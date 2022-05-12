RIVERSIDE, Calif. — One big inning made all the difference in the world as the Washington State baseball team continued its roll Wednesday.
Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-4 with a big three-run double in a six-run sixth as the Cougars won their sixth consecutive game, a 10-3 decision against UC Riverside at The Plex.
“We’re swinging the bats really well offensively,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “We started off a little slow, but particularly a good effort from the bullpen.”
Matthews scored two runs and had four RBI for the Cougars (23-23), who are 9-1 in the past 10 games and 14-6 in their past 20 since snapping a 10-game losing streak April 3 with a 5-4 win against Utah. Senior first baseman Jack Smith doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI as the team came from behind to win for the 14th time this season.
Jacob Shanks went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Highlanders (7-37), who have lost seven in a row. Andrew Rivas was 2-for-5.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo (1-1) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the victory for Washington State. He struck out one.
Eric Marrujo (2-6) absorbed the loss. He allowed six hits, one walk and four runs, all earned, in five innings. He struck out one.
The Cougars got on the board with a run in the second Smith led off with a double and scored on senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake’s single.
UC Riverside took a 2-1 lead in the third. Anthony McFarland led off with a single but was caught stealing. Danny Carnazzo walked. An out later, Rivas singled. Anthony Mata and Dylan Orick followed with back-to-back walks, the latter forcing in a run. Joey Nicolai was hit by a pitch to force in another run.
Washington State took the lead for good with three in the fifth. With one out, freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline doubled. An out later, Matthews singled him in, then junior designated hitter Jacob McKeon hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season, a shot down the left-field line, to break a 2-2 tie.
The Cougars then poured it on in the sixth. Van De Brake was hit by a pitch but was eliminated on a fielder’s choice by sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell. Russell then stole second. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts and freshman catcher followed with walks to load the bases. An out later, junior shortstop Kodie Kolden walked to force in a run. Then Matthews followed with his bases-clearing double to right. McKeon walked, and Smith doubled to right to score both runners for a 10-2 advantage.
WSU................ 010 036 000—10 9 0
UCR .................002 001 000— 3 8 1
Hawkins, Hoeft (3), Grillo (3), Liss (5), Kaelber (6), Farland (9) and Cresswell; Marrujo, Barker (6), Magrisi (6), Turner (7), Bullard (9) and Carnazzo. W—Grillo. L—Marrujo.
PREP SOCCER
Greyhounds through to Class 2A district boys soccer final
The brotherly tandem of Carlens and Clarens Dollin accounted for three goals and one assist as the top-seeded Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the Washington Class 2A district final with their 12th shutout of the season, this one coming 6-0 against the Shadle Park Highlanders in a semifinal-round game on Wednesday.
Carlens tallied two goals, Clarens had a goal and an assist, and Evan French finished with one goal and two assists for Pullman (16-2), which has won 14 consecutive games.
Now comes the test. The Greyhounds will host West Valley at 4 p.m. Friday for the district title.
Pullman has scored the most goals (66) and allowed the fewest (eight) in a season during coach Doug Winchell’s tenure.
“All those awesome numbers are meaningless unless we can beat West Valley,” Winchell said.
Tom Cole had two saves for the Greyhounds, and Sam Picicci made nine stops for Shadle Park (7-10).
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman 3 3—6
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 4th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 28th.
Pullman — French (Mohamed Adawh), 31st.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 66th.
Pullman — Leon Lange (French), 71st.
Pullman — Kai Hirose, 74th.
Shots — Pullman 15, Shadle Park 2. Saves — Shadle Park: Sam Picicci 9, Pullman: Tom Cole 2, Mateo Alzate 0.
PREP BASEBALL
Pullman 4, Clarkston 3
in a tightly contested Class 2A district tournament opening-round baseball game, the Greyhounds took advantage of a seventh-inning Clarkston fielding error to edge past the visiting Bantams 4-3.
Pullman (10-12) trailed 3-1 through the opening three innings, but tied things up with a two-run fifth.
Pullman advances to play at 10 a.m. Saturday at West Valley in a semifinal game.
Clarkston 111 000 0—3 5 4
Pullman 100 020 1—4 2 2
Lance Heitstuman, Hayden Line (7) and Emmett Slagg; Tyler Elbracht, Calvin Heusser (4) and Joey Hecker. W—Heusser. L—Line.
Clarkston hits — Nathan Somers 2, Tiger Carringer (2B), Line, Trace Green.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy, Hecker.
TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Clarkston 0
The visiting Greyhound girls wrapped up the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title with a clean sweep of Clarkston.
The dual progressed much the same way that the teams’ first meeting earlier in the season did, with Clarkston (8-3, 7-2) pushing Pullman (11-1, 9-0) in doubles play, but failing to claim a set.
“Audrey (Pitzer) and Renee (Sun) played great in the victory over a good Clarkston team,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said of his No. 1 doubles pairing, which prevailed 6-3, 6-1 against Clarkston’s Claire Teasley and Maggie Ogden.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Nani Woodbury 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Joanna Schnatterle 6-2, 6-2; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Kendall Wallace 6-0, 6-1; Margot Keane, Pul, def. Ella Ogden 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Claire Teasley/Maggie Ogden 6-3, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers 6-4, 6-2; Lydia Nelson/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt 7-5, 6-2.
Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
The unbeaten Greyhound boys clinched a 2A Greater Spokane League championship with a rout of visiting Clarkston.
Pullman (12-0, 9-0) was led by its senior doubles duo of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang, who blew to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in roughly 30 minutes. Pullman coach Cody Wendt offered praise for the “complete all-court game” displayed by both his doubles aces.
Clarkston (3-7, 3-5) was most competitive in the No. 3 doubles contest, where an energized Haven Morfin and Chase Meyer troubled Pullman’s Kieran Hampson and Brian Fugh, only for the Greyhound duo to bear down and prevail 6-3, 6-4.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-1, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Nathan Gall 6-1, 6-1; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-1; Pullman won by forfeit.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Espen Williams/Alex Shaw 6-1, 6-0; Kieran Hampson/Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Haven Morfin/Chase Meyer 6-3, 6-4.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Gar-Pal teams place fifth at district
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse’s girls stood out at the Class 1B district meet at Lind-Ritzville High School.
The Vikings boys took fifth place with 55 points, well behind meet champion Pomeroy’s 103.
On the girls side, Garfield-Palouse took fifth with 68.5 points, behind meet champion Wilbur-Creston-Keller’s 90.
The top eight finishers in the sprints and relays, along with top 12 placers in the distance and field events advance to the regional meet May 20-21 at Ridgeline High School.
Garfield-Palouse’s Jaxson Orr won the shot put (43-1 3/4) and discus (126-8) events.
For the girls, the Vikings’ Kennedy Cook took two events. She won the 400 (59.25) and was a part of the winning 1,600 relay, along with Lola Edwards, Laynie Southern and Jessica Olson, in 4:34.91.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pomeroy 103; 2. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 85; 3. Valley Christian 75; 4. Oakesdale 57; 5. Garfield-Palouse 55; 6. Selkirk 46; 7. Wellpinit 42; 8. Tekoa-Rosalia 41; 9. Mary Walker 39; 10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 31; 11. Republic 21; 12. DeSales 17; 13. Northport 16; 14. Columbia 15; T15. Odessa 6; T15. Inchelium 6; T15. Prescott 6; 18. Curlew 2.
Area district qualifiers
800 — 3. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 2:13.79; 4. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 2:15.21.
1,600 — 2. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 5:03.71; 5. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 5:06.90.
3,200 — 10. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 13:15.56; 11. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 13:15.64.
400 relay — 4. Garfield-Palouse (Nicholas Meeuwsen, Macent Rardon, Myles Bowechop, Jaxson Orr) 49.74.
1,600 relay — 8. Garfield-Palouse (Myles Bowechop, Nicholas Meeuwsen, Brendan Snekvik, Kieran Snekvik) 4:14.71.
Shot put — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 43-1 3/4.
Discus — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 126-8.
High jump — 8. Macent Rardon, GP, 4-10.
Triple jump — 4. Jaxson Orr, GP, 38-0.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 90; 2. DeSales 86; 3. Odessa 84; 4. Oakesdale 81; 5. Garfield-Palouse 68.5; 6. Valley Christian 60; 7. St. John/Endicott-LaCorrse 49; 8. Pomeroy 37; 9. Mary Walker 24.5; 10. Entiat 17; T11. Northport 14; T11. Cascade Christian 14; 13. Riverside Christian 13; T14. Curlew 12; T14. Almira-Coulee-Hartline 12; 16. Pateros 7; T17. Waterville 6; T17. Republic 6; T19. Selkirk 4; T19. Wellpinit 4; 21. Tekoa-Rosalia 3; 22. Soap Lake 2.
Area district qualifiers
100 — 7. Noemie Appel, GP, 14.72.
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.14.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 59.25.
800 — 5. Laynie Southern, GP, 2:47.78.
1,600 — 4. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:10.26; 8. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:18.14.
3,200 — T4. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 15:21.40; T4. Lola Edwards, GP, 15:21.40.
400 relay — 7. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Zoe Laughary, Kara Blomgren, Hailey Beckner) 57.85.
800 relay — 4. Garfield-Palouse (Jessica Olson, Kara Blomgren, Zoe Laughry, Kennedy Cook) 1:59.43.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Lola Edwards, Laynie Southern, Jessica Olson, Kennedy Cook) 4:34.91.
Shot put — 5. Ava Hemphill, GP, 31-7.
Discus — 5. Ava Hemphill, GP, 95-9.
Javelin — 4. Raelin Borley, Pomeroy, 93-7.
High jump — T7. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-4.
Colfax qualifies athletes to regional meet
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Colfax boys and girls each came in second to Reardan in team scoring at the Class 2B district meet late Tuesday at Ritzville High School.
The top four finishers in the sprints and relays, along with top six placers in the distance and field events advance to the regional meet May 20-21 at Ridgeline High school.
The Bulldog boys dominated the relays and throwing events, two of which were won by Drew Vantine, while Jaisha Gibb took three events for the Colfax girls. She won the 300 hurdles in 52.76 seconds and was a part of the winning 800 relay with Emma Bryson, Paige Claassen and Destiny Nelson (1:58.42) and 1,600 relay with Claassen, Hannah Baerlocher, Adisyn Ring (4:52.20).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Reardan 160; 2. Colfax 137; 3. Asotin 131; 4. Liberty 97.5; 5. Lind-Ritzville 67.5.
Area district qualifiers
400 — 2. Jaxon Wick, Col, 54.44; 4. James Heiner, Col, 58.00.
800 — 2. Dyamin Vanek, Col, 2:12.73.
110 hurdles — 4. Zachary Cooper, Col, 19.42.
300 hurdles — 2. Colton Kneale, Col.
400 relay — 2. Colfax (Dyamin Vanek, Jaxon Wick, James Heiner, Zachary Cooper) 47.18.
1,600 relay — 1. Colfax (Zachary Cooper, Jaxon Wick, James Heiner, Dyamin Vanek) 3:51.52.
Shot put — 1. Alex Binks, Col, 36-7; 2. Drew Vantine, Col, 36-4 3/4; 5. Canyon Pierce, Col, 31-4.
Discus — 1. Drew Vantine, Col, 123-9; 2. Alex Binks, Col, 103-4; 4. Colton Kneale, Col, 93-7.
Javelin — 2. Drew Vantine, Col, 119-9; 56. Nathan de Avila, Col, 105-5.
Pole vault — 1. Zachary Cooper, Col, 11-6; T2. Matthew Morgan, Col, 8-6.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Reardan 138; 2. Colfax 123; 3. Liberty 98; 4. Lind-Ritzville 85; 5. Asotin 43.
Area district qualifiers
100 — 4. Emma Bryson, Col, 14.38; 6. Adisyn Ring, Col, 14.89.
200 — 6. Danielle Getz, Col, 31.81.
400 — 1. Gabriella Rabaiotti, Col, 1:15.49.
1,600 — 2. Anna Cocking, Col, 6:26.14; 3. Hannah Baerlocher, Col, 6:41.21.
3,200 — 2. Anna Cocking, Col, 14:11.00.
100 hurdles — 2. Destiny Nelson, Col, 19.56; 3. Emma Bryson, Col, 21.39.
300 hurdles — 1. Jaisha Gibb, Col, 52.76.
400 relay — 2. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson) 55.95.
800 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Emma Bryson, Paige Claassen, Destiny Nelson) 1:58.42.
1,600 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Hannah Baerlocher, Adisyn Ring) 4:52.20.
Discus — 4. Danielle Getz, Col, 82-0; 5. Kendall Gosney, Col, 74-6.
Pole vault — 2. Emma Bryson, Col, 8-0; 3. Paige Claassen, Col, 7-0.