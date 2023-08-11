Washington State volleyball team members Magda Jehlarova and Iman Isanovic will head to Europe next week to compete for their home countries in the European Volleyball Championships, which take place from Aug. 15-Sept. 3.

The competition will be hosted across four countries — Belgium, Italy, Estonia and Germany — with Jehlarova competing for the Czech Republic and Isanovic for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jehlarova’s Czech Republic team will compete in Pool C against Greece, Germany, Turkey, Sweden and Azerbaijan and Isanovic’s Bosnia and Herzegovina team will compete in Pool A against Italy, Romania, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Croatia.

