DALLAS — Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. was named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced.

The award is presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football. Stone Jr. is one of 85 players named to the list. He made 11.5 tackles for loss, tied for fourth in the Pac-12, and was tied for eighth with five sacks.

Also, the school announced it would begin fall practice at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Rogers Field.

Tags

Recommended for you