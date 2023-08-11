Washington State volleyball team members Magda Jehlarova and Iman Isanovic will head to Europe next week to compete for their home countries in the European Volleyball Championships, which take place from Aug. 15-Sept. 3.
The competition will be hosted across four countries — Belgium, Italy, Estonia and Germany — with Jehlarova competing for the Czech Republic and Isanovic for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Jehlarova’s Czech Republic team will compete in Pool C against Greece, Germany, Turkey, Sweden and Azerbaijan and Isanovic’s Bosnia and Herzegovina team will compete in Pool A against Italy, Romania, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Croatia.
Czech Republic’s first match will be against Azerbaijan on Aug. 18 in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s will be against Switzerland on Aug. 16 in Italy.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho announces nonconference schedule
The University of Idaho announced its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball team on Thursday.
The Vandals will open their season against Washington State on Nov. 6 at the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The 2023 edition of the Battle of the Palouse will be the 278th all-time meeting between the two schools after the game wasn’t scheduled last year.
Idaho’s nonconference schedule also includes Cal-State Northridge on Nov. 9, Evergreen State on Nov. 14, Pacific Lutheran on Nov. 17, Seattle U on Nov. 22 in a return game for first-year Vandals coach Alex Pribble, UC San Diego on Nov. 24, Denver on Nov. 29, Pacific on Dec. 5, Utah Tech on Dec. 9, Stanford on Dec. 17, UC Riverside on Dec 21 and St. Thomas on Jan. 3.