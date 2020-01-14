COLTON — Rylee Vining supplied five 3-pointers on her way to 19 points and Josie Schultheis provided 15 as the Colton High girls’ basketball team blew past St. John Endicott/Lacrosse 76-44 for a Southeast 1B League win Monday night.
The victory came despite Brooklyn Bailey pouring in 24 points and five 3s for the Eagles.
Taylor Thomas scored 13 points for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats outscored SJEL 29-9 in the first quarter and never looked back.
“I thought we got a lot of solid contributions from everyone tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I thought Megan Kay especially gave us a big energy boost on the floor.”
SJEL (4-7, 0-4)
Colby Swannack 1 0-0 2, Hailee Marty 2 -1 4, Brooklyn Bailey 9 0-1 24 Olivia Kjack 1 0-0 3, Drew Curtis-Brewer 5 1-5 11, Ellie Tollett 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-7 44.
COLTON (8-5, 3-2)
Rylee Vining 7 0-0 19, Maggie Meyer 4 0-0 9, Josie Schultheis 6 2-4 15, Taylor Thomas 3 5-6 13, Sidni Whitcomb 0 2-2 2, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 2 0-0 6, Mary Pluid 3 0-0 8. Totals 29 9-12 76.
3-point goals: Bailey 5, Kjack, Vining 5, Meyer, Schultheis, Thomas 2, Kay 2, Pluid 2.
SJE/Lacrosse .................9 15 9 11––44
Colton .........................29 19 15 13––76
PREP BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SJEL 58, Colton 44
COLTON — Kian Ankerson recorded 21 points while going 7-of-9 from the free-throw line and added four 3-pointers but Colton still lost to St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
Jackson Meyer hauled in 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Owen Swannack led the Eagles with 10 points, with four other players tallying at least eight points.
“It was another slow start for us,” Colton coach Nick Simons said, “We had a couple of guys give us nice energy and we were getting good looks, but ... not enough shots went down.”
COLTON (1-10, 1-4)
Kian Ankerson 5 7-9 21, Chris Wolf 3 0-0 9, Jackson Meyer 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Moehrle 0 4-4 4, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 1 1-2 4. Totals 11 12-15 44.
SJEL (2-9, 1-4)
Ty Harder 2 5-6 9, Wyatt Walker 3 1-1 8, Tanner Flemming 1 0-0 2, Logan Marconi 0 0-0 0, Douglas Stach 4 0-0 8, Pedro Molina 2 4-6 8, TJ Harder 1 2-3 4, Brenden Gonzolez 0 0-0, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Dylan Campell 3 0-0 6, Owen Swannack 5 0-1 10, Jacob Swannack 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 13-19 58.
Colton...........................6 10 15 13––44
SJEL.............................18 8 19 13––58
3-point goals: Ankerson 4, C.Wolf 3, Meyer 2, G.Wolf, Walker.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Two Vandals honored
Zachary Short and Rechelle Meade of the University of Idaho were named Big Sky Conference Field Athletes of the Week on Monday for their performances in the Vandal Open track and field meet.
Short won the men’s shot put, Meade the women’s long jump.