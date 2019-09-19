Two Washington State women’s golfers finished in the top 10 and an Idaho golfer placed 12th individually at the Cougar Cup finished at Palouse Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Cougars finished fifth as a team with a 1-under-par 863, 19 shots behind team champion Oregon State. The Vandals were 12th at 21-over 885.
Darcy Habgood and Marie Lund Hansen tied for fifth place individually for the Cougars with identical 5-under 211s. Idaho was led by Vicky Tasi, who finished at 3-under 213 to place 12th. Valeria Patino tied for 16th place at 1-under 215.
Team champion — Oregon State 844.
Final Washington State placing — 5th, 863.
Final Idaho placing — 12th, 885.
Individual champion — Karen Miyamoto (Washington) 207.
Washington State individuals — T5. Marie Lund-Hansen, 211; T5. Darcy Habgood, 211; T42. Amy Chu, 222; T47. Emily Baumgart, 223. T47. Jiye Ham, 223.
Idaho individuals — 12. Vicky Tsai 213; T16. Valeria Patino 215; T55. Eddie Hsu 226; T76. Danika Palm 231; T84. Laura Gerner 236.
MEN'S GOLF
WSU 13th, Idaho 15th in Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. — Tuesday’s third round of the Husky Invitational was canceled because of inclement weather. Because of that, Monday’s first two rounds of the event became the official results, with Washington State’s men placing 13th as a team and Idaho 15th at the Gold Mountain-Olympic Course.
The Cougars finished at 27-over-par 597, 43 shots behind meet champion Washington. The Vandals shot a 29-over 605.
Individually, Washington State’s Daniel Kolar tied for fifth with a 5-under 139. Idaho’s Colt Sherrell tied for 47th at 4-over 148.
Team champion — Washington, 554.
Final Washington State placing — 13th, 597.
Final Idaho placing — 15th, 605.
Individual champions — Spencer Tibbits (Oregon State) 138, Owen Avrit (Long Beach State) 138, Jan Schneider (Washington) 138, Noah Woolsey (Washington) 138.
Washington State individuals — T5. Daniel Kolar, 139; T54. Clayton Thatcher, 150; T67. Tianyu Wu, 154; 74. Pono Yanagi, 156; 75. Scott Redelsperger, 157.
Idaho individuals — T47. Colt Sherrell, 148; T50. Joseph Glenn, 149; T67. Jack Plaster, 154; T67. Jackson Jacob, 154; 77. Cole Chrisman, 175.