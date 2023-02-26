CHENEY, Wash. — Moses Lake Christian came out with purpose and scored the first nine points of the game on Colton in opening-round Washington Class 1B state tournament play Saturday at Cheney High School, but the Wildcats ultimately rallied to prevail as a 3-point attempt from the Lions to force overtime missed in a 61-58 victory.
Grace Kuhle of Colton (23-1) led all scorers with 25 points, going 9-for-10 from the foul line, while Kyndra Stout connected from distance three times and added another 13 points. Kali Kast led Moses Lake Christian (20-4) with 21 points.
“We did a tremendous job tonight of pushing through and fighting some adversity that kind of hit us,” Wildcats coach Clark Vining said.
Colton will play in a quarterfinal-round game against either Willapa Valley or Inchelium at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (20-4)
Lorena Serrato 0 0-0 0, Graycie Kast 3 3-6 9, Maria Gulenko 1 2-2 4, Allison Stanley 2 0-0 4, Makiya Kast 4 0-0 8, Mckenna Meise 5 1-2 12, Kali Kast 8 5-5 21. Totals 23 13-15 58.
Grace Kuhle 8 9-10 25, Holly Heitstuman 1 2-2 4, Kyndra Stout 4 2-6 13, Ella Nollmeyer 3 0-0 7, Clair Moehrle 2 2-2 7, Sidni Whitcomb 0 5-11 5. Totals 18 20-31 61.
Moses Lake Christian 14 11 9 24—58
3-point goals — Meise, Stout 3, Nollmeyer, Moehrle.
CHENEY, Wash. — The Bulldogs raced out to a 22-9 edge after the first quarter and sailed from there in beating the Vikings in a Washington Class 1B state tournament first-round game at Cheney High School.
With the victory, Colfax (25-0), which finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll, will take on the winner of Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle-Rainier in a quarterfinal-round game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena.
Brynn McGaughy paced the Bulldogs, who were 35-for-73 (47.9%) shooting overall, with 28 points. She tallied 16 of her points in the first half, when Colfax raced out to a 45-20 lead. Hailey Demler added 16 points.
Jezebel Ramirez had 12 points for Mabton (18-7), which finished 15-of-62 (24.2%) from the field.
The Bulldogs forced the Vikings into 18 turnovers in the contest.
Esmeralda Sanchez 3 0-0 7, Jasmin Chavez 1 0-0 2, Alea Bonewell 0 0-0 0, Keirrah Roettger 1 0-0 2, Jezebel Ramirez 4 3-5 12, Amy Moreno 2 0-0 5, Ashley Macedo 2 1-2 5, Mari Galarza 0 0-0 0, Alana Zavala 2 0-3 4. Totals 15 4-7 37.
Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 8, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 7, Hailey Demler 7 1-1 16, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 3 1-2 8, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 14 0-0 28, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 2-3 77.
3-point goals — Sanchez, Ramirez, Moreno, Gibb 2, Gilchrist, Demler, York.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDIdaho men win three events, women one at Big Sky meet
MOSCOW — Idaho senior sprinter Spencer Barrera and junior middle distance runner Lorenz Hermann each came away with one individual title and took part in a winning relay at the Big Sky indoor championship meet at the Kibbie Dome.
The Vandal men, with three titles, finished in second place as a team with 113 points, behind meet champion Northern Arizona’s 182.5. The women’s team surged to a third-place finish with 70.5 points, behind meet winner Northern Arizona’s 200.5.
Barrera won the 400 title for the second time in three years with a time of 47.04 seconds. Herrmann defended his championship in the 800 by crossing the finish line in 1:48.84. The pair then teamed up with junior Deyondre Davis and senior Alex Ayers to win the the 1,600 relay in 3:12.34.
Freshman Mia Sylvester claimed the shot put crown for the women’s team with a heave of 51 feet, 8¼ inches.