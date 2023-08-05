Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have all announced their departures from the Pac-12 in the past week. They, in addition to USC and UCLA, which announced their departures last year, will play their final year of athletics under the Pac-12 banner this coming 2023-24 school year.
Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford and California are the only remaining universities currently committed to play for the Pac-12 beyond 2023-24.
Washington State President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun released a joint statement in a news release on Friday:
“We are disappointed with the recent decisions by some of our Pac-12 peers,” the statement said. “While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome was always a possibility, and we have been working diligently to determine what is next for Washington State Athletics. We’ve prepared for numerous scenarios, including our current situation. With exceptional student-athletes, a strong Cougar tradition and incredible support from our fans, donors and alumni, we will chart the best path forward together.”
COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU adds to coaching staff
Washington State announced an addition to its women’s soccer coaching staff on Friday.
Emily Marcouiller was hired as an assistant. She has experience as a head coach, club academy director and senior women’s administrator.
Marcouiller previously coached one season as an assistant at Florida Southern College, where she helped coach the most successful team in program history. She also spent two years as head coach, senior women’s administrator and Title IX Coordinator at Spring Hill College. She was also Girls’ Academy Director for Tennessee Soccer Club in Nashville, Tenn.
“I want to thank Coach Todd for this opportunity to join his staff and continue to build a nationally competitive soccer program here at Washington State,” Marcouiller said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to the Pullman community and have already felt the Cougar pride. I’m excited to be on the Palouse and working to continue the success of Cougar soccer. Go Cougs!”
YOUTH BASEBALL
12U Generals earn a win in Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament
MILFORD, Mich. — The 12U Generals Baseball team earned an 11-9 win in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament against the Wow Baseball (Tennessee) on Friday.
Both teams were tied at 4-4 through two innings. All runs came in the first. Wow took the lead in the bottom of the third by putting up one run, but the Generals stormed back with seven total runs in the fourth and fifth innings while blanking Wow (five in the fourth, two in the fifth).
Wow baseball nearly made the comeback and put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within two, but the Generals ended the game before their opposition could get any closer.
The Generals were efficient with their offense. They put up their 11 runs on 12 total hits.
Generals 400 520—11 12 3
Wow 401 004— 9 10 4
H. Kirkland, B. Northcroft (3), C. Smith (6) and Northcroft, G. Lovinger (3); Locey, Saigh (4), Martin (5) and Summers. W—Northcroft; L—Saigh.
Generals hits — Northcroft 2 (HR), M. Helbling 2, C. Schoo 2, Smith (2B), Kirkland, H. Focht, Lovinger, O. Barnes, M. Scalzo.