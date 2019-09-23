HONOLULU — The 24th-ranked Washington State soccer team put pressure on streaky Pepperdine and pounded the net, connecting after intermission on a pair of goals to win 2-1 in the Rainbow Wahine Shootout on Sunday.
Morgan Weaver and Hawaiian player Makamae Gomera-Stevens combined for nine shots, but it was Elyse Bennett who finally broke the scoring open in the 56th minute with a breakaway goal.
The Cougars (7-1-0) took advantage of a loose ball in the Waves’ box 22 minutes later. Brianna Alger sent it across the frame to Molly Myers, who bounced the ball off her chest and whipped it into the back of the net off of one hop.
It turned out to be the game-winner, as Pepperdine (3-4-2) had evened the score 12 minutes before on the first goal WSU allowed at the tournament.
“Battled conditions with a good team in the heat and we overcame a lot,” Wazzu coach Todd Shulenberger said. “We’ll take this victory, learn from it, flush it out and move on to the next.”
Keeper Ella Dederick earned her 44th win, moving into a tie for first in program history.
Pepperdine 0 1—1
Washington State 0 2—2
WSU — Elyse Bennett, 56th.
Pepperdine — Joelle Anderson (Leyla McFarland), 66th.
WSU — Molly Myers (Brianna Alger), 78th.
Shots — Pepperdine 7, WSU 17.
Saves — Pepperdine: Kinsey Ehmann 5; WSU: Ella Dederick 1.
UI 2, North Dakota 1
Idaho snapped a six-match losing streak in its final nonconference tilt, scoring with only a minute on the clock to edge North Dakota.
The Vandals (3-7-0) sealed the win on a long-ball from Juliana deTar in the 89th minute.
Idaho chalked up a goal off of a Maddie Haas corner kick in the 20th. Haas placed one in position to Emmy Moore, who headed it in.
UND (6-3-1) changed its attacking approach after the break, electing to use extra forwards. In the 85th, the Hawks broke through for a goal.
Idaho outshot UND 14-4. DeTar had six attempts, three on goal.
“I think from top-to-bottom we really had the hold of the game for most of the game,” Vandals coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “I think we deserved it. We didn’t drop our heads when the game got tight.”
Idaho begins Big Sky play at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kibbie Dome against Montana.
N. Dakota 0 1—1
Idaho 1 1—2
Idaho — Emmy Moore (Maddie Haas), 20th.
UND — Cassie Giddings (Olivia Knox), 85th.
Idaho — Juliana deTar, 89th.
Shots — UND 4, Idaho 14.
Saves — UND: Catherine Klein, 6; Idaho: Avrie Fox, 2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UI’s Akanno lauded
Idaho junior buck linebacker Charles Akanno was named the FCS National Defensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Sunday, one day after he led the defensive charge in Idaho’s 35-27 upset win against No. 11 Eastern Washington.
Akanno logged career highs with nine tackles and three pass breakups. He hurried EWU quarterback Eric Barriere three times, assisted on a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the backfield, which the Vandals (2-2) recovered.
The UI defense held Eastern to 103 yards in the first half. At intermission, UI led 28-0, largely thanks to a front seven that succeeded in bottling up Walter Payton Award hopeful Barriere.
On a pivotal goal-line series for the Vandals’ defense, Akanno made a tackle at the line of scrimmage, then hurried Barriere into an incompletion on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU rolls to 10th consecutive win
EDINBURG, Texas — Alexcis Lusby and Magda Jehlarova each had eight kills as the Washington State volleyball team won its 10th consecutive match Saturday, downing Texas Southern 25-9, 27-25, 25-9 in the finale of the UTRGV Tournament.
Hannah Pukis added 36 assists for the Cougars (10-1), while Alexis Dirige had 13 digs and four aces.
Lusby, Jehlarova and Dirige all made the tournament team, with Lusby earning MVP honors.
WSU will host No. 10 Washington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to open Pac-12 play.
Idaho falls twice on road
PHOENIX — The Idaho volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Grand Canyon Classic, falling to the hosts 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, then dropping an 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-7 decision to Cal State Northridge.
Kennedy Warren led the Vandals (4-8) with 12 kills and Nikki Ball had 10 against the Lopes. Delaney Hopen added 25 digs and Becca Owen contributed 20. Hailey Pelton recorded 35 assists.
Against the Matadors (5-7), Avery Housley led the way for Idaho with 16 kills. Kyra Palmbush was effective at the net, recording 14 kills and adding three blocks.
Idaho will Big Sky matches against Portland State at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sacramento State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Colton places 1st at Spikefest tournament
ROSALIA, Wash. — The Colton volleyball team went 11-for-13 in games at the Spikefest tournament Saturday, taking first in an event that featured six opponents.
The Wildcats swept Reardan, St. George’s, Prescott and St. John; split with Garfield-Palouse and took 2 of 3 from Asotin to claim gold.
Statistically, Rylee Vining led Colton with 14 aces and 57 assists on the day. Mary Pluid and Maggie Meyer each tallied four blocks; Sidni Whitcomb had 31 digs and Josie Schultheis slapped 34 kills, an average of just under six per match.
Potlatch sweeps two foes on road
Potlatch defeated Clearwater Valley at Kooskia 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 before driving to Kamiah and beating the Kubs 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 in a pair of Whitepine League Division I matches that firmly ensconced the Palouse school into third in the WPL.
On the day, the Loggers (4-2) were led by Charlee Beckner (30-for-30 serving with five aces and 13 digs), Alyssa Felton (25-for-25 serving, four aces) and Olivia Wise (nine kills, nine digs). The Loggers also got eight kills and seven aces from Jordan Reynolds, 31 assists from Josie Larson, five aces from Brenna Larson and five kills from Elaina Howard.
Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor lauded his team for weathering a long bus ride and a week that included five matches in all.