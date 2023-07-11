AREA ROUNDUP
Washington State outfielder Jonah Advincula was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth round of the MLB draft on Monday.
Advincula was the No. 248 overall pick and the first WSU product selected by Cleveland since pitcher Jeremy Johnson in 2009.
The leadoff man started in 51 of the Cougs’ 52 games in 2023 and hit .350 with 53 runs scored, 80 hits, 20 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 33 RBI. He received an honorable mention on the all-Pac 12 Conference team, his first at WSU.
Advincula was known for his savvy baserunning during his time at Bailey-Brayton Field, finishing 24-of-26 in stolen base attempts last season.
His 24 stolen bases were the most since 1996. He added 20 doubles, and was the first player in WSU history to record 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases.
He finished the year with 21 multiple-hit games, including six three-hit games, a 13-game hitting streak and a 22-game on-base streak.
Prior to his one season in Pullman, Advincula played three at Redlands University, where he was a 2022 Division II all-west region selection after hitting .430 with three doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 38 RBI and 28 stolen bases.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISUI tennis coach leaves after 5 seasons
Five-year coaching veteran Daniel Hangstefer announced his departure from the University of Idaho tennis program on Monday to persue other ventures
“Coach Hangstefer has done an amazing job building one of the top men’s tennis programs in the Big Sky,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “He has elevated our program each season since arriving in 2018… Beyond all the success, Hangstefer forged lasting relationships with our student-athletes and the community. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Hangstefer earned the Big Sky Conference’s coach of the year award in 2023 after leading the Vandals to back-to-back conference championships. The Vandals’ 2023 conference title was their fifth in the last eight seasons.
“While I am looking forward to my new opportunity, I want to take a moment to thank the University of Idaho for these past five years,” Hangstefer said in a news release. “Idaho is truly a remarkable place. The Idaho tennis team is a historic program, and yet it is also still a sleeping giant with tremendous amounts of potential. The relationships with the community and the student-athletes will be missed. I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of the team and student-athletes, and I will continue to watch and root for this program from the outside looking in.”
Hangstefer managed to produce eight all-conference singles selections during his five years at the helm, as well as five all-Big Sky doubles teams and two-time conference MVP Francisco Bascon.
Gawlik and senior associate athletics director Matt Martin will launch a national search for the next men’s tennis head coach immediately.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 10, Palouse Posse 4
Ray Holes had three hits as the Camas Praire Zephyrs of Grangeville downed the Palouse Posse on Sunday at the conclusion of the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
Colton McElroy added two hits, including a double.
J.P Wigen took the loss on the mound for the Posse. He allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two.
Camas Prairie 232 021—10 11 0
Palouse 002 011—4 6 1
T. Williams, B. Bruzas (6) and T. Ebert. J. Wigen, T. Peterson (3) and E. Christensen.
Camas Prairie hits — R. Holes 3, C. McElroy 2 (2B), T. Ebert, J. Bransford, N. Behler, C. Shears, T. Williams, J. Aragon.
Palouse hits — E. Christensen 2, M. DeFord 2, A. Burt, T. Peterson.
Ephrata Farmers 11, Pullman Patriots 2
EPHRATA — The Pullman Patriots fell to Farmers on Sunday.
Farmers got out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first and never trailed.
A full box was not available at press time.
Farmers 221 204—11 11 2
Pullman 100 010— 2 1 0