The Washington State men’s basketball team announced Tuesday the signing of guard Justin Powell out of the transfer portal.
Powell, a 6-foot-6 junior, heads to the Cougars after playing one season at Tennessee. With the Volunteers, he averaged 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range and 73.3% at the line. Powell became the ninth player in Tennessee history to hit at least five 3s without a miss en route to a season-high 15 points in a 86-44 nonconference home victory Nov. 30 against Presbyterian. He saw action in 30 of the Vols’ 35 games, including in their first-round NCAA tournament victory March 17 against Longwood in Indianapolis.
Powell began his career at Auburn, playing in 10 games with seven starts as a true freshman for the Tigers before sustaining a season-ending head injury. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 42.9% from the field, 44.2% from distance and 76.5% at the line. In his first collegiate start, he hit seven 3s and scored 26 points as Auburn registered a 90-81 nonconference victory on Dec. 4, 2020, against South Alabama.
“Justin is a great addition to our program,” WSU coach Kyle Smith in a news release. “He is a proven player at a very high level. His size in the backcourt and his ability to make plays for himself and others should help us improve offensively. More importantly, playing and contributing for a top-10 program with NCAA experience will add incredible value to our team.”
Powell will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to pandemic exemptions.
Also, standout 6-foot-11 post Mouhamed Gueye has elected to return to the Cougars for his sophomore season, according to a CBS Sports report.
Gueye landed on the All-Pac-12 freshman team after starting 33 games and averaging 22 minutes, 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and just under one block per game for Washington State, which advanced to the semifinal round of the NIT.
Gueye declared for the NBA draft April 24 and entered the transfer portal shortly afterward. He participated in the G League Elite Camp in April and worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers last week before withdrawing from the draft pool.
ESPN reported that Gueye — the No. 4 player on its transfer rankings — had been “heavily pursued” in the past month by Arizona, UCLA, Florida, Mississippi State and USC, among others.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
WSU pair inducted into Hall of Fame
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Washington State track standouts Henry Rono and Gerry Lindgren were inducted into the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Collegiate Hall of Fame on Monday at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts. The pair were part of a 30-person group who were chosen.
Rono earned four world distance records in a span of 81 days. The run began with the 5,000-meter record on April 8, 1978, in Berkeley, Calif., and ended June 27 in Oslo, Norway. In between, he set the 3,000 steeplechase record May 13, 1978, in Seattle and the 10,000 standard on June 11, 1978, in Vienna, Austria. Rono won six NCAA titles, set six outdoor and four indoor records. He still holds the steeplechase record (8:05.4).
Lindgren is considered the greatest distance runner in American college history, winning 11 consecutive NCAA titles and all but one race in his collegiate career. He was the first person to win individual titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in the same academic year. Lindgren was the first three-time NCAA cross country champion, and he earned a spot on the 1964 U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Games.