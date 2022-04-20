The Moscow boys team won 12 events and the girls team took 11 events Wednesday to sweep the Lauren McCluskey dual meet at Pullman High School.
The Bear boys won 89-56 and the girls took an 84-57 win.
But it was just as much about McCluskey, a former University of Utah track standout, as the athletes. McCluskey, who grew up in Pullman and was a Washington state high school state champion in the high jump, was murdered in 2018 by a man she briefly dated.
“It was our way of honoring her legacy,” Greyhounds boys coach Colin Briggs said. “It was awesome to see her family talk about her story.”
Moscow’s Caleb Skinner was the lone athlete to win three individual events. He won the 110 hurdles (16.03 seconds), the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the triple jump (42-10).
Cotton Sears took two throwing events to pace Pullman, taking the shot put (43-9) and the discus 118-4.
Megan Poler and Megyn Heyns each won three events for the Bears. Poler took the 200 (28.08 seconds) and the 400 (1:03.04), and Heyns won the 1,600 (5:37.49) and the 3,200 (12:42.40). The pair then teamed up with Hannah Marcoe and Peyton Watson to take the 1,600 relay in a time of 4:32.24.
Nicole Avery won the long jump (15-7½) and the javelin (82-5) for Pullman.
BOYS
100 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 11.65; 2. Leon Hutton, Mos, 11.84; 3. Isaiah Murphy, Mos, 12.02.
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 23.52; 2. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 24.36; 3. Sayer Latta, Mos, 24.65.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 51.65; 2. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 54.21; 3. Ryan Clark, Pul, 55.09.
800 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 2:07.23; 2. Mick Perryman, Mos, 2:11.11; 3. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 2:14.66.
1,600 — 1. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 4:44.47; 2. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 4:45.29; 3. Tristin O’Brien, Mos, 4:45.52.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:16.89; 2. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 10:24.38; 3. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:24.77.
110 hurdles — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 16.03; 2. Kaden Hamilton, Pul, 16.52; 3. Asa Fischer, Pul, 20.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 44.08; 2. Asa Fischer, Pul, 51.22; 3. Tuff Ryan, Pul, 55.28.
400 relay — 1. Pullman (Champ Powaukee, Timothy Chapman, Tanner Barbour, Kaden Hamilton) 44.91; 2. Moscow 47.87.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow A (Logan Tate, Mohammed Saad, Rylan Pickard, Caden Toone) 3:38.94; 2. Pullman 3:41.00; 3. Moscow C 3:55.02.
High jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-8; T2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 5-4; T2. Tyler Woolley, Mos, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Sayer Latta, Mos, 9-6; 2. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 9-6; 3. Jackson Marone, Mos, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-3; 2. Elom Afatchao, Mos, 18-6; 3. Terran Page, Pul, 18-2.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 42-10; 2. Logan Tate, Mos, 38-5; 3. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 34-5.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 43-9; 2. Samuel Sears, Pul, 37-2; 3. Isaiah Murphy, Mos, 31-5 1/2.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 118-4; 21. Eli Broux, Mos, 96-3; 3. Samuel Sears, Pul, 89-0.
Javelin — 1. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 118-9; 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 111-0; 3. Maxwell Brayton-Smith, Pul, 107-0.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Angela Lassen, Mos, 13.58; 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 13.76; 3. Lydia Park, Pul, 14.05.
200 — 1. Megan Poler, Mos, 28.08; 2. Angela Lassen, Mos, 28.34; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 28.86.
400 — 1. Megan Poler, Mos, 1:03.04; 2. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:04.42; 3. Afryea Charles, Pul, 1:09.54.
800 — 1. Poppy Edge, Pul, 2:40.21; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 2:40.25; 3. Indigo Wulfhorst, Mos, 2:41.97.
1,600 — 1.. Megan Heyns, Mos, 5:37.49; 2. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 5:51.34; 3. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 6:14.33.
3,200 — 1. Megan Heyns, Mos, 12:42.40; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 13:10.70; 3. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 13:24.78.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.00; 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 17.08; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 18.92.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 50.12; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 52.54; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 56.18.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Rafida Mohammed, Grace Castillo, Anna Ristine, Meghan Howard) 59.84.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow A (Hannah Marcoe, Peyton Watson, Megan Heyns, Megan Poler) 4:32.24; 2. Pullman 4:58.88; 3. Moscow B 5:24.56.
High jump — 1. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-8; 2. Sophie Allen, Mos, 4-6; 3. Anna Ristine, Mos, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Shannon Lindsey, Mos, 7-0; 2. Grace Castillo, Mos, 6-6; 3. Camille Landis, Mos, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 15-7 1/2; 2. Lydia Park, Pul, 14-9; 3. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 13-4.
Triple jump — 1. Ayana Kaofu, Pul, 29-4 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Emma Abrams, Mos, 27-7; 2. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 27-1; 3. Ellen Heyns, Mos, 26-6 1/2.
Discus — 1. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 75-8; 2. Emma Abrams, Mos, 74-10; 3. Leyna Venzke, Mos, 71-2.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 82-5; 2. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 64-8; 3. Louise Najjuuko, Pul, 60-6.
PREP SOFTBALL
St. Maries 6, Potlatch 0
ST. MARIES — The Lumberjacks no-hit the Loggers in a nonleague contest.
A full linescore was not available.
Potlatch 000 000 0—0 0 3
St. Maries 000 240 x—6 6 1
Editor's note: The following items appeared online yesterday but appeared in print for the first time with this roundup.
PREP AWARDS
GSL announces winter NECA/IBEW winners
SPOKANE — The Greater Spokane League, along with the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, recently announced its winter scholar-athlete award winners.
Pullman honorees were girls basketball player Elise McDougle and boys swimmer Adam Carter.
The students are recognized for superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Flowers invited to play in Portsmouth
Washington State senior guard Michael Flowers earned an invitational to play in the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament, which runs through Saturday, it was announced.
The event is the oldest amateur tournament in the nation and is open only to college seniors.
Flowers, who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors, averaged a team-best 14.2 points and hit 36.8 percent of his 3-point shots. Between his time with WSU, Western Michigan and South Alabama, Flowers finished with 2,234 points in 152 games played. He also is the only player in Coug history to hit 100 or more 3s in a season.
Also, the men’s team announced the signing of Dylan Darling out of Spokane’s Central Valley High School.
Darling, the Class 4A Washington player of the year, broke the Greater Spokane League scoring record previously held by Gonzaga great Adam Morrison. He averaged 33.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game. He set the signle-game GSL scoring record with 58 points in a Feb. 1 win against North Central. He also had a 53-point game in a nonleague victory against Post Falls.
His father, James, played for four years on the first team, including a first-team All-Pac-10 honoree. James Darling played for 10 years in the NFL.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Duron named player of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho sophomore Mario Duron was named the Big Sky Conference’s co-player of the week in men’s tennis, it was announced.
Duron went a combined 4-0 in singles and doubles play in two matches against Sacramento State and Montana State last week. He helped lead Idaho to a 5-2 victory against the first-seeded Bobcats, handing MSU its first conference loss this season.
The Monterrey, Mexico, native posted two team points for Idaho in singles play with wins against Sacramento State’s Rudolfs Aksenoks (6-3, 2-6, 6-0) and Montana State’s Nejc Sitar (6-2, 7-6) at the No. 5 position.
He is 10-7 overall and 5-0 in conference play in singles.
In doubles, Duron partnered up with freshman Francisco Gay to win their third match in a row, as the tandem upended Rudolfs Aksenoks and Patrick Wong of Sac State, 6-1, on Saturday and followed it up with a 6-3 win against the Bobcats No. 3 Brad Buckland and Marcos Zelver.
Duron and Gay are 4-1 as partners, and Duron is 7-5 overall in doubles.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Bayerlova named Pac-12 player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s women’s tennis player of the week, it was announced.
She went 2-0 this past week, posting a 6-2, 6-3 win against No. 92 Haley Giavara of ninth-ranked California, then a 6-2, 6-4 win against Stanford’s Connie Ma, giving the Cougars their lone win against the Cardinal.
Bayerlova also teamed with Maxine Murphy to earn a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles against Cali’s Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm, who are ranked No. 33 in the nation.
She is 16-2 overall, 6-1 in conference play and 5-1 against nationally-ranked players. She has won eight of her past nine matches.