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 11 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team lost for the fifth consecutive time Thursday, this time dropping a 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 Big Sky Conference decision to Montana at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 19 assists and junior setter Hailey Pelton had 12 for the Vandals (3-11, 0-5). Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 12 digs.
Paige Clark led the Grizzlies (6-9, 1-4) with 11 kills. Carly Anderson tallied 28 assists. Elsa Godwin tallied eight digs.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana State.
WSU volleyball sweeps ASU
TEMPE, Ariz. — Junior middle blockers Kalyah Williams and Magda Jehlarova each finished with 11 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat Arizona State 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 at Desert Financial Arena.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 34 assists for the Cougars (9-6, 3-2), and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 11 digs.
Roberta Rabelo tallied 10 kills, Ella Snyder added 22 assists and Annika Larson had nine digs for the Sun Devils (8-8, 1-4).
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at Arizona.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
West Valley 4, Pullman 1
Allowing three goals in a five-minute stretch of the second half, Pullman absorbed a 2A Greater Spokane League loss to a West Valley team that stayed undefeated in conference play.
Amid a scrum in front of the Eagles goal just before halftime, Meg Limburg of Pullman (6-6, 3-3) poked the ball into the net to create a 1-1 tie.
Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said the goal seemed to fire up the Eagles (10-1, 6-0), who responded with a trio of scores starting in the 46th minute.
Lillian Cobos made 12 saves as the PHS goalkeeper.
West Valley 1 3—4
Pullman 1 0—1
West Valley — Walker, 29th min.
Pullman — Limburg, 40th min.
West Valley — Fisher (Walker), 46th
West Valley — Simpson, 48th
West Valley — Hilsabeck, 51st
Shots — West Valley 17, Pullman 7
Saves — West Valley: Lobdell 5. Pullman: Cobos 12.
Pullman Christian 1, Oaks 1
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian tied with Oaks Classical Christian, of Spokane Valley, in a Mountain Christian League matchup.
Isaac Nimmer hit the game tying goal for the Eagles (4-0-2) in the 65th minute.
Pullman Christian 0 1—1
Oaks Classical 1 0—1
Scoring plays unavaliable
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hounds beat West Valley
The Pullman Greyhounds defeated West Valley 25-8, 25-10, 25-23 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
No details were available.
Troys stays unbeaten in league
TROY — Troy defeated Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee in straight sets in its annual Spike for Cure match.
The set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 25-12.
“It was a super fun atmosphere tonight,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “A lot of people were wearing pink while raising money for breast cancer.”
Morgan Blazzard led the Trojans (14-3, 12-0) in kills with 13. She was also a 8-for-8 at the service line with an ace.
Loggers sweep Lapwai
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise and Jordan Reynolds combined for 19 kills and seven aces in Potlatch’s three-set victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai.
The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 27-25.
Potlatch was down 23-19 in the third set before going on an 8-2 run.
“We played really well in the first two sets but we got too comfortable in the third,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Lapwai capitalized on our mistakes. Credit to Lapwai. They played really hard.”
The Loggers improved to 14-1 overall and 12-1 in league.
Eagles win in four sets
SPOKANE — Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian with 10 kills in its four-set victory against Mountain Christian League opponent Oaks Classical Christian.
The scores were 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25.
“Annie is our star player,” Pullman Christian coach Sarah Lindstrom said. “She knows how to lead the team. She’s our captain for a reason.”
The Eagles remain unbeaten at 6-0.