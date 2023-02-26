CHENEY, Wash. — Moses Lake Christian came out with purpose and scored the first nine points of the game on Colton in opening-round Washington Class 1B state tournament play Saturday at Cheney High School, but the Wildcats ultimately rallied to prevail as a 3-point attempt from the Lions to force overtime missed in a 61-58 victory.

Grace Kuhle of Colton (23-1) led all scorers with 25 points, going 9-for-10 from the foul line, while Kyndra Stout connected from distance three times and added another 13 points. Kali Kast led Moses Lake Christian (20-4) with 21 points.

“We did a tremendous job tonight of pushing through and fighting some adversity that kind of hit us,” Wildcats coach Clark Vining said.

