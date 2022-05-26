CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova rallied from a set down to beat North Carolina’s Carson Tanguilig 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA women’s tennis tournament at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the University of Illinois campus.
With the victory, Bayerlova now is the only player in program history to reach the final eight of the national championship.
“Another strong mental performance from Misa today,” Cougars coach Raquel Atawo said. “She had some doubts early on but she found a way out of it and ended playing a solid third set.”
Bayerlova, who now is 20-2 overall and 9-1 against nationally-ranked opponents, has won six consecutive matches and now has 93 career singles victories.
She next will face VCU’s Paulo Diaz at 10 a.m. today.
“Today was a tough battle against a very good player and Misa stepped up when she had to,” Atawo said. “She was playing from behind a lot today but her competitive drive always brought her back.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU adds two more players
The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff announced the signings of Aaliyah Bluett and Jenna Studer from the transfer portal.
Bluett, a sophomore attacker, appeared in nine games for Oregon State in the fall, recording a goal and an assist. Formerly, she played at Cypress Ranch (Texas) High School and played club for Challenge FC, where Bluett played with Cougars goalie Nadia Cooper.
Studer, a junior midfielder, played in 27 matches in two seasons with Arizona. She scored her first collegiate goal this past season against USC. Studer went to high school at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, Calif., and is the younger sister of WSU midfielder Sydney Studer.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Three from area advance to next stage of NCAA meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three area athletes advanced out of the first round of qualifying at the NCAA West Preliminary Round meet at the University of Arkansas, and another moved on to the national meet.
Washington State senior Jacob Englar finished in ninth place in the pole vault, earning a berth in the national championships in June. He cleared 17 feet, 4 1/4 inches to punch his return ticket to the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field from June 8-11.
Idaho sophomore Lorenz Herrmann took third overall and was third in the fifth heat of the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 47.43 seconds. He advances to the quarterfinal round, which will take place at 5:05 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
WSU junior Zach Stallings was fourth in the second heat of the 1,500 with a time of 3:45.87, finishing 21st overall but advancing to the next stage. He will compete in the quarterfinal round of the event at 3:15 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
Idaho sophomore Deyondre Davis placed second in the first heat and was 13th overall in the 400 hurdles with a time of 51.12 to advance. He will compete in the quarterfinal round at 5:25 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
The meet continues today.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pullman girls finish 2nd
TUMWATER, Wash. — The Pullman girls golf team finished second in the Washington Class 2A state championship at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club.
The Greyhounds tallied 71 points, behind White River’s 147.5.
Pullman senior Lauren Greeny had a final-round 6-over-par 148 and placed fourth as an individual with a two-day total of 4-over 148.
The Greyhounds’ Ryliann Bednar had a second-round 89 and finished in 23rd place with a 35-over 177. Matiline Rink tied for 25th place at 42-over 184 after a final-round 18-over 90.
“Great finish to a great season,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “I’m really proud of how hard this team worked this year.”
Pullman boys take 10th at state tourney
OLYMPIA — The Pullman boys golf team took 10th place at the Washington Class 2A state tournament at Capitol City Golf Club.
The Greyhounds finished with 30 points, well behind state champion Burlington-Edison’s 131.
Trae Frederickson had a second-round 6-over-par 78 to card a two-day total of 13-over 157 and tied for 23rd place. Parker Legreid had a 10-over 82 in the final round and tied for 27th place with a two-round total of 15-over 159.