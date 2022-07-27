DALLAS — Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. was named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced.
The award is presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football. Stone Jr. is one of 85 players named to the list. He made 11.5 tackles for loss, tied for fourth in the Pac-12, and was tied for eighth with five sacks.
Also, the school announced it would begin fall practice at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Rogers Field.
The team will conduct 25 practices leading up to the Sept. 3 season opener against Idaho. The Cougars will have helmets-only practice for the first two days, Aug. 3 and 4, of camp, with shoulder pads being added on Aug. 5. The first practice in full pads is set for Aug. 9.
There will be two scrimmages, at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
WSU to play in Hawaii in December
HONOLULU — Washington State’s men’s basketball team will be part of the eight-team Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic from Dec. 22-25, it was announced.
The Cougars will play George Washington at 6 p.m. Pacific on Dec. 22 in the first round. Depending on the results, Washington State will take on Pepperdine or Hawaii in a semifinal or a consolation round game Dec. 23. Games for placing will take place Dec. 25.
The Cougars are one of three teams in the event who competed in the NIT this past season, along with Iona and SMU.
Ewers continues to climb up Tour standings
Moscow product Veronica Ewers has improved with each of the three stages thus far at the Tour de France Femmes.
The 27-year-old, who races for the women’s world tour team EF-Education TIBCO Silicon Valley, placed 22nd out of the 144-cyclist field in Stage 3 after recovering from a crash late in the 83-mile ride from Reims to Epernay which involved more than 5,100 feet of vertical climbing. The finish was an improvement from 59th in Stage 1 and 26th in Stage 2, and she jumped 12 spots to 17th in cumulative tour standings.
Ewers was with the front pack of riders before the crash, which occurred after other cyclists slid in front of her. Teammate Letizia Borghesi gave up her bike for Ewers to ride to the finish.