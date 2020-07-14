Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given yearly to the top defensive player in college football.
The senior-to-be is a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
RUNNING
Seaport River Run canceled
The 43rd annual Seaport River Run has been canceled because of low turnout numbers after the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley race was originally scheduled for April 25, then pushed to July 25 along with other Dogwood Festival events. Those other events were canceled in May.
ATHLETICS
WSU partners with brand consultant
Washington State has partnered with brand consultant and best-selling author Jeremy Darlow to educate and assist Cougar athletes on building their personal brands, the school announced Monday.
Washington State is one of a handful of Power 5 schools to partner with Darlow for all of its athletes, nearly 500 for the Cougars.
“Jeremy’s program transcends sports and focuses on personal growth, brand development and leadership, providing our student-athletes with the tools that will benefit them well beyond their time in Pullman,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said.
Darlow’s weekly lessons are video-based, with no video exceeding five minutes in length.
In recent months, the NCAA has announced its commitment to allow name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes consistent with the college athlete model. In April, the NCAA supported rule changes allowing athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Smith supports initiative
Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith is one of numerous coaches around the nation who have pledged support for the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, the school announced.
The initiative will help minorities launch careers through practical experiences, network-building and instilling values.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU soccer game to be shown
The Washington State women’s soccer team’s loss to USC in 2016 will be shown at 4 p.m. today as part of a new Pac-12 Network program called “The Season” whose multi-game debut episode focuses on the Trojans’ national title march that year.
The episode starts at 6 a.m. today with a USC win against North Carolina.
HORSESHOE PITCH
Keskinen reigns in Hog Heaven tourney
Kay Keskinen of Moscow finished first with a 50-percent ringer average in the Hog Heaven Challenge horseshoe pitching competition Saturday at Moscow’s East City Park.
Wayne Peterson of Moscow made 35 percent ringers to earn second place in the event, which was sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.