SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A cold spell by the Cougars cost them.
The Washington State men’s basketball team couldn’t buy a basket early in the second half, going 0-for-8 from the field during a more than six-minute stretch as Santa Clara went on an 8-0 run to take control of a game the hosts ended up winning 70-62 Tuesday.
While the Cougars’ Isaac Bonton scored 19 points and CJ Elleby added 10, WSU struggled offensively in coach Kyle Smith’s second game on the job.
“We were down four and played like we were down 14,” Smith said. “That can happen on the road.
“(Hopefully) we learn our lesson and get better.”
After scoring 27 points in the opener for WSU (1-1), Elleby shot just 4 for 14 this game before fouling out. His night got off to a bad start when he was called for an offensive foul for kicking out his leg, negating a made 3-pointer. That was one of 14 turnovers for the Cougars, who had just three in their season opener.
Helping Santa Clara stay unbeaten (3-0) were sophomores Willie Caruso (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Trey Wertz (18 points).
“One of the silver linings of our situation last season is some of our young guys were really baptized through fire right out of the gate,” Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said. “Those guys gained some good experience.”
WASHINGTON ST. (1-1)
Kunc 3-7 0-0 8, Elleby 4-14 1-3 10, Pollard 2-4 2-2 7, Bonton 7-20 5-7 19, Shead 1-4 0-0 2, James 1-2 0-1 2, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, N.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 1-3 1-2 3, Robinson 2-9 2-2 8. Totals 22-67 11-17 62.
SANTA CLARA (3-0)
Caruso 8-10 5-5 22, Mitchell 1-6 1-2 3, Vrankic 0-4 2-2 2, Eaddy 3-8 0-0 7, Wertz 7-13 4-4 18, Justice 1-3 0-0 3, Bediako 0-0 0-0 0, J.Williams 4-7 1-2 10, Thompson 0-0 2-2 2, G.Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-53 15-17 70.
Halftime_Santa Clara 41-38. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-29 (Robinson 2-4, Kunc 2-5, Rodman 1-3, Pollard 1-3, Elleby 1-7, N.Williams 0-1, Cannon 0-1, Bonton 0-5), Santa Clara 5-16 (Caruso 1-2, Eaddy 1-2, J.Williams 1-2, G.Williams 1-2, Justice 1-3, Vrankic 0-1, Wertz 0-4). Fouled Out: Elleby. Rebounds: Washington St. 29 (Kunc 7), Santa Clara 43 (Caruso 10). Assists: Washington St. 9 (Bonton 4), Santa Clara 11 (Vrankic 3). Total Fouls: Washington St. 15, Santa Clara 22. A: 1,202 (4,500).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Vandals rally past Eagles
Idaho volleyball clinched a spot in the Big Sky Conference tournament with a 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Eastern Washington.
Avery Housley led Idaho (13-14, 9-6 Big Sky) with 14 kills, hitting .342 in the match. Kennedy Warren added 12 kills and Donnée Janzen had 33 assists while Delaney Hopen recorded 18 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Several 1A players named all tournament
Troy’s Lindsey Kwate and Morgan Blazzard, along with Genesee’s Carly Allen and Regan Zenner, all earned spots on the first team when the Idaho Class 1A Division I All-State volleyball tournament first team was released. The team was voted upon by coaches who participated in the tournament.
The Bulldogs’ Lucie Ranisate was a second-team pick. The Trojans’ Isabelle Raasch and Abby Weller, along with Genesee’s Molly Hanson, were honorable mentions.
District 9 honor rolls announced
Representing Colton were juniors Josie Schultheis and Rylee Vining when the District 9 team was announced.
PREP FOOTBALL
Several Colton players earn All-league honors
Colton’s Chris Wolf, Trent Druffel and Jaxson Moehrle were honorees on offense, while Moehrle was a pick on defense, when the Southeast 1B League announced its honors. The Wildcats’ Jackson Meyer was a second-team pick on defense.
First-team offense
Quarterback — Bobbie Holtzinger, DeSales.
Running back — Chris Wolf, Colton; Brandon Bales, Pomeroy; Ryan Rizzutti, DeSales.
Receiver — Garrett Naught, Tekoa-Rosalia; Trent Gwinn, Pomeroy; Trent Druffel, Colton.
Tight end — Kale Struble, Tekoa-Rosalia; Robbie Dorr, Lyle-Wishram.
Line — Kameron Greenbaugh, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Evain McMakin, Touchet; Jaxson Moehrle, Colton; Braedon Hovinghoff, Lyle-Wishram.
All-purpose player — Aaron Smith, Lyle-Wishram.
Player of the year — Brandon Montoya, Lyle-Wishram.
First-team defense
Line — Hovinghoff; McMakin; Moehrle; Jonathan Logan, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Erich Kraegger, DeSales.
Linebackers — Dorr; Montoya; Gwinn; Brayan Vazquez, Touchet; Aaron Kjeldgaard, DeSales.
Backs — Bales; Struble; Naught; Lucas Hicks, DeSales.
Player of the year — Smith.