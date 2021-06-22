OMAHA, Neb. — Washington State swimmer Chloe Larson failed to qualify Saturday for the final of the women’s 50-meter freestyle event during the U.S. Olympic Trials at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The senior from Rapid City, S.D., advanced to semifinal round after a time of 25.42 seconds in the eighth of nine preliminary heats. That tied her for 13th among the 16 qualifiers.
However, Larson wasn’t able to advance to today’s final eight after touching the wall in 25.35 in the semifinal heat. She finished sixth in her heat and 14th overall.
LEGION BASEBALL
Pullman Posse splits pair
The Pullman Posse’s Tyler Elbracht pitched a complete game and allowed only three hits and one run against Gonzaga Prep en route to a victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Pullman High School.
The Posse dropped the first game 7-6.
Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Manzardo honored by ABCA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named a third team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
He earned a similar honor from Perfect Game.