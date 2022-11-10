The Washington State women’s basketball coaching staff announced three players signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play for the Cougars starting in 2023.

The Cougars signed two centers and a guard to the next class.

The players include Jenna Villa (from Arlington High School in Washington), Alex Coville (from Hellgate High School in Missoula, Mont.) and Candace Kpetikou (from Saint Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Calif.).

