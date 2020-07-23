Former star Washington State forward Morgan Weaver and her Portland Thorns FC team were knocked out in the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to the Houston Dash.
The result ends Weaver’s abbreviated rookie season at the quarantine-bubble tournament in Herriman, Utah, just south of Salt Lake City. Weaver, an All-American for the Cougars, played the entire match against Houston, and had a chance to tie it in the 94th minute that was tipped away by Dash goalie Carolyn Jane Campbell.
The Thorns (1-2-3), the Challenge Cup’s No. 8 seed who were hampered by injuries, got a major boost throughout the event from Weaver. The striker, who started five games, scored a match-winner on July 17 in a 1-0 decision against top-seeded North Carolina, tapping in a ball from the top of the goalie area in the 68th minute for her first professional score.
Weaver had been recognized by analysts for creating opportunities for teammates during the six games. She was one of eight Thorns to play in every match. CBS Sports highlighted Weaver as a bright spot for Portland at the tournament.
Weaver played 424 minutes in her six appearances, totaling six shots, four on goal. The second overall pick in this year’s NWSL draft had a clearance, a block, an interception, four successful cross kicks and 10 “key” passes.
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Lewiston club team handles Palouse twice
The Lewiston Baseball Club rode a number explosive offensive innings and steady pitching to roll past the Palouse Coyotes’ Double-A squad in a doubleheader, winning by scores of 13-3 and 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Church Field.
Lewiston racked up seven runs in the first three innings of Game 1. In the five-spot third, five straight batters reached safely. Lewiston, which had nine players record a hit, added three insurance runs in each of the last two innings.
Kyson Barden had three RBI on two hits, and Jared Jelinek tallied two doubles. Carson Kolb plated two with a double while pitchers Barden and Brice Bensching struck out seven against three earned runs allowed on seven hits and five walks.
Of the seven runs Lewiston compiled on Palouse starter Josh Greene in Game 1, just one was earned. Greene permitted five hits and walked six.
Offensively, Tyler Elbracht led Palouse with two hits, including a double, and Greene and Cody Inderrieden contributed two singles apiece.
In Game 2, Lewiston pitcher Kaden Daniel tossed a complete game, permitting two runs — neither earned — while punching out five against five hits and a walk. He was backed by a six-run first inning, which included four walks, three passed balls, a plunked batter and a single.
Barden drove in two with two hits. Inderrieden sent home two with a single in the fifth to lead the Coyotes. Nick Strenge took the loss, allowing six earned runs on five hits and five walks. He fanned three.
FIRST GAME
Palouse........001 02— 3 7 4
Lewiston.......205 33—13 12 3
Josh Greene, Tyler Elbracht (3) and Braden Plummer; Kyson Barden, Brice Bensching (3) and Tyler Grandlund, Wyett Lopez (1). W—Barden. L—Greene.
Palouse hits — Tyler Elbracht 2 (2B), Josh Greene 2, Cody Inderrieden 2, Braden Plummer.
Lewiston hits — Jared Jelinek 2 (2 2B), Kyson Barden 2, Toby Elliott 2, Kaden Daniel (2B), Carson Kolb (2B), Jordan Tinney, Wyett Lopez, Kyron Jennings, Teigen Abell.
SECOND GAME
Palouse..........000 02—2 5 1
Lewiston.........602 0x—8 5 3
Nick Strenge, Marcus Hilliard (4) and Cody Inderrieden; Kaden Daniel and Tyler Grandlund. W—Daniel. L—Strenge.
Palouse hits — Cody Inderrieden, Marcus Hilliard, Braden Plummer, Elliot Lee, Brendan Doumit.
Lewiston hits — Kyson Barden 2, Kaden Daniel (2B), Carson Kolb, Jordan Tinney.